Endwell, NY

Medieval Knight Seen Walking Down Vestal Parkway

In another example of "you never know what you're gonna see in New York," a man dressed as a medieval knight was spotted walking down Vestal Parkway. As you can see, this gentleman is taking a casual stroll down Vestal Parkway dressed like an extra on Game of Thrones. He was also carrying a flag that said "Knights of America" which may be an organization or his own personal club with just one other member who apparently forgot his renaissance outfit for this casual stroll.
BINGHAMTON, NY
10 Reasons We’re Thankful to Live in Binghamton

I was recently at a dinner with a bunch of people from my church and part of the tradition when we get together is to go around the table and say what we're thankful for. What started as giving thanks for family, good health, and friends morphed into sharing what we're thankful for about where we live and the exercise was really eye-opening.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Crystal Chords prepares for holiday season

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- A local a cappella group has been recognized internationally and is now preparing for the upcoming holiday season. Crystal Chords recently returned from international competition with Harmony Inc. and was recognized in multiple categories, even showing off the medal they won. “We’re very excited,” says Jo Barlow the chapter president. Director Chris […]
ELMIRA, NY
Three Magical Christmas Train Rides in Upstate New York

Can you imagine your child’s joy when you let them know you’re taking them on a magical Christmas-themed train ride?. The Polar Express movie has become a Christmas favorite for both kids and adults and if you want to make this Christmas especially magical for the kids in your life, bringing to life a magical Christmas train ride to real life would be the perfect way to do it!
CORNING, NY
JC Wegmans Wraps Up Remodeling – But Stand By for The Burger Bar

A big makeover job at the Wegmans store in Johnson City is virtually complete, just in time for the busiest time of year for food shopping. Planning for the modernization project began several years ago. A 6,500-square-foot addition last year provided more space for offices and employee services. Demolition and construction work for enhancements throughout the store started last January.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Cortland Drug Runner/ Murderer Sentence in Federal Court

Federal Prosecutors say a Palmyra, Pennsylvania man will serve 40 years in federal prison for a murder committed while he was trafficking methamphetamine from Indiana and Southern California to Cortland. 39-year-old Kyle Leeper pleaded guilty to being part of the onspiracy that involved a Groton woman and five others and...
CORTLAND, NY
Elmira Police asking for info on weekend stabbing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Elmira are asking the public for information in an alleged stabbing on the southside last week. Elmira Police responded to Arnot Ogden Medical Center on November 13, 2022 for a report of a stabbing victim. Police said the victim had a non-life-threatening injury in their leg. The police report […]
ELMIRA, NY
