In another example of "you never know what you're gonna see in New York," a man dressed as a medieval knight was spotted walking down Vestal Parkway. As you can see, this gentleman is taking a casual stroll down Vestal Parkway dressed like an extra on Game of Thrones. He was also carrying a flag that said "Knights of America" which may be an organization or his own personal club with just one other member who apparently forgot his renaissance outfit for this casual stroll.
I was recently at a dinner with a bunch of people from my church and part of the tradition when we get together is to go around the table and say what we're thankful for. What started as giving thanks for family, good health, and friends morphed into sharing what we're thankful for about where we live and the exercise was really eye-opening.
The results are in for our best wings in Broome County poll. We received nearly 2,400 votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared.
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- A local a cappella group has been recognized internationally and is now preparing for the upcoming holiday season. Crystal Chords recently returned from international competition with Harmony Inc. and was recognized in multiple categories, even showing off the medal they won. “We’re very excited,” says Jo Barlow the chapter president. Director Chris […]
Can you imagine your child’s joy when you let them know you’re taking them on a magical Christmas-themed train ride?. The Polar Express movie has become a Christmas favorite for both kids and adults and if you want to make this Christmas especially magical for the kids in your life, bringing to life a magical Christmas train ride to real life would be the perfect way to do it!
A big makeover job at the Wegmans store in Johnson City is virtually complete, just in time for the busiest time of year for food shopping. Planning for the modernization project began several years ago. A 6,500-square-foot addition last year provided more space for offices and employee services. Demolition and construction work for enhancements throughout the store started last January.
Several dozen horses have departed Binghamton as part of a long-delayed carousel restoration and relocation project at Ross Park. Businessman George F. Johnson gave the carousel to the city in 1919. It's been a fixture in the South Side park ever since. Binghamton officials have been working to develop a...
Binghamton High School's Serling Players are presenting their fall play this weekend.
Do you remember when Binghamton University was called SUNY Binghamton, or SUNY-B for short? It was hard to get used to the name change when the college was changed to Binghamton University. Personally, I prefer to refer to the college by that name or simply BU. If you have lived...
Two retail cannabis licenses for operations in the city of Binghamton have received state approval. The Cannabis Control Board on Monday granted 36 conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses on a provisional basis. On Point Cannabis Inc. was one of the Binghamton applications to receive approval. The firm's Damien Cornwell declined...
Have you been to the Oakdale Commons formerly the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City lately? On Tuesday, I went to the mall to get my twice-yearly haircut. Is it a coincidence that Tuesday is when they have their $14 haircut special? Probably not. On the way in (and you can't...
Federal Prosecutors say a Palmyra, Pennsylvania man will serve 40 years in federal prison for a murder committed while he was trafficking methamphetamine from Indiana and Southern California to Cortland. 39-year-old Kyle Leeper pleaded guilty to being part of the onspiracy that involved a Groton woman and five others and...
A park in Binghamton that's "hidden in plain sight" seems to be known to only a few people. Union Park is located near the top of Mount Prospect just southeast of the city-owned Ely Park Golf Course. There are no signs to call attention to the park that occupies a...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Elmira are asking the public for information in an alleged stabbing on the southside last week. Elmira Police responded to Arnot Ogden Medical Center on November 13, 2022 for a report of a stabbing victim. Police said the victim had a non-life-threatening injury in their leg. The police report […]
ITHACA, N.Y.—As a slate of democratic leaders, officials, organizations and regular citizens call for Jay Jacobs to step down as the state’s party chair, the embattled Cuomo-era appointee has come forward with a counter. Jacobs shared a letter with City & State featuring over 40 signatures from the...
A decades-old holiday tradition in Binghamton is open and ready to greet families. Roberson Museum’s Home for the Holidays opened November 17 and will continue through January 6 with the Roberson mansion and museum open 7-days a week and with extended hours. There are trees and rooms throughout the...
According to the Village of Endicott the demolition of the McKinley Avenue overpass is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 28th at 8 a.m.
The first Broome County passengers to board a direct flight from the Greater Binghamton Airport to Florida in years are enjoying the warmer climate and maybe taking in some tourist attractions. Avelo Airlines took off on its inaugural flight out of Binghamton headed to Orlando November 16, just two-and-a-half months...
A brief tale of despair was scrawled on a fake vehicle inspection sticker discovered by state troopers based in Endwell. New York State Police posted a photo of the handwritten message on social media Wednesday. Inside the yellow block where official text normally would be found was a note in...
4 bear cubs killed in New Jersey, Chemung Co. Sheriff: 'It's illegal in NYS'
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A community in New Jersey is outraged over the recent killing of 4 bear cubs. The cubs and their mother were at a state park in New Jersey when this happened. I spoke to Sheriff Bill Schrom to find out if this is illegal in New York state and what charges could an individual face.
