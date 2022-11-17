ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 22

Eileen Rex
3d ago

Outside kitties can carry disease, fleas, ticks, worms. You don’t want your indoor kitty exposed to that.

Reply
14
Catterly Blu
3d ago

Uh, those are not “friendly” vocalizations and cats don’t belong outside where it’s dangerous for them🤦🏻‍♀️

Reply
13
FosterKidsMatter❤️
2d ago

It didn’t sound friendly to me. If he’s the neighbor’s cat, don’t let your cat go outside with him because he can be infested with bugs and other things. Keep your cat inside. 😳

Reply
4
