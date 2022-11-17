Read full article on original website
Eileen Rex
3d ago
Outside kitties can carry disease, fleas, ticks, worms. You don’t want your indoor kitty exposed to that.
Catterly Blu
3d ago
Uh, those are not “friendly” vocalizations and cats don’t belong outside where it’s dangerous for them🤦🏻♀️
FosterKidsMatter❤️
2d ago
It didn’t sound friendly to me. If he’s the neighbor’s cat, don’t let your cat go outside with him because he can be infested with bugs and other things. Keep your cat inside. 😳
