The Biggest Gaming Flops Of 2022
2022 was a great year for gamers. From the beginning to the end, there was a little something for every style of gamer. Players could defeat challenging bosses in "Elden Ring," or ride a mechanical animal in "Horizon Forbidden West." They could capture adorable monsters in "Pokemon Legends Arceus," or continue the heartwrenching story of Kratos in "God of War Ragnarok" – the latter of which dominated nominations at the Game Awards. Yes, 2022 was a standout year in gaming. Even older titles got a facelift, and "The Last of Us Part 1" now has a fan favorite looking better than ever.
GTA Online Could Finally Get A Much-Requested Feature
"Grand Theft Auto Online" is far from a perfect game, but even in 2022 it remains one of Rockstar's most lucrative titles. This online mode for "Grand Theft Auto 5" has received lots of updates and additional content over the years, but there's one thing that's been missing from the game for a long time: fast travel. It doesn't usually take too long to get around in "Grand Theft Auto" games — especially if a player has access to aircraft or knows how to exploit — but with "Grand Theft Auto 6" boasting a map as large as "GTA 5" and "Red Dead Redemption 2" combined, fast travel is looking more and more appetizing.
Dead Island 2 Was Just Hit With Another Delay
"Dead Island" first released more than a decade ago on September 6, 2011, but one could be forgiven for not knowing about it until the sequel was announced. Even though original developer Techland's "Dying Light 2 " has references to "Dead Island," perhaps hinting that the studio would eventually return to the series, "Dead Island 2" is being headed by Deep Silver, a studio known for the "Saints Row" games and the thematically-similar shark RPG "Maneater."
Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League Early Footage Teases Interesting Change For The Series
"Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League" is officially off the shelf. Activision originally teased the mysterious "Crash Bandicoot" multiplayer game back in November 2020 at The Game Awards. However, it was around this time that developer Toys for Bob was forced to put the project on hold. "Call of Duty's" success inspired Activision Blizzard to reallocate developers from Toys for Bob to work on " Warzone," and during the shift many of the staff members working on "Crash Bandicoot" quit the company. "Wumpa League" was believed to be part of a pile of unrealized projects until just recently.
How Warzone 2.0's Interrogation System Works
"Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" finally arrived in mid-November, introducing an updated version of the free-to-play battle royale. Several new features accompanied the release, including the Al Mazrah map, modes like DMZ, and fresh mechanics. The update also ushered in Gulag 2.0, which instead pits two players against two other players as opposed to the old 1v1, and the return of 150 player lobbies. The original "Warzone" had the same lobby size, but the number has fluctuated from season to season depending on the maps and modes available for people to play.
DokeV Fans Shocked By Massive Delay
In 2019, developer Pearl Abyss announced "DokeV," a monster-catching, K-pop-inspired action-adventure game. Since then, there have been more updates regarding the game that have gotten players excited, including a GamesCom 2021 appearance that had a nearly four-minute-long trailer. "DokeV" has gone through some massive changes, including an entire genre shift from MMORPG to an action-adventure title. The game was originally set to release in 2023, but a conference call following Q3 of 2022 revealed that the game's been delayed.
Sonic Creator Yuji Naka Arrested For Alleged Insider Trading
According to a report from FNN Prime Online (per Video Games Chronicle), three people connected to Square Enix have been arrested under suspicion of insider trading. Former employees Taisuke Sazaki and Fumiaki Suzuki, as well as Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator and "Balan Wonderworld" director Yuji Naka – who left Square Enix last year – have been named as suspects. The three apparently bought stock in game developer Aiming right before the company announced it was making "Dragon Quest Tact," allegedly taking advantage of inside info to jump on the stock before the value rose.
Dunkey's Newest Video Is Causing A Serious Problem For Sonic Frontiers
"Sonic Frontiers," presents players with a new take on the blue blur's traditionally linear gameplay. In its "Open Zone" world, "Sonic Frontiers" players have plenty of room to run around at the speed of sound with all the traditional movement-oriented landscape features one would expect, like ramps, grind rails, and springs, as well as new ways to traverse the landscape. Fans of the franchise have been looking forward to "Sonic Frontiers" since it was announced, but critics are mixed on the new title and reviews have not quite lived up to the hype.
The Secret Cyberpunk 2077 Weapon That Took Years To Discover
"Cyberpunk 2077" will go down in gaming history for its rocky release full of strange, but funny, bugs and its removal from the PlayStation store. However, fans have still had fun with the futuristic CD Projekt game, and its earned a dedicated following since its release in 2020. There's even been enough buzz about the game to inspire CD Projekt to make a sequel, which no one saw coming.
Can Your PC Run Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0?
"Call of Duty Warzone 2.0" is a free-to-play battleground arena game that will allow "CoD" fans to fight it out in the Republic of Adal. Activision has overhauled the Gulag, added an all-new DMZ mode, and included several other upgrades to make this newest version of "Warzone" the most action-packed one yet. Players want to be certain they have the gear to play before they can jump in and start letting the bullets fly, though.
The Playstation All-Stars Easter Egg Fans Found In God Of War Ragnarok
An Easter egg in Sony Santa Monica's "God of War Ragnarok" has seemingly implied a shocking game from PlayStation's history might be canon. Shared on Twitter by user @TheCardinalArts, the sequence has Mimir reference stories from Kratos' past, including one particular fighting tournament. "Brother, I've heard my share of stories...
The Callisto Protocol Official Trailer Is Going To Make Waiting Very Difficult
"The Callisto Protocol" is fast approaching its release date of December 2 and hype for the game has reached an all-time high, especially after the release of the official launch trailer for the game. After several presentations showing off the creepy environment and the horrifying monsters that await players in "The Callisto Protocol," not to mention some glowing hand-on previews praising its intense melee combat and grisly atmosphere, fans are eagerly awaiting its release. The launch trailer is focused almost entirely on narrative and tone, although it still keeps main story elements a secret.
Pokémon Players Are Seeking Refunds For Glitchy Scarlet & Violet
Some players of the new "Pokémon" games are seeking out a beast far more elusive than any Charizard or Snorlax. They're looking for a Nintendo Switch game refund. "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" have made it to store shelves, ringing in a new generation of collectible creatures to battle and thrusting the franchise into the sort of open world structure that fans once only dreamed about. Unfortunately, this next jump forward for the series has proved to be anything but a clean leap. Prior to launch, early reactions to "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" indicated that the ninth generation games were notably far less polished than their predecessors. Unfortunately, those concerns proved to be accurate with the public release. Even with the "Day One" patch installed, players have encountered all manner of performance issues, visual bugs, texture glitches, lag spikes, and crashes thus far.
Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0's New Battle Pass Explained
On the heels of "Modern Warfare 2," Activision has rolled out another major update to the "Call of Duty" lineup with "Warzone 2.0." The new edition of the battle royale brings fans a wealth of new content and updates that could shake up the competitive experience. Among the additions to the game are the new "DMZ" mode, the introduction of a Jailer to the Gulag, and Strongholds and Black Sites. Along with these major additions, Activision has also chosen to overhaul the battle pass system, breaking with tradition and creating something that's much more interactive and interesting.
Ninja Gaiden And Dead Or Alive Could Be Getting Rebooted
Prepare yourselves, action game fans — it seems "Ninja Gaiden" and "Dead or Alive" are coming back to reclaim their former glory. While "Ninja Gaiden" and "Dead or Alive" are well-regarded as historic pillars of the hack-and-slash and fighting game genres respectively, it's hard to deny that the two series aren't the juggernauts they once were. "Dead or Alive" has managed to maintain a presence in recent years, thanks to the critically-solid "Dead or Alive 6" launching worldwide in 2019. "Ninja Gaiden," however, has been essentially defunct for years. The last new mainline entry in the series was "Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge" in 2012, with only a handful of spin-offs and game compilations releasing since then.
Blizzard Has Set Its Sights On Overwatch 2 Cheat Makers
Though it's proven to be a financial success for Blizzard Entertainment, reviews for "Overwatch 2" heavily criticized multiple aspects of the game, including its monetization scheme and for tying heroes to the premium Battle Pass. It was also criticized for requiring players to give Blizzard their phone number to gain access, which was a barrier on launch for many without regular access to a phone or who use pay-as-you-go — a controversial feature that has since been removed.
How Assassin's Creed Mirage Is Reworking The Detection System
Stealth and detection used to play a key role in "Assassin's Creed." Jamie Russo of Screen Rant argued that stealth once served as a cornerstone of the franchise, helping it stand out within a crowded RPG market. However, the most recent entries have nearly abandoned stealth altogether. The system hit a new low in "Valhalla," which many regard as the most abysmal stealth experience of the series.
Rockstar Just Suffered Another GTA Leak
"Grand Theft Auto" developer Rockstar Games just can't seem to catch a break. Unfortunately, this year has already been viewed as a disastrous one for the company. In September, the internet exploded after Rockstar was hit with a massive data breach that resulted in 90 video clips of "Grand Theft Auto 6" development gameplay being uploaded online by a hacker group. On top of confirming that a new entry in the "GTA" series was in development, the leak revealed some major details about the upcoming game, such as the main character and the setting.
Have A Nice Death Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
Life as the Grim Reaper ain't easy. And in Magic Death Studios' breakout indie hit "Have a Nice Death," players get to experience just how difficult it is. Or, at least, might be. While there are plenty of video games where your character is forced to die and even more with characters we sadly lost in-game, this is relatively unique where you play death itself. A roguelike-platformer hybrid, "Have a Nice Death" was originally released in early access form for PC via Steam back in March 2022. However, like all early access titles, the time comes for it to either become a full release or be discontinued.
How To Add And Invite Friends In Warzone 2.0
Players everywhere have been battling it out in the free-to-play battle royale experience "Call of Duty Warzone 2.0," which finally launched on Nov. 16, 2022. Within just one quick match, players will notice there is a lot new with this sequel. In addition to a brand-new map (Al Mazrah) capable of holding 150 players, "Warzone 2.0" brings a new game mode called "DMZ," a handful of gameplay improvements, and a new battle pass. But, in its current state, "Warzone 2.0" has a few issues preventing players from fully enjoying the experience.
