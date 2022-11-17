Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Wanted Zeigler man arrested in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Zeigler man faces a drug charge after he was arrested. Kaleb L. Flood, 29, of Zeigler was wanted on a felony warrant for theft. He was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities received an...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, November 20th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 59-year-old Lebanon man for felony retail theft at the Salem Walmart store. Michael Lyday was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 21-year-old Deiaja Lowe of North Maple in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for driving on a...
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 40 year old Christina L. Belisle of Effingham for criminal trespass to real property. Christina posted $150 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 43 year old Timothy J. Beccue of Mason for criminal trespass to real property. Timothy was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, November 19th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass to a residence. Darrell Hough of East 6th was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Bianca Meeks of North Beech in Centralia for alleged domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of...
KFVS12
“Major” crash reported on northbound I-57 in Jefferson County, Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to take an alternate route if they are traveling on Interstate 57 toward Mount Vernon. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a “major” crash has been reported on I-57 northbound at the 91 milepost. This is south of Mount...
Shelbyville woman accused of urinating on officers
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville woman is facing several charges accusing her of, among other things, urinating on police officers. Hannah Strode, 27, is charged with four counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one count each of aggravated assault and domestic battery with a prior conviction. The latter two charges accuse […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Iuka man escapes serious injury in motorcycle accident
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports a 20-year-old Iuka man refused hospital treatment for injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on private property off the 8100 block of River Road in rural Iuka. Anthony Hongsermeier was checked on the scene by Iuka Fire first responders and United Medical Response.
southernillinoisnow.com
Autopsy to be completed on Centralia man found at foot of his deer stand
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy will be held Monday to try and determine what led to the death of a 59-year-old Centralia man at the foot of his deer stand in a wooded area east of Centralia Friday morning. Martin Metzger was pronounced deceased on the scene...
wfcnnews.com
Taxi driver robbed, assaulted at gunpoint in Mount Vernon
JEFFERSON COUNTY - Police in Jefferson County are investigating after a taxi cab driver was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Mount Vernon. Officers responded to the incident in the 900 block of Conger Street last night. According to the company, one of their drivers was robbed at gun point and then assaulted with the firearm.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Altamont Police arrested 32 year old Brandon C. Neville of Altamont for battery. Brandon was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Effingham Police: Three arrested after shots fired
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were arrested in Effingham earlier this week after police officials said they were found with a gun inside a home at the reported location of shots being fired. The arrests happened late Wednesday night on Third Street near Market Avenue. Officers responded to that area and obtained a search […]
KFVS12
Du Quoin man sentenced for violating protection order
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man was sentenced recently for violating a protection order. According to a release from the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Dustin Lee Dimitroff, 26, of Du Quoin, was sentenced to 5.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in each case.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Centralia men receive 15-year prison terms for possession of large amount of meth
Two Centralia men have been sentenced to 15 years in prison in Clinton County Court on a Class X charge of possession of 100 to 400 grams of methamphetamine. 36-year-old Brandon McMullin and 46-year-old Joshua Phelps both of West 7th Street were both arrested in a July traffic stop in New Baden where they were allegedly found in possession of several baggies containing 266 grams of meth, as well as 286 capsules of a substance believed to contain fentanyl and a smaller amount of a controlled substance.
advantagenews.com
Sheriff’s Department vehicle in Alton traffic crash
A Madison County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was involved in a traffic crash late Saturday morning in Alton. The accident happened just before noon at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Humbert Road. Further information about the crash, including the other vehicle(s) and any injuries are not known at...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
28 year old, Marquis J Ratliff, of Effingham was arrested by the Effingham Police Department for domestic battery. 29 year old, Jeffrey L Durbin, of Beecher City was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on a Fayette County failure to appear warrant for possession/sell of a stolen vehicle. Durbin posted $375 and was released.
southernillinoisnow.com
Four flee scene of three-vehicle crash on West Main Street in Salem
Salem Police say all four occupants of a van that turned over on its side after causing a three-vehicle crash on West Main at Westgate Avenue Thursday night fled the scene and have not been located. Police reports indicate the van was eastbound on West Main when it struck a...
wlds.com
Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage
An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two escape injury in car-deer crash early Friday morning
Both occupants of a car that struck a deer on the Iuka Road near the Green Street Road intersection south of Iuka early Friday morning declined hospital treatment. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports a car driven by 38-year-old Jada Bellemey of Dover Street in Centralia struck the deer around five am deploying the airbag. An eight-year-old juvenile from Centralia was a passenger.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Daniel E. Martin of Teutopolis for a Crawford County FTA warrant for violation of probation conditions. Daniel was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 44 year old Angela M. Mace of Altamont for an Effingham County...
wrul.com
Animal Neglect Alleged Over Past Several Weeks in Carmi
Three horses have been rescued, another had to be euthanized, and six others are unaccounted for after a disturbing situation of potential animal neglect unfolded right under our noses here in Carmi over the last several weeks. Those who have been involved in the situation are reporting the devastating shape some of the ten horses were in where an Indiana woman was found squatting at the White County Fairgrounds. Those with knowledge of the circumstances say the woman, alleged to be Angela Sue Hileman, works in Darmstadt and was allegedly given permission to utilize the vacant barn by a Carmi woman who wasn’t authorized to give such an approval. One of the horses that was saved by Heartland Equine Rescue suffered from a slab fracture on it’s knee. The other two were chronically stall walking and all were skin and bones as evidenced by pictures WROY/WRUL News has obtained. The horse that had to be euthanized had gotten down in its stall and was unable to regain it’s footing. Both Dr. St. Ledger from Albion and Dr. Haley Edwards from the Carmi Vet Clinic were summoned to try to help the animals. Hileman allegedly brought the animals to Carmi sometime in September and the situation wasn’t resolved until the weekend of November 12th. We checked with White County Sheriff Randy Graves as the fairgrounds is technically not in the municipal jurisdiction. He says no criminal charges are pending and the situation is resolved as far as he knows.
