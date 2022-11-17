Read full article on original website
Hen Anderson
4d ago
no justice for this 3 month old baby , bail should have been denied , I can see where this is going. a slap on the wrist. 👿🖤🤔 prayer for this baby that he bare no long term scars, but it was noted that the three month had old injuries . mom should be in jail also .
24
oneofGodschildern
3d ago
This guy need to go bye bye for the rest of his life , if he would do this to a baby he would try to do this to anyone . He's a very sad human being !
14
Mary Messex
3d ago
He's an abuser who will not stop. Where is this child's mother? These people should never have children for instead of loving and caring for them they inflict pain, hurt, abuse. Yeah, Only past charges, abuse?
9
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, November 22nd, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 27-year-old man who said he was homeless for violation of an order of protection. Brian Scott was taken into custody and the Marion County Jail after allegedly going into a business where a person protected by the order was employed. Salem Police arrested 53-year-old Bryan Hester...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, November 20th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 59-year-old Lebanon man for felony retail theft at the Salem Walmart store. Michael Lyday was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 21-year-old Deiaja Lowe of North Maple in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for driving on a...
KFVS12
“Major” crash reported on northbound I-57 in Jefferson County, Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to take an alternate route if they are traveling on Interstate 57 toward Mount Vernon. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a “major” crash has been reported on I-57 northbound at the 91 milepost. This is south of Mount...
southernillinoisnow.com
Iuka man escapes serious injury in motorcycle accident
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports a 20-year-old Iuka man refused hospital treatment for injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on private property off the 8100 block of River Road in rural Iuka. Anthony Hongsermeier was checked on the scene by Iuka Fire first responders and United Medical Response.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, November 19th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass to a residence. Darrell Hough of East 6th was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Bianca Meeks of North Beech in Centralia for alleged domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Autopsy to be completed on Centralia man found at foot of his deer stand
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy will be held Monday to try and determine what led to the death of a 59-year-old Centralia man at the foot of his deer stand in a wooded area east of Centralia Friday morning. Martin Metzger was pronounced deceased on the scene...
southernillinoisnow.com
Employee who robbed Wendy’s Restaurant in Salem gets 23 year prison sentence
A 41-year-old rural Salem woman who held up her manager at the Wendy’s Restaurant in Salem in October 2021 after calling in sick has been sentenced to 23 years in prison. Judge Mark Stedelin handed down the sentence to Christina Lewis of Woodard School Road at the close of her sentencing hearing in Marion County Court on Friday. When earlier pleading guilty to the armed robbery charge, the sentencing range had been set between 15 and 25 years.
wfcnnews.com
Taxi driver robbed, assaulted at gunpoint in Mount Vernon
JEFFERSON COUNTY - Police in Jefferson County are investigating after a taxi cab driver was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Mount Vernon. Officers responded to the incident in the 900 block of Conger Street last night. According to the company, one of their drivers was robbed at gun point and then assaulted with the firearm.
Shelbyville woman accused of urinating on officers
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville woman is facing several charges accusing her of, among other things, urinating on police officers. Hannah Strode, 27, is charged with four counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one count each of aggravated assault and domestic battery with a prior conviction. The latter two charges accuse […]
Freeburg, Illinois couple dies in plane crash in North Carolina
Two people died in a plane crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
advantagenews.com
Sheriff’s Department vehicle in Alton traffic crash
A Madison County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was involved in a traffic crash late Saturday morning in Alton. The accident happened just before noon at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Humbert Road. Further information about the crash, including the other vehicle(s) and any injuries are not known at...
southernillinoisnow.com
Woodlawn man found guilty of murder and other charges
A Jefferson County Jury deliberated just over two hours before finding a 31-year-old Woodlawn man guilty of three counts of murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and being an armed habitual criminal. Jaquez Gardner faced the charges in connection with the shooting death of 34-year-old Jamarco Foulks on the Corner...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two escape injury in car-deer crash early Friday morning
Both occupants of a car that struck a deer on the Iuka Road near the Green Street Road intersection south of Iuka early Friday morning declined hospital treatment. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports a car driven by 38-year-old Jada Bellemey of Dover Street in Centralia struck the deer around five am deploying the airbag. An eight-year-old juvenile from Centralia was a passenger.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Altamont Police arrested 32 year old Brandon C. Neville of Altamont for battery. Brandon was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
wrul.com
Animal Neglect Alleged Over Past Several Weeks in Carmi
Three horses have been rescued, another had to be euthanized, and six others are unaccounted for after a disturbing situation of potential animal neglect unfolded right under our noses here in Carmi over the last several weeks. Those who have been involved in the situation are reporting the devastating shape some of the ten horses were in where an Indiana woman was found squatting at the White County Fairgrounds. Those with knowledge of the circumstances say the woman, alleged to be Angela Sue Hileman, works in Darmstadt and was allegedly given permission to utilize the vacant barn by a Carmi woman who wasn’t authorized to give such an approval. One of the horses that was saved by Heartland Equine Rescue suffered from a slab fracture on it’s knee. The other two were chronically stall walking and all were skin and bones as evidenced by pictures WROY/WRUL News has obtained. The horse that had to be euthanized had gotten down in its stall and was unable to regain it’s footing. Both Dr. St. Ledger from Albion and Dr. Haley Edwards from the Carmi Vet Clinic were summoned to try to help the animals. Hileman allegedly brought the animals to Carmi sometime in September and the situation wasn’t resolved until the weekend of November 12th. We checked with White County Sheriff Randy Graves as the fairgrounds is technically not in the municipal jurisdiction. He says no criminal charges are pending and the situation is resolved as far as he knows.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Centralia men receive 15-year prison terms for possession of large amount of meth
Two Centralia men have been sentenced to 15 years in prison in Clinton County Court on a Class X charge of possession of 100 to 400 grams of methamphetamine. 36-year-old Brandon McMullin and 46-year-old Joshua Phelps both of West 7th Street were both arrested in a July traffic stop in New Baden where they were allegedly found in possession of several baggies containing 266 grams of meth, as well as 286 capsules of a substance believed to contain fentanyl and a smaller amount of a controlled substance.
wfcnnews.com
35 Years Later: Dardeen Family Murders
INA, ILLINOIS - This Friday marks the 35th anniversary of one of the most gruesome murders in Southern Illinois history. 35 years ago, on a cool November evening, police responded to a mobile home in the small community of Ina, Illinois, located just north of the Franklin County line. Upon...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion and Washington Counties back to medium COVID-19 community spread level
Both Marion and Washington Counties increased to the medium community spread level for COVID-19 in the week ending on Thursday. In Marion County, the CDC tracker indicates 29 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past week. That’s a 33-percent decrease, but the number of new hospitalizations increased to five.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
28 year old, Marquis J Ratliff, of Effingham was arrested by the Effingham Police Department for domestic battery. 29 year old, Jeffrey L Durbin, of Beecher City was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on a Fayette County failure to appear warrant for possession/sell of a stolen vehicle. Durbin posted $375 and was released.
southernillinoisnow.com
Jeep destroyed by fire on I-57 at Marion-Jefferson County line
The Kell Fire Department reports a 2014 Jeep Patriot that had just left the repair shop was destroyed in a fire on northbound I-57 at the Marion-Jefferson County Line early Friday night. Chief Lonnie McDaneld says the fire in the vehicle owned by Angelica Bickers is believed to be mechanical...
