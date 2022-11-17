Biden's administration just made it easier for student-loan borrowers to get rid of their debt in court

President Joe Biden delivers an opening statement during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on January 19, 2022. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Education and Justice Department released new guidance on bankruptcy for student-loan borrowers.

Borrowers previously had to meet a very strict standard to discharge their loans in court.

The guidance gives federal borrowers an easier path to relief by making the process more transparent.

For years, it's been very difficult for student-loan borrowers to prove they had sufficient hardship to discharge their debt in court.

That process may have just gotten easier.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden's Education and Justice Departments released new guidance on the pathway for student-loan borrowers to get rid of their debt through bankruptcy. Up until now, borrowers had to prove an "undue hardship" standard, in which borrowers have to show that they cannot maintain a minimal standard of living, that their circumstances aren't likely to improve, and that they have made a good-faith effort to repay their debt. But that standard has been challenging to meet in court, and after committing to reforming the process last year, Biden's administration has finally come forward with its proposed reforms.

"Congress may have set a higher bar for granting student loan discharges during bankruptcy, but in practice that bar has become very difficult for deserving borrowers to clear," Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal said in a statement.

"After decades of inaction in Washington, our Department of Education team was determined to partner with the Justice Department to craft clearer, fairer, and more practical standards to guide recommendations for student debt discharges during bankruptcy proceedings," he added. "This guidance is an important step toward helping struggling borrowers, many of whom never completed college or were misled into debt by dishonest schools."

Biden himself did play a part in making the bankruptcy process more difficult for borrowers. In 2005, Biden as a senator supported the Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act, which expanded the undue hardship requirement to borrowers with private student loans.

According to a fact sheet on the new guidance, the burden on borrowers will be reduced by having them complete a self-attestation form to help the Justice and Education Departments assess their discharge request. Both departments will review the form and determine if it meets the undue hardship requirements, and even in circumstances where the borrower will not qualify for a full discharge, the departments will consider partial relief.

Here is how the Justice Department will determine undue hardship:

Present ability to pay. The department will calculate a borrower's expenses and compare them to the borrower's income, and if the expenses equal or exceed income, the department will conclude that the borrower does not have a present ability to pay off their loans.

The department will calculate a borrower's expenses and compare them to the borrower's income, and if the expenses equal or exceed income, the department will conclude that the borrower does not have a present ability to pay off their loans. Future ability to pay. The department will conclude that a borrower's financial circumstances are not likely to improve if factors like retirement age, disability, lack of a degree, or unemployment history are present.

The department will conclude that a borrower's financial circumstances are not likely to improve if factors like retirement age, disability, lack of a degree, or unemployment history are present. Good faith effort to repay. The department will examine whether the borrower made "reasonable efforts" to earn income and repay their debt. The borrower will not be disqualified if they didn't enroll in an income-driven repayment plan if a reasonable explanation exists for not enrolling.

While the undue hardship standard still exists, it's an improvement in that the clear guidelines will allow for consistent treatment of loan discharges. It also gives the Justice Department clear standards for recommending relief to the judge without having to go through time-consuming investigations, per the press release.

Advocates and lawmakers lauded these improvements. Aaron Ament, president of Student Defense — a group that advocates for borrowers' rights — said in a statement that this "is a huge step forward."

"For far too long, the Department has stonewalled bankrupt borrowers who are already facing incredible hardship," Ament said. "The new guidance will go a long way towards ensuring the Department is working with borrowers, not against them, as they navigate already-difficult circumstances. We look forward to the agency quickly implementing these reforms."

And Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in a statement that it marks "an important step forward to reform a deeply broken bankruptcy system that has made it nearly impossible for Americans to deal with student debt, even when they're in severe financial stress."

Both departments noted that they will continue monitoring how the reforms play out and "will assess the effectiveness of this guidance after the first year, and beyond as warranted." But as Persis Yu, deputy executive director for the Student Borrower Protection Center, noted in a statement, these guidelines only apply to federal student-loan borrowers, leaving those with private debt without an avenue for relief.

"This is a great interim step but Congress must act to provide complete bankruptcy reform," Yu said.