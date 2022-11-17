Read full article on original website
cartercountysports.com
Friday Round-up: Ramsey Surpasses Milestone
Cosby 67, Unaka 41 (girls) Lyndie Ramsey hit a career milestone, on Friday night, but the Lady Rangers were unable to celebrate with a win. Ramsey surpassed the 2000-point mark for her career as she tallied 27 points in the game. It was a tight battle in the first half,...
wjhl.com
Final Scores & Highlights: Week 14 high school football games
Ridgeview, Graham victorious in Region 2D semifinals
(WJHL) – The VHSL Region 2D football championship is set after the Wolfpack and G-Men earned convincing wins in the semifinal round on Saturday afternoon. Ridgeview held visiting Virginia High scoreless in a 42-0 victory in Clintwood. It was the Wolfpacks’ third-straight shutout win. In Bluefield, the Graham G-Men kept their perfect season in tact […]
Tennessee high shocks Dobyns-Bennett, the defending state champions
Bristol, TN — High school basketball Dobyns-Bennett which was coming off a close victory over Hampton was facing Tennessee High at Viking hall… 3rd quarter Indians trailing…. Dakari Dixon comes up with this loose and ball and then scores while drawing the “and one”….65-52 Vikings on top The Vikings would get those points back when […]
wjhl.com
Science Hill, Daniel Boone and Greeneville season ends in quarterfinals
Vols playoff hopes dashed with loss to South Carolina
Tennessee's College Football Playoff dreams were dashed Saturday night after a 63-38 loss to South Carolina in Columbia.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Region 1C Semifinals
ROANOKE, VA(WFXR) — In the Region 1C semifinals, Grayson County beats Galax 21-14 and George Wythe beats Narrows 48-28. George Wythe hosts Grayson County in the regional finals next week.
The Tomahawk
Johnson County School Board attends the TSBA conference in Nashville
Each year the TSBA (Tennessee School Board Association) Conference is held in Nashville at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center to help Tennessee Board Members grow and learn more about education. The convention ran from Thursday, November 10, to Sunday, November 13, 2022. Director of Schools for the Johnson County School System Mischelle Simcox arrived early to attend additional meetings for TOSS (the Tennessee Office of School Superintendents).
wataugaonline.com
Wind Advisory for Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – November 19-20, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ009-012>017-022>024-032>035-200500- /O.NEW.KRNK.WI.Y.0013.221120T0300Z-221120T1500Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge- Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Marion, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke,. Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. Bedford, and Amherst. 159 PM EST Sat Nov 19 2022. …WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT...
Santa Train rolls into Kingsport to finish 80th run
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Santa Train made a triumphant return to Kingsport around 3 p.m. Saturday, marking its 80th run since the Santa Claus Special began in 1943. The route hadn’t been run in its classic form for two years after COVID-19 prevented mass gatherings at the tracks or in the train. In 2022, […]
ETSU Foundation now owns strategic Earth Fare shopping center site
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s Foundation has owned the 5-acre University Plaza shopping center, home to Earth Fare supermarket and a contiguous strip center, since last December, News Channel 11 has learned. ETSU didn’t publicize the $6.85 million purchase at the time, but Vice President for University Advancement Pam Ritter discussed […]
'The Santa Train' to travel 110 miles from KY to TN, stopping in Kingsport for holiday event
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — On Saturday, people in Kingsport will anticipate the arrival of a train packed to the brim with holiday festivities — the Santa Train. The Santa Train travels 110 miles from Pikeville, Kentucky to Kingsport, Tennessee and makes 14 stops along the way. At those stops, they distribute more than $300,000 worth of clothing, food, candy and toys to thousands of people.
186 townhomes coming to center of Gray
Nearly 200 townhomes are at various stages of preparation or construction on Sid Martin Road near the heart of Gray.
Lamar School collecting donations for student whose family lost everything in fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lamar School in Washington County is asking for the public’s help in aiding one of its families. According to a release from the school, the administration learned on Thursday that the family of a third-grade student had “lost everything in an afternoon house fire.” The school is collecting monetary […]
wbtw.com
Tennessee boy accused of injuring family pet
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department arrested a male juvenile after discovering he allegedly injured a family pet. Police responded to an undisclosed location at 9:42 p.m. on Nov. 11 after receiving a domestic disturbance call. According to a news release from JCPD, the boy...
The Tomahawk
All aboard the campaign express
On Friday, November 4, 2022, Mayor Larry Potter drove to Jonesborough to meet Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee State Representative Diana Harshbarger for some face-to-face time. Governor Lee and Representative Harshbarger were hitting the campaign trail to meet the locals and shake hands. The turnout was great and the stops...
blueridgecountry.com
174 Acres: New Play along the New River
The Grayson County, Virginia, land will become a park. A large tract of land in Grayson County, Virginia, with more than 2,500 feet of frontage along the majestic New River is now under permanent protection and will soon be open to the public for outdoor recreation. The New River Conservancy purchased the 174-acre tract, now called New River Hill Forest earlier this year. In partnership with the New River Soil and Water Conservation District, the conservancy has begun to convert old logging roads into hiking trails and develop points of access along the New.
ETSU announces ‘largest pay raise in a decade’
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Employees of East Tennessee State University are getting a raise. According to the university, the ETSU Board of Trustees approved a 4% across-the-board salary increase that will be weighted so that those at the bottom of the pay scale receive more. Employees will see the raise on their paychecks at […]
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County – Sunday November 20, 2022
GAZ010-017-018-026-028-029-NCZ033-049-050-053-065-501-503-505- 202300- Rabun-Habersham-Stephens-Franklin-Hart-Elbert-Avery-Yancey- Mitchell-Buncombe-Henderson-Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains- McDowell Mountains- 1020 AM EST Sun Nov 20 2022. …INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING…. Gusty mountain winds are expected to steadily diminish through. early afternoon. Meanwhile, although temperatures are cooler. today, much drier air is also in place,...
NC mountains wind chill lows plunging to single digits; 2 new ski areas open this week with snowmaking underway
BOONE, N.C. (WNCN) — Just as new skiing areas are opening in the North Carolina mountains, super cold weather will plunge wind chill low temps into the single digits, weather forecasters say. Two more ski areas opened this week for skiing and one open for snow tubing. The mountains have already received snow and ice […]
