Marty Stuart Releases New Single ‘Country Star’

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival)

Back in August, Country Music Hall of Famer, historian, and all-around legend Marty Stuart signed with Snakefarm Records/Universal Music Group. Today, he released his first single on the new label titled “Country Star.” This is the first new music Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives have released since his 2017 album Way Out West.

The release of “Country Star” comes ahead of a massive week for Marty Stuart. Marty and His Fabulous Superlatives will enter the Musicians Hall of Fame alongside Vince Gill and Don McLean on November 22nd. This comes just four days before Stuart celebrates his 50th year in Music City and 30th year as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He’ll mark that massive milestone with a special performance on the Opry. Before all of that happens, check out the brand-new single below.

Marty Stuart on “Country Star”

In a statement, Marty Stuart opened up about his latest single. “There’s a lot of crazy imagery in this song,” Stuart said. He went on to add that he drew inspiration from songs like “Long Journey Home,” “Roll in My Sweet Baby’s Arms,” and “Salty Dog Blues” for this tune. “Those [songs] don’t really say much of anything but they feel good and they’re a perfect way to start a show,” he said. “’Country Star’ qualifies as one of those songs. It’s lightly autobiographical and highly danceable and it has a twang factor that is exactly right.”

Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives Hit the Road

Marty Stuart and his band are hitting the road tomorrow night. The tour will keep the band on the road until May and will see them playing venues across the United States. You can check his website for tickets and more information.

One show that isn’t on the tour itinerary is a December 8th show at the Ellis Theater. That night, Marty Stuart and Connie Smith will kick off the grand re-opening of the newly-renovated theater in Stuart’s hometown of Philadelphia, Mississippi. Marty has spent the last seven years working to re-open the venue that sits on the campus of what will one day become the Congress of Country Music.

Marty Stuart Tour Dates