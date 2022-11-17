ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Marty Stuart Releases New Single ‘Country Star’

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AldmE_0jEfgFcw00
(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival)

Back in August, Country Music Hall of Famer, historian, and all-around legend Marty Stuart signed with Snakefarm Records/Universal Music Group. Today, he released his first single on the new label titled “Country Star.” This is the first new music Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives have released since his 2017 album Way Out West.

The release of “Country Star” comes ahead of a massive week for Marty Stuart. Marty and His Fabulous Superlatives will enter the Musicians Hall of Fame alongside Vince Gill and Don McLean on November 22nd. This comes just four days before Stuart celebrates his 50th year in Music City and 30th year as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He’ll mark that massive milestone with a special performance on the Opry. Before all of that happens, check out the brand-new single below.

Marty Stuart on “Country Star”

In a statement, Marty Stuart opened up about his latest single. “There’s a lot of crazy imagery in this song,” Stuart said. He went on to add that he drew inspiration from songs like “Long Journey Home,” “Roll in My Sweet Baby’s Arms,” and “Salty Dog Blues” for this tune. “Those [songs] don’t really say much of anything but they feel good and they’re a perfect way to start a show,” he said. “’Country Star’ qualifies as one of those songs. It’s lightly autobiographical and highly danceable and it has a twang factor that is exactly right.”

Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives Hit the Road

Marty Stuart and his band are hitting the road tomorrow night. The tour will keep the band on the road until May and will see them playing venues across the United States. You can check his website for tickets and more information.

One show that isn’t on the tour itinerary is a December 8th show at the Ellis Theater. That night, Marty Stuart and Connie Smith will kick off the grand re-opening of the newly-renovated theater in Stuart’s hometown of Philadelphia, Mississippi. Marty has spent the last seven years working to re-open the venue that sits on the campus of what will one day become the Congress of Country Music.

Marty Stuart Tour Dates

  • 11/18 – Germantown, TN – Germantown Performing Arts Center
  • 11/19 – Glasgow, KY – Plaza Theatre
  • 11/26 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House
  • 12/1 – Wickenburg, AZ – Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts
  • 12/2 – Rife, CO – The Ute Theater and Events Center
  • 12/3 – Las Vegas, NV – The Showroom at the Golden Nugget
  • 1/27 – Marietta, OH – People’s Bank Theatre
  • 2/10 – Augusta, GA – Imperial Theatre
  • 2/17 – Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
  • 2/18 – Ocala, FL – Reilly Arts Center
  • 2/19 – Stuart, FL – Lyric Theatre
  • 4/27 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Tucson Theatre
  • 4/29 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach Festival
  • 5/13 – Greeneville, TN – Niswonger Performing Arts Center

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini Surprises Carrie Underwood Onstage To Make Big Surprise Announcement

On Wednesday (November 2), country music icon Carrie Underwood traveled to Austin Texas’ Moody Center for yet another sold-out show on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. Standing atop the newly constructed stage, the “Ghost Story” singer was met with thousands upon thousands of screaming fans. And, to her surprise, an appearance from fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini.
AUSTIN, TX
Rolling Stone

Marty Stuart Spins a Wild Yarn About Being a ‘Country Star’ in New Song

Marty Stuart spins some fantastical stories where fiction and reality blur in the new song “Country Star,” recorded with his band the Fabulous Superlatives. It’s the first new single Stuart has released since putting out the trippy, surf-inspired album Way Out West in 2017. A jangling country-rock tune with some lively lead guitar licks, “Country Star” hurtles along with considerable momentum and gives Stuart a chance to make some absurd boasts. “I was raised by alligators in the Pearl River swamp/started a-dancin’ on the boogie-woogie stump,” he sings at one point. The chorus winks at how funny it sounds: “Ain’t that...
Outsider.com

Doctors Find Horrifying 4-Foot Snake Inside Woman’s Throat: VIDEO

An incredibly disturbing video of doctors pulling out a 4-foot snake from a woman’s throat has just resurfaced, and—unsurprisingly—Twitter users are grossed out. The video shows a woman laying on the operating table, clearly incapacitated. Then, we see doctors sticking a long tube down her throat, only to pull up a snake that had been inside of her.
musictimes.com

Jerry Lee Lewis Net Worth 2022: 'Great Balls of Fire' Left Whopping Fortune Upon Death

How much was Jerry Lee Lewis' net worth upon his death?. After Lewis' fans felt relief following the confirmation that the singer was still alive, they received the heartbreaking news about his death this week. CNN and other news outlets received a statement from the singer's representative, Zach Farnum, saying that the crooner died at the age of 87.
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Gisele Spotted in Costa Rica With New Man

Just weeks after announcing her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen stepped out with a new man while in Costa Rica. According to PageSix, the man seen with Gisele has been identified as jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The duo was seen grabbing a meal at Joji in Provincia de Puntarenas with Bündchen and Brady’s children, Benjamin and Vivian. Bündchen was spotted with the kids in Costa Rica early last week. She and her now ex-husband share a property in the Central American country.
NEW YORK STATE
Outsider.com

John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why

“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS

“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
DoYouRemember?

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Gives A Tour Of Her New Home

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe’s 43-year-old girlfriend Leticia Cline gave a rare full tour of her home in Kentucky after completely renovating it. Leticia invests in real estate and it has been three years of construction and remodeling on the 7,000 sq foot home. The video of the home looks stunning with dark wood floors and exposed brick walls in many of the rooms.
KENTUCKY STATE
CMT

Pics: Lauren Alaina Reveals Engagement on Opry Stage

Lauren Alaina has had a lifelong love affair with the Grand Ole Opry, and Saturday night, she used the stage to reveal the love of her life had proposed. Alaina and her fiancé Cam Arnold did a backstage photo shoot at the Grand Ole Opry House to celebrate their engagement and shared the photos on Instagram.
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter and Willie Nelson’s Son Earn Standing Ovation at Lynn’s Memorial Service

The granddaughter of Loretta Lynn joined the son of Willie Nelson to pay a perfect tribute to the queen of country music at a memorial service held for Lynn this weekend. The official musical celebration of life had a name — it was CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. And Emmy Russell, the daughter of Lynn’s daughter, Patsy, told the audience of her grandmother:
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

586K+
Followers
66K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy