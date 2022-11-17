3 people shot, injured near 35th and McKinley

Three people are in the hospital with injuries after police say gunmen opened fire, hitting two people in a car and one walking outside.

Milwaukee police said in a statement the victims are a 51-year-old Milwaukee man, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man and a 34-year-old Milwaukee man.

The shooting happened near 35th and McKinley around midday Thursday.

Police said officers are trying to find unknown suspects.

The 51-year-old was walking while the two others were in the vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

