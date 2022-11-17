ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Amazing Costco Buys for Under $20

By Maurie Backman
 4 days ago

Image source: Getty Images

Shopping at Costco is a great way to stretch your paycheck. In fact, people who regularly buy groceries and household essentials at Costco often wind up with a smaller credit card tab than those who limit themselves to supermarkets and big-box stores.

Meanwhile, right now, Costco has a host of seasonal items available at very competitive prices. But these five in particular stand out because they offer a lot of value at under $20. Go ahead and check them out -- especially if you're looking for items to fill up your holiday gift list.

1. Men's jogging pants

It's common to spend $30 or more on a pair of quality jogging pants. Not at Costco, though. You can snag a pair of PUMA men's joggers for under $20 right now.

2. A warm -- but not too warm -- women's jacket

Like it or not, winter is coming. If you need a jacket that's warm enough to get you through those chilly mornings but doesn't pack quite the same punch as a full-fledged coat, consider the 32 Degrees Ladies' Power Tech Jacket. It's under $20 right now and comes in a variety of colors.

3. Kids' sleeper blankets

The tricky thing about little babies is keeping them warm at night without running the risk of them getting caught up in blankets. Enter wearable blankets, or sleeper blankets. These fit just like your standard infant bodysuit but are way warmer. You can snag a two-pack at Costco for under $20.

4. Some really delicious chocolate

The holidays are coming, and nothing shows love like the gift of chocolate. Or, you might simply want some chocolate for yourself, which is perfectly acceptable. If you're a fan of gourmet sea salt caramels, you can buy a massive 36-ounce jar for well under $20 at Costco. Just try to pace yourself as you work your way through it.

5. A three-piece baking mat set

Many people get into baking mode during the holidays. Rather than deal with parchment paper and its slippery, cumbersome nature, consider investing in silicone baking mats. They'll make your cookie-baking days much easier.

Right now, you can score a three-piece set of these mats for less than $20 at Costco. That said, Costco is also selling a host of holiday cookies for under $20, so if you're feeling lazy or are short on time, you can skip the baking mats and buy those instead.

Take advantage while you can

These five deals are only a few of many being offered by Costco right now. It pays to visit your local warehouse club store or browse online to see what other low-cost items Costco has available.

But if you are interested in these deals, act quickly. Some of these items may only be heavily discounted for a limited period of time, and some might leave Costco's shelves soon enough. In fact, it's common for Costco to rotate its product line on a seasonal basis, so if you're interested in something like a warm jacket, you may only have a limited window of opportunity to scoop one up.

