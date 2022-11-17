ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn radio host predicts next head coach

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06rTd7_0jEfg6le00

Longtime Auburn radio host shares who he believes will be Auburn's next head coach.

Almost all signs are pointing in the same direction.

Lane Kiffin has emerged as the favorite to be Auburn football's next head coach.

Bill Cameron, a longtime Auburn radio host, answered a caller's question on Wednesday on The Drive on ESPN 106.7 in Auburn.

The caller, Marcus, asked Cameron who he thinks will be Auburn's next head coach. Cameron said the following:

"I still feel like, right now, that it appears to be Lane (Kiffin). I wonder if maybe some of the smoke and some of the talk about others is to sort of allow the Lane thing to settle a little bit and to get through this week."

The caller asked a follow-up question about Oregon head coach Dan Lanning. Cameron responded by saying that he believed that conversations happened between Lanning's camp and Auburn but he did not believe that an offer had been made.

Cameron pondered on if it ends up not being Kiffin, who would be next.

"I'm really intrigued and wondering if there's genuine interest from someone like Dabo Swinney. I just can't get past that."

Comments / 21

Wade Jordan
3d ago

I think hiring Kiffin is a huge mistake.. Yes he is a good coach but has no loyalty. He has coached several major schools and hasn't stayed at any more than just a few years

13
Michael L Ha
3d ago

hire Coach Williams I rather chance it give him time. he sure motivate these broken guys this year. don't have pay him money like will others but he deserves at least a million. think factors guys want play for him. his energy, his values, and because he a black coach they want see him be one first big name coaches to make history.

9
Henry Calhoun
2d ago

you have your Coach in front of you. you have nothing to lose. Williams can get the job done. the players seem to want to play for him. isn't that important? the story is unfolding in front of you right, now. what is the search committee going to do if Auburn beats Bama this year? Kiffin is spoiled.

5
 

Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

