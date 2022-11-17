ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Surviving 'gauntlet' key to Wisconsin volleyball's Big Ten title hunt

By Mark Stewart, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pRTVu_0jEfg5sv00

MADISON – The marathon that is the Big Ten race is almost over for Wisconsin’s volleyball team, but the toughest part has been saved for last. Here is a taste of what is on deck.

Four conference road games to close the regular season.

Three ranked opponents, including two that are locked in a three-way battle for the conference championship with the Badgers.

Back-to-backs on both weekends to complete a run of three straight to end the year.

The stretch is unique. Every other Big Ten team except UW and Minnesota has at least one home match during this stretch. And among the top contenders for the title – UW, Ohio State and Nebraska – Wisconsin is the only team with back-to-backs both weekends.

Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield called it a gauntlet.

"I can never recall an end of season quite like what we’ve got in front of us with the last four matches on the road, the amount of travel that we’ve got in the short turnaround and three of those teams being in the top 15 of the country," Sheffield said. "It should be an exciting stretch down here."

A fourth straight Big Ten title is within reach

Should UW survive, it would make history. A Big Ten crown would be the program’s fourth straight. Only Penn State's eight-year run (2003-10) is longer – the Nittany Lions also had a four-year run from 1996-99. There is also the matter of the NCAA tournament and the chance to earn a top four seed that would allow the Badgers to host the first and second rounds and, should they advance, the regional.

The fun starts at 6 p.m. Friday at Rutgers.

"You’ve got to get your rest. It’s the boring stuff that you’ve got to take care of," Sheffield said. "You have to take care of your body and be ready to go. Scouting report has to be ready to go. (The players) have got to be able to digest it. It’s what you sign up for when you come into this league."

What Wisconsin is experiencing is one of the quirks of the Big Ten schedule. On two other occasions during Sheffield’s 10 seasons the Badgers closed the regular season with four road matches, in 2013 and ’18. The schedule quirks have worked both ways, though. Last season Wisconsin played three of its final four at home, part of a run of five of six at home.

Ideally Sheffield would like a Wednesday-Saturday schedule of games. That would allow for two days of preparation/rest between matches and an off-day on Sunday.

Made for Big Ten Network matchups

Consider this end-of-season run the price of success. As one of the conference's most successful programs, Wisconsin has become must-see programing for the Big Ten Network. The network dictates scheduling and this year it put together a juicy slate of late-season matchups.

There are six top-20 matchups featuring the top three teams in the league.

UW plays at No. 14 Penn State on Saturday. Next Friday the Badgers travel to No. 6 Nebraska, which is one game back in the standings, and then goes to No. 5 Ohio State, which is tied for the league lead with UW.

Also on tap is No. 19 Purdue at Nebraska on Sunday, No. 9 Minnesota at Ohio State on Nov. 25 and Minnesota at Nebraska on Nov. 26.

“We’ve been barking about trying to get ourselves more television exposure then when you get it, you can’t complain too much about we didn’t get enough rest or sleep,” Sheffield said. “It kind of comes with the territory.”

UW's run through the final two weeks includes a couple more unique hurdles. Its trips to Rutgers and Penn State are among the farthest for the Badgers in the Big Ten. And on the final weekend, they play Nebraska at 7 p.m. Friday and then turn around and have the early game, a 6 p.m. start, at Ohio State.

But there is a rub the other way, too. Closing the season with so many Friday-Saturday matchups has afforded the Badgers players a true off-day. Sunday is Sheffield’s preferred off-day, but when the team plays on Sundays, it usually takes off Monday, a day when most players still have class.

"At the end of the day we’ve got four matches left. We’re tied for the league lead. We’ve got an opportunity to win another Big Ten championship," Sheffield said. "At home or on the road, we’re excited that we’ve had this kind of season, excited that fans will be able to watch us on TV if they choose to do that."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Big Ten Star Running Back Announces Decision On 2023 Season

The Wisconsin Badgers will reportedly see the return of a familiar face in their 2023 backfield. According to Badgers insider Evan Flood, senior running back Chez Mellusi says he's coming back for another season in Madison. Mellusi returned to Wisconsin's lineup for the first time in five weeks to help...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard delivers passionate postgame speech following Wisconsin's comeback win vs. Nebraska

Jim Leonhard got choked up addressing his team after Wisconsin defeated Nebraska and became bowl-eligible this season. It’s been a rocky season for the Badgers, and for Leonhard, who has uncertainty surrounding his interim status at the school. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Fans React To Football Head Coach Job Posting

The Wisconsin Badgers came back to beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday 15-14. The Badgers improved to 6-5 and became bowl eligible. The win gave interim head coach Jim Leonhard his fourth victory with the Badgers. He’s 4-2 as the interim head coach. Many fans and current players back...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Three reasons why bowl eligibility is important for the Badgers

This season won’t end with a Big Ten West title, and this team certainly won’t sniff one of those marquee bowl games, but the Wisconsin Badgers will have a 13th game nonetheless. While the Badgers have fallen woefully short of their lofty preseason ambitions, they accomplished something to...
MADISON, WI
Corn Nation

Instant Sad Reaction: Nebraska Fails Against Wisconsin 15-14

This game entered the fourth quarter with Nebraska leading 14-3. I thought, “Can Wisconsin score more than 10 points in one quarter?”. That’s the answer. Yes, they can. I want to say I’m dead inside and this didn’t hurt, but that would be a lie. The...
LINCOLN, NE
royalpurplenews.com

Basketball freshman possesses unlimited potential

Renee Rittmeyer is a freshman at UW-Whitewater from Winnebago, Ill. Rittmeyer made her first appearance for the Warhawks on Saturday, Nov. 12 and played a big role in the team’s win over Millikin. In addition to her on court potential the freshman is also an impressive student who is pursuing a business degree here at Whitewater.
WHITEWATER, WI
drydenwire.com

11-Year-Old Killed In Wisconsin Hunting Incident

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County. On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., an 11-year-old...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
97X

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin or Wild West? Deputies help lasso escaped cows

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – It seems the state of Wisconsin has recently turned back the clock and brought out its best Wild West impression as yet another county is lassoing rogue animals. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, early on Friday morning, deputies assisted the Wisconsin State...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy