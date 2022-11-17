State-bound North Kitsap volleyball nets all-league awards

North Kitsap's volleyball team netted several all-league awards this week as the Vikings prepare to open play in the Class 2A state tournament in Yakima.

North Kitsap setter Sophia Baugh earned Olympic League 2A most valuable player honors, while first-team honors went to middle/outside hitter Madeline Pryde, middle/outside hitter/receive specialist Mary Allen and outside hitter Iliana Brockett.

The No. 10 Vikings (19-2) face No. 7 Enumclaw in the first round of state Friday at 10:45 a.m. at the Yakima Valley SunDome. Quarterfinal and first-round consolation bracket games will finish Friday, and the remainder of the tournament concludes Saturday.

North Kitsap has qualified for every 2A state tournament held since 2013. The team knocked off Washington in the opening round in 2021 before losing its next two matches to Burlington-Edison and Anacortes. The last time the Vikings placed at state was in 2016 when the team placed seventh.

Other Olympic League first-teamers included offensive player of the year Kendall Hastings of Sequim, defensive player of the year Emma Pendleton of Bainbridge, and Kingston setter Sophia Call. Second-teamers included North Kitsap's Mackenzie Phillips, Kingston's Grace Mosco, North Mason's Teegan Skjonsky and Bainbridge's Jameson Payne. Sportsmanship awards went to North Kitsap's Teegan DeVries, Kingston's Kylie Sandstrom, Bainbridge's Lily Taylor, North Mason's Bo Chandler, Olympic's Emlyn Coulter and Bremerton's Helen Rode.

In the South Puget Sound League 4A, South Kitsap senior Anna Harvey earned second-team honors and senior Abby Gilder received honorable mention. In the Nisqually League 1A, Klahowya junior Lexie Scott and senior Taylor Madle earned honorable mention.