Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop OutChicago Food KingTinley Park, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
The Instagram-friendly Ralph's Coffee opens first store in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Haugh: Bad play-calling on Bears' final drive deprives Justin Fields of the chance to play hometown hero
Playing back at home in front of family and friends, Bears quarterback Justin Fields had the chance to author a storybook ending Sunday, but offensive coordinator Luke Getsy let him down late in Chicago’s 27-24 loss at Atlanta.
Travis Kelce said he turned his TV off when Taylor Heinicke celebrated game-ending penalty
Travis Kelce is the NFL’s top tight end. And he was watching Monday Night Football when the Washington Commanders took down the NFL’s last unbeaten team, the Philadelphia Eagles, earlier this week. Well, according to Kelce, he didn’t make it to the end of the game. Why...
Ellis: Bears' coaches fail Justin Fields in loss to Falcons
For the last six weeks, the Bears have been asking a lot of second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Sunday was the first time this season in which they may have asked too much.
NFL fans ripped Bears OC Luke Getsy’s questionable play-calling that might have led to Justin Fields' injury
The Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields entered Sunday’s game with the Atlanta Falcons as the arguably hottest player in pro football. Led by Fields’ unique multifaceted talents, the Bears’ offense had scored over 120 points in their last four games. But aside from a few key players, Chicago has very few other game-changing talents on offense — especially up front on the offensive line. That means asking Fields to play superhero every single week probably wasn’t always going to be the best idea.
Ex-Bear Cordarrelle Patterson Sets NFL Kick Return TD Record
Ex-Bear Cordarrelle Patterson sets NFL kick return TD record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just before halftime of the Bears-Falcons game, former Chicago Bear Cordarrelle Patterson returned a kickoff for a touchdown for 103 yards. With that, he set the NFL record for most kick return touchdowns in history with his ninth career kickoff return touchdown.
Jaquan Brisker Demands NFL Refs Give Justin Fields Same Calls as Other QBs
ATLANTA -- Justin Fields might not say it, but Jaquan Brisker has no problem pointing out that the Bears quarterback doesn't get the same respect from the officials that almost every other quarterback gets. The Bears' young quarterback takes a lot of late hits, especially when sliding. But those late...
Bears QB Justin Fields suffered a dislocated left shoulder
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ shoulder injury has been revealed. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the signal caller suffered a dislocated shoulder during Sunday’s 27-24 loss against the Atlanta Falcons. Fields played the entire game on Sunday, but left the locker room on a cart to...
Will QB Justin Fields miss time with a left shoulder injury? Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ Week 11 loss.
10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears followed a familiar path to defeat Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The offense focused on running the ball, as usual, and couldn’t come up with the plays needed with the game on the line, the defense couldn’t get a key stop at a critical juncture and special teams was good for another couple of hiccups in a 27-24 loss. 1. Just as ...
Bears Snap Count: Velus Jones Jr. Will Ask Cordarrelle Patterson for Advice
ATLANTA -- Velus Jones Jr. spent the last two Sundays standing on the sidelines in street clothes while the Bears suffered close losses to the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. The rookie wide receiver worked to elevate his game in practice and returned to the active game-day roster Sunday in...
NFL Analyst Suggests Bears as Landing Spot for RB Saquon Barkley
NFL analyst suggests Bears as landing spot for Saquon originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will have a lot of options this offseason. Between eight draft picks in the 2023 NFL draft and well north of $100 million in cap space, the Bears should dominate every aspect of roster reconstruction.
Why Teven Jenkins Didn't Play in Bears-Falcons Game
Why Teven Jenkins didn't play against the Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Teven Jenkins has been a revelation for the Bears at right guard this season. After a tumultuous summer that included a demotion to third-string reps and trade rumors, Jenkins settled in nicely to a position he’d never played before. Now, he’s arguably the team’s most consistent blocker in both the run game and pass game. So when the Bears announced that Jenkins, who is nursing a hip injury, managed to squeeze in a full practice on Friday and was active to play against the Falcons on Sunday, it seemed like great news for the offensive line.
Bears QB Justin Fields makes history (again) vs. Falcons
Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been setting records almost every week over the last month. Heck, his cleats even made the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And once again made history in a Week 11 contest against the Falcons. Fields accounted for both of Chicago’s first-half touchdowns, a 16-yard passing...
Bears Vs. Falcons Inactives: Velus Jones Jr. Returns to Lineup
ATLANTA -- After being a healthy scratch for the past two games, Bears rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. gets his chance to prove his value Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. While Jones is active Sunday, fellow wide receiver N'Keal Harry is inactive due to an illness. In addition, offensive...
Justin Fields ‘Day-To-Day,' But Bears Haven't Ruled Out Season-Ending Injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields was in obvious pain when he left Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday following the Bears' 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears' second-year quarterback suffered a left shoulder injury on the first play of Chicago's final drive. On Monday, head coach Matt Eberflus offered...
Justin Fields' Injury Consequence of Bears' Reckless Play-Calling
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- As good as the Bears' quarterback run game has been over the past month with Justin Fields, what happened Sunday was always a possibility. The more the Bears ran Fields, the greater the chance he would be in harm's way once defenses adjusted. That scenario arrived...
Matt Eberflus: Luke Getsy is doing an 'outstanding job,' but Bears need to work together to improve in 2-minute offense
A day after Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy came under scrutiny for his play calls late in Chicago’s 27-24 loss at Atlanta on Sunday, coach Matt Eberflus praised Getsy’s work.
FOX Sports
Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss
ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leaving his status uncertain for the Bears' next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying “I'm hurting...
NFL Rumors: Justin Fields Dislocated Shoulder, Status Vs. Jets Uncertain
Report: Fields dislocated shoulder, status vs. Jets uncertain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields dislocated his left shoulder on Sunday during the Bears-Falcons game, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. This explains further why head coach Matt Eberflus did not rule out the idea of keeping Fields out...
New York Jets Won't Commit to Starting Zach Wilson Vs Bears
Jets won’t commit to starting Zach Wilson vs Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh admitted to the media the team is "not committed" to starting Zach Wilson at quarterback for Sunday's game at home against the Bears. During the...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
81K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0