NFL fans ripped Bears OC Luke Getsy’s questionable play-calling that might have led to Justin Fields' injury

The Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields entered Sunday’s game with the Atlanta Falcons as the arguably hottest player in pro football. Led by Fields’ unique multifaceted talents, the Bears’ offense had scored over 120 points in their last four games. But aside from a few key players, Chicago has very few other game-changing talents on offense — especially up front on the offensive line. That means asking Fields to play superhero every single week probably wasn’t always going to be the best idea.
Ex-Bear Cordarrelle Patterson Sets NFL Kick Return TD Record

Ex-Bear Cordarrelle Patterson sets NFL kick return TD record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just before halftime of the Bears-Falcons game, former Chicago Bear Cordarrelle Patterson returned a kickoff for a touchdown for 103 yards. With that, he set the NFL record for most kick return touchdowns in history with his ninth career kickoff return touchdown.
Will QB Justin Fields miss time with a left shoulder injury? Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ Week 11 loss.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears followed a familiar path to defeat Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The offense focused on running the ball, as usual, and couldn’t come up with the plays needed with the game on the line, the defense couldn’t get a key stop at a critical juncture and special teams was good for another couple of hiccups in a 27-24 loss. 1. Just as ...
Why Teven Jenkins Didn't Play in Bears-Falcons Game

Why Teven Jenkins didn't play against the Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Teven Jenkins has been a revelation for the Bears at right guard this season. After a tumultuous summer that included a demotion to third-string reps and trade rumors, Jenkins settled in nicely to a position he’d never played before. Now, he’s arguably the team’s most consistent blocker in both the run game and pass game. So when the Bears announced that Jenkins, who is nursing a hip injury, managed to squeeze in a full practice on Friday and was active to play against the Falcons on Sunday, it seemed like great news for the offensive line.
Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss

ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leaving his status uncertain for the Bears' next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying “I'm hurting...
