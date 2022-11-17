ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wktn.com

Kenton 1st Graders meet WIGs

First grade students at Kenton Elementary School celebrated meeting their Wildly Important Goals (WIGs) The first grade academic goal is based on flashcards for the first quarter. To celebrate, students had a snack with their classes, then had a glow-in-the-dark dance party.
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Ohio Tech Day Shows Local Students Opportunities

Marion Technical College was proud to host students from Tri-Rivers Career Center and Delaware Area Career Center for them to get hands-on experience in these fields during CyberSecurity Awareness Month. Dozens of students tried their hands at local projects including programming Raspberry Pi, a computer the size of a credit...
MARION, OH
wktn.com

Hardin County Ag Hall Of Fame Honorees

The Hardin County Agriculture Hall of Fame has announced the 2022 honorees to be inducted at the nineteenth annual Agriculture Hall of Fame recognition banquet. The 2022 inductees include: Gerald E. Althauser, J. Roger Crates, William Griffith, Dr. William Martin Miller, and Thomas E. Wilcox, Sr. The banquet will be held on Tuesday, December 6th, beginning at 6:30 pm at St. John’s Evangelical Church on East Carrol Street in Kenton. The public is invited to honor these inductees and their families, and to recognize their many accomplishments. The purpose of the county Agriculture Hall of Fame is to recognize outstanding agricultural contributions by Hardin County people and to honor those who have brought distinction to themselves and the agricultural industry.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Hardin County Wildlife Officer Ryan Kennedy Speaks to Rotary

Hardin County Wildlife Officer, Ryan Kennedy, spoke to the Kenton Rotary Club about nuisance wildlife. Officer Kennedy provide the club with tips to avoid attracting unwanted wildlife. Keeping food or potential food sources inaccessible is key. Keeping bird feeders where other wildlife cannot reach it, keep pet food inside an in a container with a tight fitting lid. If the opportunistic wildlife do not smell the food or food waste they may move along quickly.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

ODOT Announces Road Construction Projects

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced Road Construction in our region. In Hardin County State Route 67 in the city of Kenton, between Wayne St. and Barron Street, will close on Monday, Nov. 21, for 180 days for storm sewer replacement. In Allen County State Route 117 in the...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Obituary for Pamela “Pam” Sue (Ankrom) McIver

Pam passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at Hardin Memorial Hospital after a near yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer. Pam was born in Logan, OH on February 6, 1965 to Darlene (West) and Wilner Ankrom who survive in Kenton. She married Mark McIver on July 11, 2002 and he survives in Columbus. Also surviving is a sister; Penny Reynolds of Kenton, daughter; Jessica (Roberto) Delgado and two granddaughters; Mckinzy, Marrisa and Jasmin Delgado, mother and father-in-law; Willard (Bo) and Emily McIver, niece; Charity (James) Aaron, nephews; Joseph (Tasia) Moore and Christopher Reynolds and their children.
KENTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy