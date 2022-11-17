ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Tokyo Vice’: Uncovering the Dark Side of Japan

The HBO Max series “Tokyo Vice,” based on Jake Adelstein’s memoir of the same title, navigates the audience through the endlessly fascinating streets of late-1990s Tokyo. Loosely based on a true story, this eight-piece series, which was released in April 2022, makes for an intense and highly entertaining show for Western and Japanese viewers alike.
