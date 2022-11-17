Read full article on original website
Related
‘Tokyo Vice’: Uncovering the Dark Side of Japan
The HBO Max series “Tokyo Vice,” based on Jake Adelstein’s memoir of the same title, navigates the audience through the endlessly fascinating streets of late-1990s Tokyo. Loosely based on a true story, this eight-piece series, which was released in April 2022, makes for an intense and highly entertaining show for Western and Japanese viewers alike.
Kenzo, first Ugandan nominated for Grammy, had humble start
Kenzo has become the first singer from Uganda to earn a Grammy nomination
Harvard psychologists have been studying what it takes to raise 'good' kids. Here are 6 tips.
It's important that parents don't praise children for every nice act and 'only praise uncommon acts of kindness.'
The Fordham Observer
New York City, NY
463
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT
The Observer is the award-winning student newspaper based at Fordham University’s Lincoln Center Campus in Manhattan. Follow for coverage of news, arts, sports, photos, videos, opinions, and more.https://fordhamobserver.com/
Comments / 0