Villages resident lifestyle groups and other local performers have been working hard on shows that celebrate Broadway, women and the holidays, and now they are ready to show off their talents. The Central Florida Lyric Opera, The Villages Pops Orchestra, Smash Productions and Pro-Am Performing Arts all have performances scheduled in the next few weeks and tickets are on sale now. “Broadway Showstoppers” features songs from many classic Broadway shows performed by local artists as well as singers in the Central Florida Lyric Opera. The show is at 7 p.m. today at Savannah Center and tickets start at $25.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO