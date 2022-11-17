Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of FloridaTravel MavenOcala, FL
You Can See This Beautiful, Rare, and Unique Breed of Horse on a Florida FarmL. CaneOcala, FL
Activities for Kids in Lake County: Thursday, 11/17/22 and Friday, 11/18/22Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Children's Low Cost or Free Activities: November 14-15, 2022Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningPaisley, FL
Villages Daily Sun
Savannah Center to host benefit concerts
Villages resident lifestyle groups and other local performers have been working hard on shows that celebrate Broadway, women and the holidays, and now they are ready to show off their talents. The Central Florida Lyric Opera, The Villages Pops Orchestra, Smash Productions and Pro-Am Performing Arts all have performances scheduled in the next few weeks and tickets are on sale now. “Broadway Showstoppers” features songs from many classic Broadway shows performed by local artists as well as singers in the Central Florida Lyric Opera. The show is at 7 p.m. today at Savannah Center and tickets start at $25.
villages-news.com
ABC of Dementia Workshops coming up at Lady Lake Library
The Lady Lake Library and Coping with Dementia LLC have announced that free ABC of Dementia workshops will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Dec. 16 in room 204 at the library at 225 W. Guava St. “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains...
ocala-news.com
‘Festival at Fort King’ returns in December to bring local history to life
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the ‘Festival at Fort King’ in early December, a two-day event that will allow visitors to step back into the 1800s. The festival will be held on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, from 10 a.m. to...
Villages Daily Sun
Redsauce Italian Restaurant savors its distinct flavor
Jack Suleiman’s dream of owning Redsauce in Lake Sumter Landing began in another restaurant. “My brother and I were working across the street (from Redsauce) at Johnny Rockets,” he said. “I went to Redsauce a few times and loved it. I thought if I could own a place like this, I would. I bought it, and it’s my baby.”
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December
With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Symphony Orchestra’s festive ‘Symphony Under the Lights’ returns in two weeks
The Ocala Symphony Orchestra’s popular annual show “Symphony Under the Lights” will return to the Reilly Arts Center’s outdoor stage in two weeks. The orchestra will play holiday favorites during the concert, which will be held on Friday, December 2, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Jenkins Open Air Theatre located at 500 NE 9th Street in Ocala.
Inaugural Arabian horse experience introduces guests to breed
The Arabian Horse Promotional Fund, Inc., a non-profit that introduces people to the Arabian horse and its beloved traits, is hosting its inaugural Keystone Charity Arabian Horse Experience Friday, November 25 through Saturday, November 26. The free Thanksgiving weekend event will occur during the 54th Annual Arabian Horse Association of Florida’s (AHAF) Holiday Festival at the World Equestrian Center.
Seek and ye shall find
Spiritual, nondenominational and inclusive are words that come up often while discussing the gatherings that take place at the Lost and Found Club. Located east of downtown Ocala at 616 South Pine Ave., the nonprofit offers a welcoming space for 12-step meetings focused on the recovery process. You don’t have to have a substance-abuse addiction to attend a club meeting; “Even cellphones have become addictive,” said manager Victoria Dice.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Jamburg ’22 Music Festival Debuting Saturday in Leesburg
Leesburg’s first one-day music festival, JamBurg ’22, is coming this Saturday to Pat Thomas Stadium with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Leesburg Center for the Arts. “We wanted to try and bring more musical performances to Leesburg, and JamBurg ’22 was a great opportunity...
abandonedway.com
History of Abandoned Putnam Hotel – 20 Haunted Pictures
Putnam Hotel is an abandoned hotel located at 225 West New York Avenue, in the heart of DeLand, and just a few blocks away from Stetson University, Florida, U.S. Prior to the construction of the Putnam Hotel, the first hotel on this site was built in 1880 by Henry Addison DeLand, the city’s founder. In 1906, Benjamin Edward Brown purchased the hotel and managed the hotel along with his wife. Unfortunately, the original structure burned down when an explosion in the basement set the building on fire in 1921.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
villages-news.com
Villagers must follow guidelines when decorating entrances
If your Village plans to decorate the Gate House or Village/Villa Entry sign for the holidays, the District Boards have adopted an updated Holiday Decoration Policy. This excludes postal stations. Prior to installation, residents must submit a design to District Property Management at 1026 Canal St., The Villages or email...
Villages Daily Sun
‘Train the Trainer’ graduates start their own water aerobics classes
Not much more than a year ago, Tammy Starling and Julie Akins were water aerobics novices. Now they lead their own classes. Starling and Akins are graduates of the Recreation & Parks Department’s five-week “Train the Trainer” program, which was launched to fill a growing need for instructors in The Villages’ expanding south.
villages-news.com
Area residents have chance to share their Thanksgiving with foster pet
Area residents will have a chance to share their Thanksgiving with foster pet. “No one Should Spend Thanksgiving Alone: Foster a Pet for Thanksgiving” is the theme at Sumter County Animal Services this holiday. With 200 cats and dogs, the need to find homes is profound. If you’re thinking...
orangeobserver.com
East Winter Garden site for new project
Amy Calandrino, of Beyond Commercial, a commercial real estate firm headquartered in Maitland, is representing the landlord, Winter Garden Salon Development LLC, with a new development called The Point on Plant Street in Winter Garden. The development, located at 996 E. Plant St., features more than 30,000 square feet of...
Bay News 9
The Villages potential expansion into Leesburg divides community
LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg residents could see more development from The Villages retirement community. Earlier this month the city commission approved the transfer of 500 acres of land in exchange for The Villages to build and maintain a new wastewater system for the area. What You Need To Know.
Miller’s Ale House to Open New Mt. Dora Location
Miller’s Ale House defines itself as “a sports-themed casual dining restaurant with 90+ locations in 10 states. A place where making friends is as easy as ordering your next beer. So whether you’re here to chill, cheer, chow down or get charged up, you’ll find a whole House full of friends and friends-to-be, ready to join in.”
9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole is long gone, and the holiday season is in full swing here in Central Florida. Check out our top 9 events throughout the region below:. Give Kids the World’s holiday staple kicks off this weekend, but at a new location — H2O Water Park in Kissimmee. Get tickets here.
fox35orlando.com
Thanksgiving 2022: These Orlando area grocery stores will be open
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you forget that much-needed item for your Thanksgiving meal, don't fret! Though most grocery stores like Publix and Walmart will be closed, other stores plan to be open at most locations on Thanksgiving Day. Check with your local grocer before you go. Sprouts. According to its...
villages-news.com
Sandhill Crane Close-Up At Hogeye Pathway
Check out this close-up headshot of a sandhill crane spotted on Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Lisa Myers for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
