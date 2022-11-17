Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
Four Injured in Foxen Canyon Vehicle Crash
Four people were injured in a vehicle collision on Foxen Canyon Road Sunday evening. At 6:29 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 3000 block of Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos and discovered a collision between two vehicles. Extrication was required to reach two of two females who...
Bicyclist dies after traffic collision
Incident occurred Thursday evening in San Luis Obispo. – On Thursday at around 7:09 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department and San Luis Obispo Fire Department responded to the 12200 block of Los Osos Valley Road for a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. Arriving a short...
calcoasttimes.com
Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle in SLO
A San Luis Obispo man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike on Los Osos Valley Road on Thursday evening, authorities said in a news release. The bicyclist, a 58-year-old man,died from his injuries. Investigators are not naming the victim pending notification of his next of kin.
calcoastnews.com
Person killed by gunshot wound found outside Atascadero police station
An officer on Sunday evening found a person dead of a gunshot wound inside a vehicle outside the Atascadero Police Department. The officer checked on a vehicle parked in the police department’s public parking lot at approximately 5:23 p.m. It was then determined the sole occupant of the vehicle was deceased as a result of a gunshot wound, according to the police department.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Victim Identified in Fatal Santa Maria House Fire
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the victim in the Santa Maria fatal house fire last month. On October 19, county firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Rosales Court in the Tanglewood neighborhood. Crews discovered a single story, single-family home emitting black smoke and...
CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit reaches three counties
Just before 6:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report that an Isuzu stake bed truck had been stolen from Ferguson Enterprises in Templeton.
Homeless man hospitalized after CHP found him with major injuries on Highway 101
A homeless man was hospitalized after California Highway Patrol officers found him with major injuries on the side of Highway 101 at Santa Rosa St. The post Homeless man hospitalized after CHP found him with major injuries on Highway 101 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO pedestrian seriously injured in fall from Highway 101 overpass
The man was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
UPDATE: Man falls onto Hwy 101 from San Luis Obispo overcrossing
Northbound Highway 101 traffic was stopped at Santa Rosa St. in San Luis Obispo following a report that a person was struck by a vehicle.
San Luis Obispo drivers plan for a longer commute during construction
San Luis Obispo County Public Works wants to remind drivers in the community of ongoing construction projects that will continue to cause traffic back-ups and commute delays on Los Osos Valley Road and South Bay Blvd. The post San Luis Obispo drivers plan for a longer commute during construction appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
‘I saw this cat run toward me.’ SLO cyclist has standoff with mountain lion on trail
“I was afraid to turn my back on him,” mountain biker Rex Hatter said.
Paso Robles Police arrest logs for Nov. 7-13
On Nov. 7, Carson Baylor Phillips, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Creston Rd. for St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Nov. 7, Grace Ann Leblanc, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1400...
Person found dead from gunshot wound outside SLO County police department
The individual was discovered in a car parked in the department’s lot.
SLO to gift free parking for holiday shopping
Starting Thanksgiving Day, the City of San Luis Obispo will waive parking fees in the three Downtown parking structures. Those addresses include 842 and 919 Palm Street and 871 Marsh Street.
Man killed in road rage shooting in rural Arroyo Grande identified
“It is unknown at this time if this incident is gang related,” the SLO County Sheriff’s Office said.
String of card skimming thefts wipes out accounts of local bank customers
Local mom Unique Castillo says she used the ATMs at Santa Maria's Bank of America on South Broadway two weeks ago, and within hours, the money in her Electronic Benefits Card was wiped out.
Five awesome places for a picnic in The Five Cities
Pack a lunch and hit the road to one of these scenic outdoor destinations. Travelers in search of fresh ocean breezes and quaint coastal vistas should head south to the Five Cities area of San Luis Obispo County. The “Five Cities” were originally made up of Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach...
Popular hotel once sat at base of SLO County pier. Then a lightning storm struck
An 1892 advertisement called Hotel Marre “the pleasantest seaside resort on the coast.”
Sheriff releases new information about Los Berros Rd. shooting
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed in a shooting on Los Berros Rd. in rural Arroyo Grande as Alexander Montero Pille, 28, of Arroyo Grande.
Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 20th
Here's our forecast The post Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 20th appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 1