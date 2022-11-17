ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Four Injured in Foxen Canyon Vehicle Crash

Four people were injured in a vehicle collision on Foxen Canyon Road Sunday evening. At 6:29 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 3000 block of Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos and discovered a collision between two vehicles. Extrication was required to reach two of two females who...
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Bicyclist dies after traffic collision

Incident occurred Thursday evening in San Luis Obispo. – On Thursday at around 7:09 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department and San Luis Obispo Fire Department responded to the 12200 block of Los Osos Valley Road for a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. Arriving a short...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle in SLO

A San Luis Obispo man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike on Los Osos Valley Road on Thursday evening, authorities said in a news release. The bicyclist, a 58-year-old man,died from his injuries. Investigators are not naming the victim pending notification of his next of kin.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Person killed by gunshot wound found outside Atascadero police station

An officer on Sunday evening found a person dead of a gunshot wound inside a vehicle outside the Atascadero Police Department. The officer checked on a vehicle parked in the police department’s public parking lot at approximately 5:23 p.m. It was then determined the sole occupant of the vehicle was deceased as a result of a gunshot wound, according to the police department.
ATASCADERO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Victim Identified in Fatal Santa Maria House Fire

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the victim in the Santa Maria fatal house fire last month. On October 19, county firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Rosales Court in the Tanglewood neighborhood. Crews discovered a single story, single-family home emitting black smoke and...
SANTA MARIA, CA

