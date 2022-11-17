An officer on Sunday evening found a person dead of a gunshot wound inside a vehicle outside the Atascadero Police Department. The officer checked on a vehicle parked in the police department’s public parking lot at approximately 5:23 p.m. It was then determined the sole occupant of the vehicle was deceased as a result of a gunshot wound, according to the police department.

ATASCADERO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO