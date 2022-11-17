ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Breckenridge Texan

BJHS hosts art exhibit for sixth-grade students

Breckenridge Junior High School hosted an exhibit for the sixth-grade art classes on Tuesday, displaying their artwork in the school’s hallways. Art teacher Kyrah Bailey and Principal Laura Gibson were on hand to greet parents, students and other guests. Bailey explained that the students had been studying the work...
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Mingle & Jingle, lighting of new community Christmas tree slated for Thursday evening, Nov. 17

The Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Mingle & Jingle downtown shopping event from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. As part of the holiday festivities, the new community Christmas tree will be lit up in Foundation Park (aka the “pocket park”) at the corner of Walker Street and Breckenridge Avenue at about 6:30 p.m., according to Chamber Administrator Yuri Huntington.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

BISD honors local veterans with annual Veterans Day program

Breckenridge ISD honored local U.S. military veterans with the annual Veterans Day Program on Thursday, Nov. 10, in the high school gym. The ceremony opened with the Breckenridge High School band playing Chain Cotillion and a salute to the veterans from local scout troops. Veterans were then escorted in by members of the BHS Student Council as Girl Scouts from Troop 8356 led by Kim Fuller, Cub Scouts from Pack 81 led by Kelly Dawson and Boy Scouts from Troop 63 led by Brian Kight lined up and saluted them.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Murder Mystery Dinner provides entertainment, raises funds for Woman’s Forum

The Breckenridge Woman’s Forum had a packed house for the Murder Mystery Dinner fundraiser — “Lights, Camera, Murder!” — held on Oct. 13. The Albany Mainstreet Playhouse cast interacted with ticket holders during the cocktail hour and silent auction review. Before the meal was served, officers from Breckenridge Police Department burst into the room and announced that there had been a murder in the parking lot and the building was on “lock-down” until the killer was found. But, it was all part of the show.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Don Smith, Jr.

Don Smith, Jr., age 70, of Breckenridge, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. No services have been planned at this time. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary. Don Henry Smith, Jr. was born September 26, 1952, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to parents Don Henry Smith, Sr. and Betty...
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

County approves purchase of new vehicle for Sheriff’s Office, entry sign for Ag Center

During their meeting on Monday, Oct. 24, Stephens County Commissioners voted to authorize the purchase of a new patrol vehicle for the Sheriff’s Office, apply for a grant to purchase a new ladder truck for the Breckenridge Fire Department and kick in for the purchase of a new Christmas tree to be displayed in downtown Breckenridge. They also left the county-wide burn ban in place; however, it was lifted on Friday morning after significant rainfall on Thursday night.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Early Voting for general election begins today

Early voting for the 2022 General Election starts today, Oct. 24, and continues through Nov. 4. Election Day will be Nov. 8. Voters can cast their ballots at the Stephens County Courthouse, 200 W. Walker St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday during the Early Voting period. If voting on Election Day, voters will vote in their respective precincts.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.

 https://breckenridgetexan.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy