The Breckenridge Woman’s Forum had a packed house for the Murder Mystery Dinner fundraiser — “Lights, Camera, Murder!” — held on Oct. 13. The Albany Mainstreet Playhouse cast interacted with ticket holders during the cocktail hour and silent auction review. Before the meal was served, officers from Breckenridge Police Department burst into the room and announced that there had been a murder in the parking lot and the building was on “lock-down” until the killer was found. But, it was all part of the show.

BRECKENRIDGE, TX ・ 28 DAYS AGO