BJHS hosts art exhibit for sixth-grade students
Breckenridge Junior High School hosted an exhibit for the sixth-grade art classes on Tuesday, displaying their artwork in the school’s hallways. Art teacher Kyrah Bailey and Principal Laura Gibson were on hand to greet parents, students and other guests. Bailey explained that the students had been studying the work...
Breckenridge Craft Guild Show to offer hand-crafted items Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Breckenridge Craft Guild will host its traditional Craft Show this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and 20, at the Breckenridge First United Methodist Church’s Christian Life Center, 419 W, Walker. The Craft Show will be open from 9...
Mingle & Jingle, lighting of new community Christmas tree slated for Thursday evening, Nov. 17
The Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Mingle & Jingle downtown shopping event from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. As part of the holiday festivities, the new community Christmas tree will be lit up in Foundation Park (aka the “pocket park”) at the corner of Walker Street and Breckenridge Avenue at about 6:30 p.m., according to Chamber Administrator Yuri Huntington.
Letter to the Editor: Zola George voices opposition to proposed Stephens County wind farm
Letter to the Editor of the Breckenridge Texan from Zola George, a concerned La Casa and Stephens County resident, “dead center of and dead set against” the proposed Nextera La Casa Wind Farm:. CAMPAIGNING FROM THE BASEMENT. These last six months or so, since I was first contacted...
BHS Marching Band to present light show, host baked potato fundraiser this weekend
The Breckenridge High School Marching Band will perform their annual light show during the half-time of tonight’s varsity football game against the Clyde Bulldogs. Additionally, the band will present a separate Glow Out Performance and Baked Potato Dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Buckaroo Stadium. The Baked Potato...
BISD honors local veterans with annual Veterans Day program
Breckenridge ISD honored local U.S. military veterans with the annual Veterans Day Program on Thursday, Nov. 10, in the high school gym. The ceremony opened with the Breckenridge High School band playing Chain Cotillion and a salute to the veterans from local scout troops. Veterans were then escorted in by members of the BHS Student Council as Girl Scouts from Troop 8356 led by Kim Fuller, Cub Scouts from Pack 81 led by Kelly Dawson and Boy Scouts from Troop 63 led by Brian Kight lined up and saluted them.
Letter to the Editor: Steve Dempsey explains his position on proposed Stephens County wind farm
There has been much discussion at School Board meetings, Public Forums, newspapers, Facebook, community gatherings, etc., regarding the proposed construction of a windfarm in southeastern Stephens County in the small community of La Casa, that will impact the area for many, many years. In response to an article that came...
BISD to hold public hearing on proposed wind farm project tonight, Nov. 9
Breckenridge Independent School District will hold a public hearing in Bailey Auditorium, 500 W. Lindsey, beginning at 6:30 p.m. this evening, Wednesday, Nov. 9, about the proposed wind farm in the southeastern portion of Stephens County. The hearing will be open to the public and will be a place for...
Family talks about Sloan Everett and their dedication to this weekend’s annual bike ride in his memory
For the past five years, Jim and Teresa Everett have gathered with family and friends in the Breckenridge City Park for a bicycle ride in memory of their son, Sloan Everett. This year’s Sloan Everett Pure Country Pedal Memorial Bike Ride will be Saturday, Nov. 5. It is a...
Upcoming ‘chlorine burn’ to clear out system, may create temporarily discolored water in Breckenridge
City of Breckenridge water customers may notice a temporary change in their water, beginning Monday, Nov. 28, and continuing through Dec. 28, as the City conducts a chlorine burn throughout the water system. During the disinfecting process, the water will be safe to drink but may be discolored at times,...
Murder Mystery Dinner provides entertainment, raises funds for Woman’s Forum
The Breckenridge Woman’s Forum had a packed house for the Murder Mystery Dinner fundraiser — “Lights, Camera, Murder!” — held on Oct. 13. The Albany Mainstreet Playhouse cast interacted with ticket holders during the cocktail hour and silent auction review. Before the meal was served, officers from Breckenridge Police Department burst into the room and announced that there had been a murder in the parking lot and the building was on “lock-down” until the killer was found. But, it was all part of the show.
Don Smith, Jr.
Don Smith, Jr., age 70, of Breckenridge, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. No services have been planned at this time. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary. Don Henry Smith, Jr. was born September 26, 1952, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to parents Don Henry Smith, Sr. and Betty...
County approves purchase of new vehicle for Sheriff’s Office, entry sign for Ag Center
During their meeting on Monday, Oct. 24, Stephens County Commissioners voted to authorize the purchase of a new patrol vehicle for the Sheriff’s Office, apply for a grant to purchase a new ladder truck for the Breckenridge Fire Department and kick in for the purchase of a new Christmas tree to be displayed in downtown Breckenridge. They also left the county-wide burn ban in place; however, it was lifted on Friday morning after significant rainfall on Thursday night.
P&Z Commission approves replat request for proposed Subway restaurant location
Breckenridge could have a new Subway restaurant by next fall, after the City of Breckenridge Planning and Zoning Commission met this evening, Oct. 25, and approved a request to replat a piece of property west of Walmart for a building to house the sandwich shop. Donnie Sechrest filed an application...
SRSUD rescinds most of Boil Water Notice, continue requirement for Eolian area
The Stephens Regional Special Utility District has canceled the Boil Water Notice for most of their rural water customers; however, the requirement to boil water prior to using it remains in effect for SRSUD rural water customers in the Eolian area. Specifically, SRSUD customers on FM 576 West of FM...
Early Voting for general election begins today
Early voting for the 2022 General Election starts today, Oct. 24, and continues through Nov. 4. Election Day will be Nov. 8. Voters can cast their ballots at the Stephens County Courthouse, 200 W. Walker St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday during the Early Voting period. If voting on Election Day, voters will vote in their respective precincts.
