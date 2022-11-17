Read full article on original website
Marquette High School going virtual after several threats
Marquette High School switched to virtual learning this holiday week after multiple threats were made on social media against the school.
Marquette High School opts for virtual learning Monday and Tuesday after threats last week
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Marquette High School students will have virtual learning Monday and Tuesday after threats led to early dismissals on both Thursday and Friday. In a message posted to the school's website and Rockwood School District Facebook page, school leaders said the change only affected Marquette High School. The school's Thanksgiving break begins Wednesday, so the earliest students will return to the building would be Nov. 28.
Marquette High School evacuates after second social media threat this week
After a social media bomb threat against the school on Thursday, the school was threatened again, this time with the threat being Airdropped to a student who then reported it. The school has dismissed for the day.
KMOV
Threat detailing floor, classroom number prompts evacuation at Marquette High School, second threat in as many days
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – For the second day in a row, Marquette High School dismissed students early due to a threat. The Rockwood School District dismissed students at the school Friday to investigate a threat that had been AirDropped to students’ phones. After students received the threat, they reportedly ran to show school officials, and dozens of police cars swarmed the school shortly before noon.
KMOV
Metro East family sheds light on National Caregiver Month
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - November is National Caregiver Month and News 4 is recognizing those who care for their loved ones every single day. Many across our region are caring for family members and friends who have disabling diseases. One Belleville family had their world turned upside down when a family member, who lived out of state, got an unexpected diagnosis.
Gun safety advocates urge the community to take action heading into holiday season
ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after police said he found a gun and shot himself. Now, with the holidays upon us and people opening up their homes, gun safety advocates are urging the community to take action. Cathy Gilbert, a volunteer with Women's Voices...
FOX2now.com
Man shot, killed after firing at officers in O'Fallon, Mo.
A man is dead after a standoff with police in O'Fallon, Missouri. Man shot, killed after firing at officers in O’Fallon, …. A man is dead after a standoff with police in O'Fallon, Missouri. Vigil for transgender lives lost in 2022. On Sunday, more than 100 people were out...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County SWAT team called in to assist in Pevely domestic incident
(Pevely) 44-year-old Jason Gene Phillips of Pevely was arrested and charged after an incident on Friday. Phillips is charged with two counts of Assault 1st Degree, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, and one count of Domestic Assault 2nd Degree. He is being held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Jail without bond. After a victim reported a domestic-related assault in which Phillips was the suspect, three Pevely Police Officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Old State Road South to investigate. Officers located Phillips who was holding a shotgun. Phillips initially complied with the officers’ demands to relinquish his shotgun. But when he failed to comply with further commands, he was sprayed with OC (commonly referred to as pepper spray). Phillips retrieved the shotgun, and as he turned toward the officers, one officer fired his weapon. Phillips allegedly fired toward the officers who retreated and called for assistance. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was able to apprehend Phillips without injuries to him or the officers. The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident as requested by the Pevely Police Department.
'We need an outlet': Dance class offers chance to express feelings, raise money for CVPA
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — The Greater St. Louis area is still finding ways to express its hurt and healing nearly one month after the deadly school shooting at the shared campus of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience. On Sunday morning, Charmette...
starvedrock.media
Man accused of killing Metro East officer on bridge to St. Louis will represent himself
EDWARDSVILLE — A man accused of striking and killing a Metro East police officer during a chase will act as his own attorney in a murder trial set for next month. Caleb Campbell, 24, of Florissant, is accused of speeding away from police at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2021, before hitting Brooklyn police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. on the McKinley Bridge connecting St. Louis and Illinois.
abc17news.com
Suburban St. Louis police shoot and kill man after standoff
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man after a standoff in suburban St. Louis during the weekend. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Taylor Lee Shomaker of St. Charles. Police Lt. Tom Wilkison said the shooting occurred Saturday in O’Fallon after officers responded to a call that a gun was fired when Shomaker was fighting with his father. Shomaker barricaded himself inside the home. His parents left the home unharmed. Shomaker came out of the house several times during negotiations but then went back inside. Wilkison said Shomaker eventually came out and shot at officers. Five officers returned fire, striking Shomaker, who was later pronounced dead.
Barriers remain for people experiencing homelessness in St. Louis
This is part one of a two-part series on the barriers to the condition of people experiencing homelessness this winter. 5 On Your Side has reported on issues impacting people facing homelessness throughout the City of St. Louis, among others across the United States. COVID-19 lockdowns of schools and non-essential...
2 dispatchers staffed all of SLMPD police traffic at one point this weekend
ST. LOUIS — A move by St. Louis 911 leaders to cover staffing shortages is drawing concerns from union representatives. An email went out this weekend explaining, that "due to extreme staffing issues" the police traffic for Districts 1-3 would be covered by one dispatcher with another working Districts 4-6.
Colorado Gunman Used Same Style Rifle as St. Louis Shooter
AR-15 style rifles have been the weapon of choice for the perpetrators of several recent mass shootings
St. Louis plans to curb problems by merging emergency services together amid 911 concerns
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis proposed plans to merge its various dispatch centers under one roof on Friday to improve the ongoing problems with the city's 911 service. St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley proposed Board Bill 120 and, in that bill, it would help create a Public Safety Answering Point, known as PSAP.
Police: 2 people shot in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a double shooting Monday in north city. The shooting occurred in the 5400 block of Union Boulevard, located in the Mark Twain neighborhood. One adult male was found shot in the neck, while another victim suffered a gunshot wound to their...
Man dies after double shooting in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man died at an area hospital after a double shooting in north St. Louis Monday evening. Police said the shooting happened at 5:10 near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Union Boulevard. Police said one of the victims, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the neck.
FOX2now.com
Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities homeowners and businesses have
Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities …. Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Variety gives children with special needs a brand …. A team of over 160 volunteers with Variety The Children’s...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman dies following crash near Mercy Hospital Jefferson
Janet S. Hayes, 73, of Festus died Nov. 17 following a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 61 and Beth Drive not far from Mercy Hospital Jefferson south of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At about 11:50 a.m., Hayes was driving a westbound 2007 Nissan Versa and after stopping at...
Saint Louis Public Schools and community partners hand out 80 Thanksgiving dinners to families in need
ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Public Schools system is spreading extra love to families in need the most by providing a Thanksgiving meal. Friday marked the 10th year the Students-in-Transition program coordinated efforts to gather food from St. Louis Police Department (SLPD), Sam's Club, St. Louis Public School Foundation and other community partners.
5 On Your Side
