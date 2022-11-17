ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, MO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

Marquette High School opts for virtual learning Monday and Tuesday after threats last week

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Marquette High School students will have virtual learning Monday and Tuesday after threats led to early dismissals on both Thursday and Friday. In a message posted to the school's website and Rockwood School District Facebook page, school leaders said the change only affected Marquette High School. The school's Thanksgiving break begins Wednesday, so the earliest students will return to the building would be Nov. 28.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KMOV

Threat detailing floor, classroom number prompts evacuation at Marquette High School, second threat in as many days

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – For the second day in a row, Marquette High School dismissed students early due to a threat. The Rockwood School District dismissed students at the school Friday to investigate a threat that had been AirDropped to students’ phones. After students received the threat, they reportedly ran to show school officials, and dozens of police cars swarmed the school shortly before noon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Metro East family sheds light on National Caregiver Month

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - November is National Caregiver Month and News 4 is recognizing those who care for their loved ones every single day. Many across our region are caring for family members and friends who have disabling diseases. One Belleville family had their world turned upside down when a family member, who lived out of state, got an unexpected diagnosis.
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Man shot, killed after firing at officers in O'Fallon, Mo.

A man is dead after a standoff with police in O'Fallon, Missouri. Man shot, killed after firing at officers in O’Fallon, …. A man is dead after a standoff with police in O'Fallon, Missouri. Vigil for transgender lives lost in 2022. On Sunday, more than 100 people were out...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County SWAT team called in to assist in Pevely domestic incident

(Pevely) 44-year-old Jason Gene Phillips of Pevely was arrested and charged after an incident on Friday. Phillips is charged with two counts of Assault 1st Degree, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, and one count of Domestic Assault 2nd Degree. He is being held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Jail without bond. After a victim reported a domestic-related assault in which Phillips was the suspect, three Pevely Police Officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Old State Road South to investigate. Officers located Phillips who was holding a shotgun. Phillips initially complied with the officers’ demands to relinquish his shotgun. But when he failed to comply with further commands, he was sprayed with OC (commonly referred to as pepper spray). Phillips retrieved the shotgun, and as he turned toward the officers, one officer fired his weapon. Phillips allegedly fired toward the officers who retreated and called for assistance. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was able to apprehend Phillips without injuries to him or the officers. The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident as requested by the Pevely Police Department.
PEVELY, MO
starvedrock.media

Man accused of killing Metro East officer on bridge to St. Louis will represent himself

EDWARDSVILLE — A man accused of striking and killing a Metro East police officer during a chase will act as his own attorney in a murder trial set for next month. Caleb Campbell, 24, of Florissant, is accused of speeding away from police at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2021, before hitting Brooklyn police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. on the McKinley Bridge connecting St. Louis and Illinois.
FLORISSANT, MO
abc17news.com

Suburban St. Louis police shoot and kill man after standoff

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man after a standoff in suburban St. Louis during the weekend. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Taylor Lee Shomaker of St. Charles. Police Lt. Tom Wilkison said the shooting occurred Saturday in O’Fallon after officers responded to a call that a gun was fired when Shomaker was fighting with his father. Shomaker barricaded himself inside the home. His parents left the home unharmed. Shomaker came out of the house several times during negotiations but then went back inside. Wilkison said Shomaker eventually came out and shot at officers. Five officers returned fire, striking Shomaker, who was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Police: 2 people shot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a double shooting Monday in north city. The shooting occurred in the 5400 block of Union Boulevard, located in the Mark Twain neighborhood. One adult male was found shot in the neck, while another victim suffered a gunshot wound to their...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man dies after double shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man died at an area hospital after a double shooting in north St. Louis Monday evening. Police said the shooting happened at 5:10 near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Union Boulevard. Police said one of the victims, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the neck.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus woman dies following crash near Mercy Hospital Jefferson

Janet S. Hayes, 73, of Festus died Nov. 17 following a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 61 and Beth Drive not far from Mercy Hospital Jefferson south of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At about 11:50 a.m., Hayes was driving a westbound 2007 Nissan Versa and after stopping at...
FESTUS, MO
5 On Your Side

Saint Louis Public Schools and community partners hand out 80 Thanksgiving dinners to families in need

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Public Schools system is spreading extra love to families in need the most by providing a Thanksgiving meal. Friday marked the 10th year the Students-in-Transition program coordinated efforts to gather food from St. Louis Police Department (SLPD), Sam's Club, St. Louis Public School Foundation and other community partners.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy