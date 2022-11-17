ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

WTAJ

Spirit of Christmas Parade coming to downtown Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Annual Spirit of Christmas Parade will be soon returning to downtown Altoona. The parade will take place on Thursday, Dec. 1 starting at 6 p.m. Those who attend can enjoy marching bands, floats and fireworks. Santa Clause will also be making an appearance at the event. A tree-lighting ceremony will […]
ALTOONA, PA
wtaj.com

Mountain Kids Toys’ List for ‘Best Toys for Kids by Age’

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Christmas is right around the corner, and if you like supporting local, small businesses – this is a great place to start. Allison Lorelli owns Mountain Kids Toys, a sustainable, local toy shop that sells high-quality, eco-friendly toys online and at vendor markets in the area. Here are some of her picks for toys for every age.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

New shelter hopes to combat homelessness in Blair County

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Homelessness is always a concern, especially in the winter months. Family Services Incorporated in Altoona hopes that the opening of their new shelter will help to put an end to the problem in Blair County. “This time of year it’s important for us to have as many beds available as possible,” Executive […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Imagination Boxes bring joy to DuBois students

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — When you’re a kid a box can be a lot of fun. Take that idea and promote kindness and you’ve got a recipe that’ll surely bring joy. That joy was found on the faces of hundreds of students in the DuBois Area School District with the Imagination Boxes. This year […]
DUBOIS, PA
WJAC TV

New beauty salon aims to be fun attraction in Somerset

Somerset County, PA (WJAC) — Friday was the official grand opening of "Hair by Hayley," a new beauty salon along North Center Avenue in Somerset. The owner, Hayley Carlin, says her mission "is to provide a positive oasis for clients, with a concentrated effort to promote inner confidence, self-love, and wholistic revitalization."
SOMERSET, PA
WTAJ

$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery winners sold at multiple Sheetz stores

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check your tickets because the Pennsylvania Lottery announced two $50,000 weekly drawing winners were sold at a Sheetz in Centre County and a Sheetz in Somerset County. The winning numbers are the first two $50,000 weekly drawing prizes that are part of the New Year’s Millionaire raffle. The game features eight […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Community comes together after family loses home in a fire

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) -A community is coming together to help a veteran and his family who recently lost their home in a fire. Caleb Wagner served in the army for about five years. “I’ve been all over the world. I’ve been to all different kinds of countries,” Caleb said. He has medically retired about […]
ALEXANDRIA, PA
WTAJ

Goats2Go mobile barn launches in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — You now have a chance to snuggle with goats on the go throughout Central PA. Nittany Meadow Farm’s Goats2Go barn on wheels officially launched on Friday, Nov. 18. The Boalsburg-based farm is now able to take six goats on the road to any event for everyone to spend time with. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Three kittens rescued in camper fire in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Fire crews rescued three kittens from a camper fire late Friday evening in Stoystown. Shortly before midnight, the Stoystown and Shanksville Volunteer Fire Companies responded to a camper fire along the 700 block of Old Lincoln Highway. According to their Facebook, the camper was parked outside and was fully engulfed […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

On November 3, 2022, ten students from Brookville Area High School competed in the 36th Annual Benjamin Freed Mathematics Competition at Penn West Clarion University. The team placed 5th in the AA/AAA division. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any...
WTAJ

4 wanted on criminal charges in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 18. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people wanted on domestic charges: Thomas Yanosky, 27, of the Somerset area Joshua Platter, 37, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

FBI dive team assists state police with search of Conemaugh River

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Monday, state police were witnessed searching the Conemaugh River in Johnstown's West End. State police confirmed that they requested assistance from an FBI dive crew during the search. Authorities did not provide any details about their investigation or what they were searching for. Stay...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man arrested, accused of selling drugs while working at local cell phone store

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A man is behind bars after authorities said he was selling drugs outside of a Cricket Wireless store in Westmoreland County while he was working. Melvin Payne has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a communication facility.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bedford woman charged in boyfriend’s death along with cousin, friend

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford woman has been charged for her alleged involvement in the April death of her then-boyfriend Ty Matthai, court documents show. Courtney Shianne Boden, 24, is facing charges including abuse of a corpse. Charges that come after 19-year-old Jordan Robertson was charged in Oct. for his alleged involvement as well. […]
BEDFORD, PA

