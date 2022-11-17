BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A man is behind bars after authorities said he was selling drugs outside of a Cricket Wireless store in Westmoreland County while he was working. Melvin Payne has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a communication facility.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO