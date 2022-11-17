Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Spirit of Christmas Parade coming to downtown Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Annual Spirit of Christmas Parade will be soon returning to downtown Altoona. The parade will take place on Thursday, Dec. 1 starting at 6 p.m. Those who attend can enjoy marching bands, floats and fireworks. Santa Clause will also be making an appearance at the event. A tree-lighting ceremony will […]
wtaj.com
Mountain Kids Toys’ List for ‘Best Toys for Kids by Age’
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Christmas is right around the corner, and if you like supporting local, small businesses – this is a great place to start. Allison Lorelli owns Mountain Kids Toys, a sustainable, local toy shop that sells high-quality, eco-friendly toys online and at vendor markets in the area. Here are some of her picks for toys for every age.
New shelter hopes to combat homelessness in Blair County
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Homelessness is always a concern, especially in the winter months. Family Services Incorporated in Altoona hopes that the opening of their new shelter will help to put an end to the problem in Blair County. “This time of year it’s important for us to have as many beds available as possible,” Executive […]
Imagination Boxes bring joy to DuBois students
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — When you’re a kid a box can be a lot of fun. Take that idea and promote kindness and you’ve got a recipe that’ll surely bring joy. That joy was found on the faces of hundreds of students in the DuBois Area School District with the Imagination Boxes. This year […]
WJAC TV
New beauty salon aims to be fun attraction in Somerset
Somerset County, PA (WJAC) — Friday was the official grand opening of "Hair by Hayley," a new beauty salon along North Center Avenue in Somerset. The owner, Hayley Carlin, says her mission "is to provide a positive oasis for clients, with a concentrated effort to promote inner confidence, self-love, and wholistic revitalization."
$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery winners sold at multiple Sheetz stores
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check your tickets because the Pennsylvania Lottery announced two $50,000 weekly drawing winners were sold at a Sheetz in Centre County and a Sheetz in Somerset County. The winning numbers are the first two $50,000 weekly drawing prizes that are part of the New Year’s Millionaire raffle. The game features eight […]
Rhonda Russell’s friends and family decorate Christmas tree for one-year anniversary of her death
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Friends and family of Rhonda Russell, the corrections officer who was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 17, 2021, celebrated her life on Thursday by dedicating a Christmas tree in her honor on the first anniversary of her death. Her fiancé Donald LaGesse and son Justin Reader, along […]
Community comes together after family loses home in a fire
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) -A community is coming together to help a veteran and his family who recently lost their home in a fire. Caleb Wagner served in the army for about five years. “I’ve been all over the world. I’ve been to all different kinds of countries,” Caleb said. He has medically retired about […]
Pennsylvania witness describes low-flying triangle in night sky
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Smicksburg reported watching and photographing a low-flying, triangle-shaped object at about 6:33 p.m. on February 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
A winning lottery ticket for $50,000 was sold at Sheetz in Centre County. Is it yours?
A second winning ticket was sold in Somerset County.
Goats2Go mobile barn launches in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — You now have a chance to snuggle with goats on the go throughout Central PA. Nittany Meadow Farm’s Goats2Go barn on wheels officially launched on Friday, Nov. 18. The Boalsburg-based farm is now able to take six goats on the road to any event for everyone to spend time with. […]
Three kittens rescued in camper fire in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Fire crews rescued three kittens from a camper fire late Friday evening in Stoystown. Shortly before midnight, the Stoystown and Shanksville Volunteer Fire Companies responded to a camper fire along the 700 block of Old Lincoln Highway. According to their Facebook, the camper was parked outside and was fully engulfed […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
On November 3, 2022, ten students from Brookville Area High School competed in the 36th Annual Benjamin Freed Mathematics Competition at Penn West Clarion University. The team placed 5th in the AA/AAA division. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any...
4 wanted on criminal charges in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 18. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people wanted on domestic charges: Thomas Yanosky, 27, of the Somerset area Joshua Platter, 37, […]
WJAC TV
FBI dive team assists state police with search of Conemaugh River
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Monday, state police were witnessed searching the Conemaugh River in Johnstown's West End. State police confirmed that they requested assistance from an FBI dive crew during the search. Authorities did not provide any details about their investigation or what they were searching for. Stay...
Man arrested, accused of selling drugs while working at local cell phone store
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A man is behind bars after authorities said he was selling drugs outside of a Cricket Wireless store in Westmoreland County while he was working. Melvin Payne has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a communication facility.
More than 3,000 homes, businesses lose power in the State College area
The outage happened after a tree fell on a utility pole.
Police seek suspect in Hempfield gift card fraud
State police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a fraud suspect in an incident last month at the Hempfield Walmart. Police said a man shown in surveillance photos they released on Monday is suspected of making a fraudulent return of gift cards at the store at about 3 p.m. on Oct 29.
Bedford woman charged in boyfriend’s death along with cousin, friend
BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford woman has been charged for her alleged involvement in the April death of her then-boyfriend Ty Matthai, court documents show. Courtney Shianne Boden, 24, is facing charges including abuse of a corpse. Charges that come after 19-year-old Jordan Robertson was charged in Oct. for his alleged involvement as well. […]
Million dollar Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold at Clearfield Walmart
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trip to Walmart in Clearfield County ended up making someone a millionaire after hitting the jackpot on a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off game. The PA Lottery said the winning ticket was a $20 Cash Corner game with a grand prize of $1,000,000 and it was sold at Walmart on Supercenter […]
Comments / 0