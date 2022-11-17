ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GM EV Unit BrightDrop Expects $1 Billion in 2023 Revenue, Mass Production of All-Electric Delivery Vans to Start in December

By Frank Holland,CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Zoom Shares Drop on Light Forecast as Company Faces ‘Heightened Deal Scrutiny'

Zoom made a slight downward revision to its revenue guidance, and investors responded by pushing the stock lower. Earnings topped estimates in the quarter, while revenue met expectations. Zoom is seeing "heightened deal scrutiny for new business," CEO Eric Yuan said on its earnings call. Zoom shares slumped more than...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

FTX Will Sell Or Restructure Global Empire, CEO Says

FTX's new CEO said on Saturday that the bankrupt crypto exchange is looking to sell or restructure its global empire. "Based on our review over the past week, we are pleased to learn that many regulated or licensed subsidiaries of FTX, within and outside of the United States, have solvent balance sheets, responsible management and valuable franchises," FTX chief John Ray, said in a statement.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Large Rail Union SMART-TD Votes to Reject Labor Deal as National Strike Moves Closer

Two of the largest rail unions diverged on labor deal votes Monday, with SMART-TD rejecting the deal and BLET voting for ratification. But BLET, the engineers' union, said it will honor the picket line with other unions that voted against the deal. BRS, the signalmen's union, can strike as soon...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Disney, Carvana, Diamondback Energy and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Disney — Shares jumped 5% after the company reappointed Bob Iger as chief executive officer, effective immediately and 11 months after he left Disney. Bob Chapek, Iger's hand-picked successor who was named CEO in February 2020, has come under fire during his tenure for various decisions leading to a slide in Disney's stock price and weaker-than-expected profits.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Markets Head for Higher Open as Investors Shrug Off Economic Fears

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a higher open Tuesday as investors in the region appear to shrug off concerns among their U.S.and Asia-Pacific counterparts over China's tightening of Covid restrictions, which are continuing to pressure output. Investors continue to watch economic data...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here's When Wall Street Thinks Inflation Could Finally End

It's the question on the minds of market watchers, economists and consumers alike: When will soaring prices fall back down to earth?. There are hints that the worst of the U.S.'s bout with inflation may be in the past. The consumer price index, a widely watched inflation gauge, came in at 7.7% in October when compared with a year earlier. While that was still well above the Federal Reserves' 2% target, it did clock in below Wall Street's expectations.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grayscale Refuses to Share Proof of Reserves Due to ‘Security Concerns' as Shares Trade at a 45% Discount to Bitcoin

Grayscale, the asset manager running the world's largest bitcoin fund, said in a statement Friday that it won't be sharing its proof of reserves with customers. "Due to security concerns, we do not make such on-chain wallet information and confirmation data publicly available through a cryptographic Proof-of-Reserve, or other advanced cryptographic accounting procedure," Grayscale wrote in a statement.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Zoom, Dell, Urban Outfitters and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Zoom – Shares of the pandemic darling slid 4.4% in extended trading Monday. Though the videoconferencing company topped expectations for earnings and revenue, it gave a weak outlook for the fourth quarter. Dell – The technology company popped as much...

