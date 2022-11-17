GM EV Unit BrightDrop Expects $1 Billion in 2023 Revenue, Mass Production of All-Electric Delivery Vans to Start in December

Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Zoom Shares Drop on Light Forecast as Company Faces ‘Heightened Deal Scrutiny'
Zoom made a slight downward revision to its revenue guidance, and investors responded by pushing the stock lower. Earnings topped estimates in the quarter, while revenue met expectations. Zoom is seeing "heightened deal scrutiny for new business," CEO Eric Yuan said on its earnings call. Zoom shares slumped more than...
Retailers disclose earnings, possible rail strike, Fed minutes and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
Events to watch heading into Tuesday include 3Q earnings reports by retailers, Wednesday's Federal Reserve minutes release and a possible rail strike update.
Goldman Cuts Oil Forecast on ‘Lack of Clarity' Over G-7 Russia Oil Price Cap, China Covid Outbreaks
Goldman Sachs lowered its oil price forecast by $10 to $100 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2022, citing rising Covid concerns in China and lack of clarity over the Group of Seven nations' plan to cap Russian oil prices. China recorded recorded three Covid deaths over the weekend,...
Chinese Real Estate Stocks Surged This Month. But Analyst Warns of ‘Weak Reality' Vs. High Expectations
BEIJING — China's real estate sector isn't yet poised for a quick recovery, despite a rally this month in stocks of major property developers. That's because recent support by Beijing don't directly resolve the main problem of falling home sales and prices, analysts say. Last week, property developer stocks...
FTX Will Sell Or Restructure Global Empire, CEO Says
FTX's new CEO said on Saturday that the bankrupt crypto exchange is looking to sell or restructure its global empire. "Based on our review over the past week, we are pleased to learn that many regulated or licensed subsidiaries of FTX, within and outside of the United States, have solvent balance sheets, responsible management and valuable franchises," FTX chief John Ray, said in a statement.
Large Rail Union SMART-TD Votes to Reject Labor Deal as National Strike Moves Closer
Two of the largest rail unions diverged on labor deal votes Monday, with SMART-TD rejecting the deal and BLET voting for ratification. But BLET, the engineers' union, said it will honor the picket line with other unions that voted against the deal. BRS, the signalmen's union, can strike as soon...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Disney, Carvana, Diamondback Energy and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Disney — Shares jumped 5% after the company reappointed Bob Iger as chief executive officer, effective immediately and 11 months after he left Disney. Bob Chapek, Iger's hand-picked successor who was named CEO in February 2020, has come under fire during his tenure for various decisions leading to a slide in Disney's stock price and weaker-than-expected profits.
European Markets Head for Higher Open as Investors Shrug Off Economic Fears
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a higher open Tuesday as investors in the region appear to shrug off concerns among their U.S.and Asia-Pacific counterparts over China's tightening of Covid restrictions, which are continuing to pressure output. Investors continue to watch economic data...
Here's When Wall Street Thinks Inflation Could Finally End
It's the question on the minds of market watchers, economists and consumers alike: When will soaring prices fall back down to earth?. There are hints that the worst of the U.S.'s bout with inflation may be in the past. The consumer price index, a widely watched inflation gauge, came in at 7.7% in October when compared with a year earlier. While that was still well above the Federal Reserves' 2% target, it did clock in below Wall Street's expectations.
Grayscale Refuses to Share Proof of Reserves Due to ‘Security Concerns' as Shares Trade at a 45% Discount to Bitcoin
Grayscale, the asset manager running the world's largest bitcoin fund, said in a statement Friday that it won't be sharing its proof of reserves with customers. "Due to security concerns, we do not make such on-chain wallet information and confirmation data publicly available through a cryptographic Proof-of-Reserve, or other advanced cryptographic accounting procedure," Grayscale wrote in a statement.
Bitcoin Drops to Lowest in More Than a Week, Ether Slides as FTX Collapse Ripples Through Crypto Market
Bitcoin fell to a week-and-a-half low on Monday and other major cryptocurrencies fell sharply, as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continues to ripple through the market. The cryptocurrency market has come under pressure over the last two weeks as problems at major exchange FTX came to light.
Coinbase Shares Tumble as Bitcoin Slide Continues, Investors Fear Contagion From FTX Collapse
Coinbase has lost over a quarter of its value in the past four trading sessions as investors fear more fallout from FTX's collapse. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said his company does not have "any material exposure to FTX," but he has "sympathy for everyone involved." Mizuho analysts wrote in a...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Zoom, Dell, Urban Outfitters and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Zoom – Shares of the pandemic darling slid 4.4% in extended trading Monday. Though the videoconferencing company topped expectations for earnings and revenue, it gave a weak outlook for the fourth quarter. Dell – The technology company popped as much...
