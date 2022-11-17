Read full article on original website
Ecuador's Enner Valencia Scores First Goal of 2022 World Cup on Penalty Kick
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It didn’t take long for Enner Valencia and Ecuador to rain on Qatar’s parade at the 2022 World Cup. Valencia scored the first goal of the tournament...
How to Watch Portugal Vs. Ghana in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group H Opener
Could this finally be Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s year? Or will Ghana play spoiler?. These will be key questions worth analyzing when Portugal and Ghana kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup journeys by playing each other in their Group H opening fixture. In the 2018 World Cup, Portugal...
USMNT, Wales Group B Opener Ends in 1-1 Thriller in 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The USMNT and Wales played to a thrilling 1-1 tie in their Group B opening World Cup match on Monday. Based on the formations and profiles of each team,...
All USA Goals From 2022 FIFA World Cup
It’s been 3,065 days since the U.S. men’s national team participated in a World Cup, but the wait is over. Monday, Nov. 21 marked the USMNT’s World Cup debut after an eight-year drought, as they faced Wales in their first match of Group B’s round-robin. And...
England Crushes Iran 6-2 in 2022 World Cup Opener
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. England is off and running at the 2022 World Cup. The Three Lions got three points in their first Group B match with a dominant 6-2 victory over Iran...
Top Three Moments From Day 2 of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Wait, it’s only the second day of the 2022 FIFA World Cup?. After Ecuador’s 2-0 win over Qatar in the tournament opener on Sunday, a three-game slate on Monday definitely lived up to the billing. England opened the day against Iran in a Group B contest that quickly...
Who Are the Youngest Players to Score in a FIFA World Cup?
Jude Bellingham has announced himself on the global stage. The 19-year-old midfielder scored a wonderful curling header off a cross into the box from Manchester United left back Luke Shaw en route to a commanding 6-2 win for England over Iran on Monday. That goal made the rising Borussia Dortmund...
FIFA's Fair Play Rule and How It Affects Points in World Cup Matches
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The 2022 World Cup will showcase 32 of the greatest clubs around the world, and with that, means intense competition. There’s no doubt tiebreakers are inevitable, so FIFA constructed a system to resolve such issues, the last of which is the fair play rule.
How to Watch Brazil vs. Serbia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G Play
The 2022 World Cup favorites are ready to roll in Qatar. Brazil is seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, and it has a loaded squad for this year’s tournament. The team topped FIFA’s final rankings heading into the tournament, and it reached the final in EA Sports’ World Cup simulation.
Tim Weah Opens Scoring for USMNT vs. Wales in 2022 World Cup
It was a goal eight years in the making. The United States men’s national team opened the scoring against Wales thanks to Tim Weah in the 36th minute. Weah, a 22-year-old right winger, slipped in the middle of the Welsh defense on a quick counter attack with Christian Pulisic finding him in open space.
Argentina World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Argentina’s aim at Qatar 2022 is clear – give Lionel Messi the swansong he deserves by finally winning the World Cup. The 35-year-old will be playing at the tournament for the fifth time and has confirmed it will be his final rodeo on football’s biggest stage: "There’s some anxiety and nerves at the same time. It is the last one," he admitted in a recent interview.Having come so close to glory in 2014, as Argentina lost to Germany in the final, only to then suffer the frustration of a last-16 defeat to France four years ago, Messi’s chances of...
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 22
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially underway and stakes are already high. So far, we’ve seen Ecuador defeat host nation Qatar 2-0 in the World Cup opener on Monday, followed by England’s 6-2 victory over Iran. Soon after, we saw the Netherlands defeat Senegal 2-0 and the USMNT tie with Wales after an eight-year World Cup drought for the Stars and Stripes.
Postgame Reactions From USMNT After World Cup Debut Against Wales
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The eight-year World Cup drought is over for the U.S. men’s national team. Though the match didn’t end as they would have hoped, they didn’t lose – and that’s all that matters.
Yunus Musah Becomes Youngest USMNT World Cup Starter
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Yunus Musah, a 19-year-old midfielder from New York, will be the youngest player ever to start a game for the United States men’s national team in the World Cup.
What Are the Biggest World Cup Defeats Ahead of Qatar 2022?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. England got off to a hot start in the 2022 World Cup. In its Group B opener against Iran on Monday, the Three Lions roared to a commanding 6-2...
History of FIFA World Cup Matches Between USMNT and England
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The U.S. and England have had quite the history – and I don’t mean just soccer. But if we are talking about soccer, this Friday will be...
What is the Smallest Country to Win the FIFA World Cup?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. International soccer oftentimes can be a numbers game. No, not in terms of scorelines, but rather, population. Unlike club competitions, international teams can only pick players who are from...
America's First World Cup Goal in 8 Years Ignites Instant Celebration
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Timothy Weah has Americans across the world fired up as the 22-year-old scored Team USA's first World Cup goal in eight years. In the 36th minute, Weah got past...
Meet Lionel Messi, Argentinian Superstar Ahead of His Final World Cup
Lionel Messi is regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time. The 35-year-old from Argentina holds the national record for appearances and is also the country's leader in scored goals of all time, however, Messi announced in October that the 2022 World Cup will be the last of his career.
Guillermo Ochoa, Andrés Guardado Join Exclusive World Cup Five-Timers Club
Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa says people still come up to him on the street to gush about his performance in the 2014 World Cup against Brazil. Ochoa made six saves in the scoreless draw with Brazil, which was among the favorites as the tournament’s host. He even denied Brazilian star Neymar on a header and afterward called it the “game of a lifetime.”
