You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesCary, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
breezejmu.org
Dukes’ poor shooting does no favors vs. overpowering No. 1 Tar Heels, drop first of season, 80-64
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Bounce, bounce, trickle and out. It happened on the first nine 2-pointers the Dukes attempted until the 7:54 mark of the first half, and many more times throughout the next 32 minutes of Sunday’s game versus No. 1 North Carolina. Redshirt senior guard Vado...
Grading Thunder players after loss to Knicks at home
In the first game back home following a four-game road trip, the Oklahoma City Thunder lost 129-119 to the New York Knicks. The Knicks bounced back on the second night of a back-to-back after a challenging game in Phoenix. OKC dropped its second straight game as it begins a home stand wrapped around Thanksgiving.
New Jersey Devils: Dawson Mercer Makes Most Sense In Top Six
The New Jersey Devils won 13 games in a row. That ties the franchise record set in 2001. That year, this impressive Devils team made a run all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. This year, the Devils look like one of the best teams in the league. Only the Boston Bruins have a better record than the Devils.
New Jersey Devils Tie Their Franchise’s Record Win-Streak
The New Jersey Devils won their 13th straight game. They have now tied the franchise record for the most wins in a row. They are also just a handful of wins away from breaking the NHL record, which is incredible. It wasn’t very easy for them. Jesper Bratt scored early...
Yankees’ Jasson Dominguez ranks in tough spot on Arizona Fall League Top Prospects list
After a sterling season that only got better as it progressed, the New York Yankees sent top prospect Jasson Dominguez to the Arizona Fall League to wrap things up and get a few extra games in against top competition. It did not go well. After conquering Low-A, dominating High-A, and...
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the Country
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653K lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro for more than a month not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $530,000 was sitting beside her, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no […]
Teen charged as adult in Orange County double murders appears in court
Issiah Ross was arraigned on two counts of murder in adult superior court.
WBTM
Danville Police Investigating Wednesday Night Shooting
The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Piney Forest Road on Wednesday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8:30. An adult male victim was located at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper torso and...
durhamsheriff.com
ARREST MADE IN ARMED ROBBERY
Durham, NC (Tuesday, November 15, 2022) --- On Friday, November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a man entered the Circle K on the 3400 block of US 70 in Durham County where he selected two (2) cases of beer and began to leave without paying for them. The clerk confronted the male subject who then brandished a firearm. He drove away in a Silver Chevrolet Trail Blazer with a missing right front hub cap.
Danville Police make arrest in relation to shooting
UPDATE 11:11 a.m. (11/17 ) — Early on Thursday morning, Danville Police Department (DPD) detectives made an arrest in relation to the shooting incident. According to DPD, detectives have arrested 20-year-old Deshawn Delane Richardson. He is currently charged with the following: aggravated malicious wounding possession of a stolen firearm use of a firearm in the […]
