ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Grading Thunder players after loss to Knicks at home

In the first game back home following a four-game road trip, the Oklahoma City Thunder lost 129-119 to the New York Knicks. The Knicks bounced back on the second night of a back-to-back after a challenging game in Phoenix. OKC dropped its second straight game as it begins a home stand wrapped around Thanksgiving.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Dawson Mercer Makes Most Sense In Top Six

The New Jersey Devils won 13 games in a row. That ties the franchise record set in 2001. That year, this impressive Devils team made a run all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. This year, the Devils look like one of the best teams in the league. Only the Boston Bruins have a better record than the Devils.
NEWARK, NJ
WBTM

Danville Police Investigating Wednesday Night Shooting

The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Piney Forest Road on Wednesday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8:30. An adult male victim was located at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper torso and...
DANVILLE, VA
durhamsheriff.com

ARREST MADE IN ARMED ROBBERY

Durham, NC (Tuesday, November 15, 2022) --- On Friday, November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a man entered the Circle K on the 3400 block of US 70 in Durham County where he selected two (2) cases of beer and began to leave without paying for them. The clerk confronted the male subject who then brandished a firearm. He drove away in a Silver Chevrolet Trail Blazer with a missing right front hub cap.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WFXR

Danville Police make arrest in relation to shooting

UPDATE 11:11 a.m. (11/17 ) — Early on Thursday morning, Danville Police Department (DPD) detectives made an arrest in relation to the shooting incident. According to DPD, detectives have arrested 20-year-old Deshawn Delane Richardson. He is currently charged with the following: aggravated malicious wounding possession of a stolen firearm use of a firearm in the […]
DANVILLE, VA
FanSided

FanSided

296K+
Followers
571K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy