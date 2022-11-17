ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Newswatch 16

'Santa on the Square' held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The big man in red arrived in a fire truck at Providence Square in north Scranton to collect lists from children and hand out stockings full of goodies. All donations came from local businesses throughout Scranton. This is an annual tradition from the North Scranton Neighborhood Association.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Tradition of tree honoring service members continues in Luzerne County

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Since 2013, an evergreen tree at Memorial Park in Edwardsville has been dedicated to military service members who can't be home for the holidays. "It's those that are physically not capable because they passed away, whether it be from combat or suicide, or also the ones that just simply can't afford to make it home or overseas during the time of the holidays," said Lance Cpl. Zachary Hunter, U.S. Marine Corps.
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Helping hand for veterans in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks honored our veterans in a different way Saturday in Lackawanna County. From haircuts to transportation services, veterans organizations and area businesses teamed up to offer a helping hand to any vet who may need it. And that includes something that can't be bought; moral support.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Rifle bear season underway in the Poconos

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — A weekend-long hunt to bag a bear ended in success for Sean Reedy of Hershey. He and his buddies were hunting in Tunkhannock Township, near Long Pond, when a bear made its way in their direction. "We started hunting yesterday, or actually Saturday, and we started...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Area restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinners

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — This Thanksgiving, several restaurants throughout the area will remain open as an option for people who may not want to prepare a meal, but are still looking to enjoy some classic Turkey Day food. Damenti’s Restaurant in West Hazleton will be offering up a Turkey Day meal with all the fixings. […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

City of Scranton issues Code Blue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

$10 million to renovate West Scranton Intermediate School

SCRANTON, Pa. — $10 million is coming to West Scranton Intermediate School. The money comes from a commonwealth grant program and will go towards renovating the school. Senator Marty Flynn says he hopes with this funding, the Scranton School District will re-evaluate its school consolidation plan. Check out WNEP’s...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Decorating Edwardsville's Warrior Tree

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — For military families, this time of year can be a somber reminder that not everyone is able to come home for the holidays. That's the inspiration behind the Edwardsville Warrior Tree Project in Luzerne County. Every year volunteers put up a tree on the corner of...
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Investigating a house fire in Scranton

Fire crews in Scranton were called out late Sunday afternoon to a home on Hickory Street. They were alerted to the fire in the home in the city's South Side by a neighbor. When they arrived heavy smoke was coming from the home in the 400 block. A man inside the home was taken to the hospital for treatment and so far no report on his condition has been released. A firefighter also was treated for a minor injury. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

The holiday season lights up Nay Aug Park

SCRANTON, Pa. — For almost twenty years, the Nay Aug Park Light Spectacular has been a holiday staple for many people in the Electric City. Bobby Kersavage of Scranton says when the lights are on at Nay Aug, you know the holidays are here. "For them just doing it,...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton Santa Parade returns

SCRANTON, Pa. — The holiday spirit is alive and well in downtown Scranton with the return of the Santa Parade. It's the first one back since 2019, after Covid snatched the joy from the city. "Oh, it was heartbreaking, but I am glad it is back! I love a...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

CEO provides food for those in need for Thanksgiving

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a banner year for a local effort to feed those in need for Thanksgiving. The Commission on Economic Opportunity announced Sunday it provided various parts of Thanksgiving dinner for more than 20,000 needy and elderly people in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties. That’s more than 76,000 pounds of food distributed. The […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

The Unsolved: Laurie Merritt's case gets fresh eyes

New investigators looking into "difficult" case. Investigators from Luzerne County say a widely publicized case from 2014 is anything but cold. But unfortunately, it's not any more clear. Police are taking a fresh look at the death of Laurie Merritt, who died in a fire that was ruled arson. Laurie...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
