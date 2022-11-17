Read full article on original website
Death Of A Suspect Lessens Chances Of Finding Missing GirlStill UnsolvedScranton, PA
Thanksgiving Food Drive in Lackawanna County going on nowKristen WaltersScranton, PA
Fire Companies Get $1 Million EachGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
No heat means no business at Electric City Trolley Museum
SCRANTON, Pa. — Closed signs hang on the doors of the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton. A problem with the heating system forced most of the buildings on the Steamtown National Historic Site to shut down until it can be fixed. Wayne Hiller, the trolley museum manager, says...
Scranton Stuff the Caboose benefits United Neighborhood Centers
SCRANTON, Pa. — It's the holiday season which is also the season of giving. And folks in Lackawanna County came together Saturday to give back in a big way. Stuff the Caboose was held at the Steamtown National Historic Site to help restock the United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA Food Pantry.
'Santa on the Square' held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The big man in red arrived in a fire truck at Providence Square in north Scranton to collect lists from children and hand out stockings full of goodies. All donations came from local businesses throughout Scranton. This is an annual tradition from the North Scranton Neighborhood Association.
Tradition of tree honoring service members continues in Luzerne County
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Since 2013, an evergreen tree at Memorial Park in Edwardsville has been dedicated to military service members who can't be home for the holidays. "It's those that are physically not capable because they passed away, whether it be from combat or suicide, or also the ones that just simply can't afford to make it home or overseas during the time of the holidays," said Lance Cpl. Zachary Hunter, U.S. Marine Corps.
Final town hall on Scranton School District reconfiguration plan
SCRANTON, Pa. — The gymnasium at William Prescott Elementary in East Scranton was filled for the last of three town hall meetings for community members to give feedback on the Scranton School District's proposed reconfiguration plan. "Information that they have to give us to help us make this decision...
Relief for farm owners as turkeys fly out the door
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The line of people grew inside the turkey pickup area at Pallman Farms in Lackawanna County while employees carried out bird after bird for customers. Craig Pallman says they raised and processed about 9,000 turkeys this year, about 1,000 fewer than usual because of some...
Helping hand for veterans in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks honored our veterans in a different way Saturday in Lackawanna County. From haircuts to transportation services, veterans organizations and area businesses teamed up to offer a helping hand to any vet who may need it. And that includes something that can't be bought; moral support.
Rifle bear season underway in the Poconos
TOBYHANNA, Pa. — A weekend-long hunt to bag a bear ended in success for Sean Reedy of Hershey. He and his buddies were hunting in Tunkhannock Township, near Long Pond, when a bear made its way in their direction. "We started hunting yesterday, or actually Saturday, and we started...
Area restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinners
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — This Thanksgiving, several restaurants throughout the area will remain open as an option for people who may not want to prepare a meal, but are still looking to enjoy some classic Turkey Day food. Damenti’s Restaurant in West Hazleton will be offering up a Turkey Day meal with all the fixings. […]
City of Scranton issues Code Blue
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
$10 million to renovate West Scranton Intermediate School
SCRANTON, Pa. — $10 million is coming to West Scranton Intermediate School. The money comes from a commonwealth grant program and will go towards renovating the school. Senator Marty Flynn says he hopes with this funding, the Scranton School District will re-evaluate its school consolidation plan. Check out WNEP’s...
Decorating Edwardsville's Warrior Tree
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — For military families, this time of year can be a somber reminder that not everyone is able to come home for the holidays. That's the inspiration behind the Edwardsville Warrior Tree Project in Luzerne County. Every year volunteers put up a tree on the corner of...
Investigating a house fire in Scranton
Fire crews in Scranton were called out late Sunday afternoon to a home on Hickory Street. They were alerted to the fire in the home in the city's South Side by a neighbor. When they arrived heavy smoke was coming from the home in the 400 block. A man inside the home was taken to the hospital for treatment and so far no report on his condition has been released. A firefighter also was treated for a minor injury. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The holiday season lights up Nay Aug Park
SCRANTON, Pa. — For almost twenty years, the Nay Aug Park Light Spectacular has been a holiday staple for many people in the Electric City. Bobby Kersavage of Scranton says when the lights are on at Nay Aug, you know the holidays are here. "For them just doing it,...
Congregation making efforts to save Mahanoy City's first church
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Gary Perna, a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mahanoy City, and his family spend every Sunday morning singing the same hymns he learned as a kid. "I've been coming here my entire life. I was baptized in this church, confirmed in the...
WNEP's Feed a Friend — From the barrel to the shelf
SCRANTON, Pa. — Barrels and bags of food came rolling out of West Scranton High School as students and faculty helped load them into a truck. Berger's Furniture provided a truck and a few employees to start gathering Feed a Friend barrels filled with donations from nearly 60 locations.
Scranton Santa Parade returns
SCRANTON, Pa. — The holiday spirit is alive and well in downtown Scranton with the return of the Santa Parade. It's the first one back since 2019, after Covid snatched the joy from the city. "Oh, it was heartbreaking, but I am glad it is back! I love a...
State grant will be used to build apartments in the Schuylkill Trust building
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - The upper six floors of the Schuykill Trust Company building in Pottsville are to be turned into apartments. Thanks to a $3 million state grant, Pottsville Centre, LLC will transform the floors into 60 market-rate apartments. The owner of the building will match the grant with a...
CEO provides food for those in need for Thanksgiving
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a banner year for a local effort to feed those in need for Thanksgiving. The Commission on Economic Opportunity announced Sunday it provided various parts of Thanksgiving dinner for more than 20,000 needy and elderly people in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties. That’s more than 76,000 pounds of food distributed. The […]
The Unsolved: Laurie Merritt's case gets fresh eyes
New investigators looking into "difficult" case. Investigators from Luzerne County say a widely publicized case from 2014 is anything but cold. But unfortunately, it's not any more clear. Police are taking a fresh look at the death of Laurie Merritt, who died in a fire that was ruled arson. Laurie...
