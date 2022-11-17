Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Vikings: Valhalla': Season 2 Premiere Date, First Look Revealed
Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 finally has a premiere date, and fans are also getting a special first look at the new episodes. As revealed by Deadline, the Vikings spinoff series will return to Netflix on Jan. 12. Down below, fans can check out some of the first images to emerge from the show. A sequel to the hit Vikings series, Vikings: Valhalla is "set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century" and "chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived," per an official synopsis from Netflix.
Popculture
Disney+ Adds Forgotten MTV Show
Disney+ just added an obscure animated series to its catalog that will please fans of MTV, superheroes and cartoons. The streamer now hosts Spider-Man: The New Animated Series – often referred to as fans as "MTV Spider-Man" or "Spider-Man 2003." This short-lived series was beloved by fans, and now it is available in its entirety on the same streaming service as much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Popculture
'Tulsa King' Actress Andrea Savage Talks Working Opposite Sylvester Stallone, Reveals if Paramount+ Series Exists in 'Yellowstone' Universe (Exclusive)
Tulsa King is a brand new Paramount+ series starring Sylvester Stallone as Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a New York mobster who is released from prison after 25 years and is immediately sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma by his mafia boss. The series was originally concocted by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, but the fish-out-of-water story "a hundred percent" does not take place in the same shared universe, says series actress Andrea Savage. Recently, PopCulture.com sat down to chat with Savage, who stars opposite Stallone as Stacy Beale — a woman who catches Dwight's eye, but will almost certainly complicate his plans — and she dished on all things Tulsa King.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars': Winner for Season 31 Revealed in Disney+ Finale
Dancing With the Stars has a new Mirrorball champion! Monday night's finale saw the final couples competing for the title of Season 31 winner: Wayne Brady (and pro partner Witney Carson), Charli D'Amelio (Mark Ballas), Shangela (Gleb Savchenko) and Gabby Windey (Val Chmerkovskiy). Continue on to see who won the Mirrorball (if you were not already watching via Disney+)!
Popculture
Jason David Frank Dead at 49: 'Power Rangers' Legend's Death Confirmed
Jason David Frank, the actor behind the iconic Power Rangers character Tommy Oliver, has died. After a wave of rumors that surfaced on Twitter Saturday night, Frank's death was confirmed on Sunday by TMZ. The cause of death is reported to be suicide. He was 49. "Please respect the privacy...
Popculture
Neve Campbell Suffers Career Setback
Neve Campbell's latest project has been canned. The Scream alum's initially-upcoming drama Avalon was canceled by ABC, despite the network ordering the show directly to series in February, according to TVLine. An exact premiere date was not announced for the series, which was originally scheduled for ABC's 2022-23 programming slate. ABC did not give a reason for the cancellation of the series, but it may have to do with the pilot that wrapped up earlier this month. If the network was dissatisfied with what it saw, it may have decided it would be best to move on to another project. While Avalon previously received a series order, this news is not altogether unusual for a network show.
Popculture
'Impractical Jokers': Joe Gatto Makes Big Announcement in Wake of Exit
Impractical Jokers alum Joe Gatto just shared some big news with his fans. On Instagram, Gatto announced a big comedy tour that will take him all across the United States and Canada. His announcement comes nearly a year after he announced his departure from Impractical Jokers. Gatto revealed that his...
Popculture
HGTV Renews Popular Series for Season 3
HGTV has ordered a third season of Jenn Todryk's popular series No Demo Reno, Deadline reports. Todryk and her team will get to work in a new 12-episode season of the HGTV series, which follows the designer as she combines clever design solutions and cost-saving ideas to completely overhaul the homes of her clients without major demolition. The new season is slated to premiere in summer 2023.
Popculture
'The Walking Dead' Original Ending Reportedly Cut From Series Finale
The Walking Dead wrapped up its 11-season run on Sunday night, but it nearly ended in a very different way. Sources close to the production described the original ending to reporters from Insider - and why it was changed at the last minute. Fair warning: there are spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale ahead!
Popculture
Chris Hemsworth Makes Career Decision After Alzheimer's News
Chris Hemsworth is following his surprising Alzheimer's revelation to make a change in his acting career. For the new Disney+ series, Limitless, Hemsworth discovered he had an "increased risk" of Alzheimer's disease due to two copies of the APOE4 gene. He received these genes from each of his parents. The...
Popculture
'Love Is Blind' Stars Confirm Breakup Amid Cheating Claims
Love Is Blind stars SK Alagbada and Raven Ross have split amid allegations of infidelity. Alagbada took to his Instagram Story Sunday to confirm the end of his relationship with his former fiancée after two women publicly accused him of being romantically involved with them during his relationship with Ross.
Popculture
Nicki Aycox, 'Supernatural' Actress, Dead at 47
Actress Nicki Aycox passed away this week at the age of 47, according to her family. Aycox's sister-in-law announced Aycox's death in a Facebook post on Thursday, while Comic Book Resources reported that Aycox suffered from Leukemia. Fans are mourning Aycox on social media and looking back on some of her best work.
Popculture
Jenna Ortega: Meet the Wednesday Addams Actress and Gen Z Scream Queen
Jenna Ortega is one of Hollywood's brightest young stars. At just twenty years old, the starlet already has many accomplishments. Ortega most recently appeared in Ti West's horror thriller X and the indie film The Fallout, which won the Grand Jury and Audience Awards at SXSW 2021. In 2014, Ortega rose to fame as young Jane in the critically acclaimed series Jane the Virgin. Additionally, she lent her voice to an animated show Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and starred in the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle. In Netflix's upcoming Wednesday, a series based on Tim Burton's The Addams Family, she will play Wednesday Addams. The fifth installment of the Scream franchise boosted Ortega's profile due to her role as Tara Carpenter in the 2022 movie. In addition to performing well opposite returning stars Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell, Ortega shined bright enough to win an MTV Movie Award for "Most Frightened Performance." Her other upcoming credits include Miller's Girl and Finestkind and the next Scream sequel. Besides her work in film and television, Ortega wrote It's All Love, which contains anecdotes about her life meant to be inspiring and encouraging. Besides her many accolades, she also has over nine million Instagram followers. But how exactly did she get her start? And what is her connection to Disney? Read on to find out more about the Wednesday star.
Popculture
American Music Awards 2022: Offset Honored During Show Tribute, Cardi B Surprises With Appearance
Takeoff was honored at the 2022 American Music Awards by host Wayne Brady and his music peers, who loved him. The Migos rapper was killed Nov. 1, 2022 at a bowling alley in Houston, TX. He was 28 years old. Unfortunately, he was one dozens of rappers killed by gun violence this year. Brady paid special tribute to the late star after a commercial break, remembering his impact. "We recently lost Kirsnick Khari Ball, better known as Takeoff, one-third of the groundbreaking hip-hop group Migos," Brady began. "On behalf of all of us that love hip-hop all around the world, we thank you, Takeoff, for your artistry, and tonight, we honor your memory. We have to stop this senseless and terrible gun violence."
Popculture
'Girls Next Door' Star Bridget Marquardt Reveals Spooky Experience at Winchester Mystery House
Bridget Marquardt recently shared an interesting story from her time in a world-famous mansion, and we're not talking about the Playboy Mansion. Nowadays, Marquardt spends less time in pads like the late Hugh Hefner's famous abode, and instead opts for spookier estates. The Girls Next Door alum recently had the chance to spend two nights by herself in the Winchester Mystery House. The San Jose, California, property was the home of widow Sarah Winchester around the turn of the 20th century and features tons of strange architectural choices, such as doors and staircases leading to nowhere.
Popculture
Marissa Jaret Winokur on Working Alongside Rita Moreno in Lifetime's 'Santa Bootcamp,' Her Versatile Acting Career and More (Exclusive)
You've more than likely seen Marissa Jaret Winokur in your favorite film or television series before. The Tony-nominated actress is a jack of all trades, appearing in everything from sitcoms to films, to musicals, and even game shows and reality shows. Now, she's transitioning into the world of Christmas. She stars in this season's programming for Lifetime's annual "It's A Wonderful Lifetime" movie series. She stars as one of the helpers in Santa's Bootcamp.
Popculture
Katey Sagal Steps out to Support 'Married... with Children' Daughter Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate received the support of a lifetime during her Hollywood Walk of Fame star induction. It marked her first public appearance since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021. She was joined by her Married … With Children TV mom Katey Sagal, who helped Applegate to the podium and physically supported her while standing during her speech. She attended the event without shoes to be more comfortable amid her mobility challenges. "I can't stand for too long so I'm going to thank the people I really need to thank," Applegate began. Applegate said Sagal was "just gonna be here," holding her steady, joking it was "so Katey to steal [my] thunder."
Popculture
TV Host Gets Engaged During Tokyo Getaway
Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Robi Domingo. The Filipino host, VJ, and actor is an engaged man after he dropped to one knee and popped the question to his girlfriend of four years, Maiqui Pineda, in the middle of the famous Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo during their recent trip to Japan.
Popculture
Major Bravo Show Canceled
Kandi & the Gang, the spinoff that starred Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss, has been canceled. As Deadline noted, Burruss confirmed that the show was canceled during an Amazon Live broadcast. The first and only season of Kandi & the Gang premiered on Bravo in March. While on the...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31 Winner Prompts Mixed Reaction From Viewers
Dancing With the Stars has officially crowned its champion for Season 31. After an incredibly close race in the last weeks of the competition, TikTok personality Charli D'Amelio walked away with the Mirrorball Trophy. Of course, since every viewer had a specific pair that they were rooting on, there was plenty of chatter about the outcome on Twitter.
Comments / 0