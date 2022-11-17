GM EV Unit BrightDrop Expects $1 Billion in 2023 Revenue, Mass Production of All-Electric Delivery Vans to Start in December

Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Zoom Shares Drop on Light Forecast as Company Faces ‘Heightened Deal Scrutiny'
Zoom made a slight downward revision to its revenue guidance, and investors responded by pushing the stock lower. Earnings topped estimates in the quarter, while revenue met expectations. Zoom is seeing "heightened deal scrutiny for new business," CEO Eric Yuan said on its earnings call. Zoom shares slumped more than...
Retailers disclose earnings, possible rail strike, Fed minutes and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
Events to watch heading into Tuesday include 3Q earnings reports by retailers, Wednesday's Federal Reserve minutes release and a possible rail strike update.
NBC San Diego
Why the U.S. Trails China in Phone Manufacturing
In 2021, China controlled 30.5% of global manufacturing output, ahead of the U.S. at 16.8%. Mobile phones are the most commonly used device in America, yet none of the Big Tech companies manufacture smartphones in the U.S. Purism is the only American-based company to produce a smartphone with the "Made...
NBC San Diego
Large Rail Union SMART-TD Votes to Reject Labor Deal as National Strike Moves Closer
Two of the largest rail unions diverged on labor deal votes Monday, with SMART-TD rejecting the deal and BLET voting for ratification. But BLET, the engineers' union, said it will honor the picket line with other unions that voted against the deal. BRS, the signalmen's union, can strike as soon...
NBC San Diego
Top Wall Street Analysts Like These Stocks Amid the Macro Uncertainty
The market is set to begin what should be a quiet holiday week, but key catalysts are on the horizon. The stock market is closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day, and it's set to close at 1 p.m. on Friday. Investors are on guard for December: The Federal Reserve meets once more, and a blast of economic data, including November payrolls, is on the way.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Disney, Carvana, Diamondback Energy and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Disney — Shares jumped 5% after the company reappointed Bob Iger as chief executive officer, effective immediately and 11 months after he left Disney. Bob Chapek, Iger's hand-picked successor who was named CEO in February 2020, has come under fire during his tenure for various decisions leading to a slide in Disney's stock price and weaker-than-expected profits.
NBC San Diego
Amazon's New 65-Inch Fire TV Is Better and Currently Costs Less Than Last Year's Model
Amazon's new Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TV is $120 cheaper than last year's model while offering noticeable improvements. It's a great buy if you have lots of Amazon gadgets in your home and like using Alexa, which comes built-in to the TV. New ambient display features turn the...
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Happy Thanksgiving Week. We may have a shortened trading schedule, with U.S. markets closed Thursday for the holiday and only open until 1 p.m. ET Friday, but there's no shortage of intrigue. Equities slumped a bit last week, but closed strong Friday as investors weighed a vareity of retailer earnings (more on that below) and a new round of Fed speak as Federal Reserve officials largely stuck to their plans to raise rates to bring down inflation. Some market watchers think a bottom could be near. "The final move of the bear market probably comes next year in the first quarter, when the earnings finally catch up to where we think they're going to be next year," Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's Chief U.S. Equity strategist, told CNBC. Read live market updates here.
NBC San Diego
Shares of Indonesia's GoTo Fall 6% as Nine-Month Loss Swells
GoTo accumulated a loss of 20.32 trillion rupiah ($1.29 billion) between January and September, far more than the 11.58 trillion rupiah loss reported a year ago. For the third quarter, GoTo reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of 3.7 trillion rupiah (about $235 million), about 11% smaller than the 4.2 trillion rupiah adjusted EBITDA loss posted a year ago.
NBC San Diego
Disney Shares Rise After Iger Replaces Chapek as CEO
Disney shares jumped Monday following news that Bob Iger replaced Bob Chapek as CEO. Disney is a Dow 30 component. Shares of Disney popped Monday, the morning after the company announced it had replaced CEO Bob Chapek with Bob Iger. Disney's stock rose about 6% on Monday. As of Friday's...
NBC San Diego
Bitcoin Drops to Lowest in More Than a Week, Ether Slides as FTX Collapse Ripples Through Crypto Market
Bitcoin fell to a week-and-a-half low on Monday and other major cryptocurrencies fell sharply, as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continues to ripple through the market. The cryptocurrency market has come under pressure over the last two weeks as problems at major exchange FTX came to light.
NBC San Diego
Season's Savings: Where to Find Hidden Deals
The holidays can be rough on a bank account, especially with inflation. Thankfully there are a few places you can look for both in-person and online savings that you might not know of. "Anybody could find something for a gift here," said Denies, a shopper at Kobey's Swap Meet. "There's...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Zoom, Dell, Urban Outfitters and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Zoom – Shares of the pandemic darling slid 4.4% in extended trading Monday. Though the videoconferencing company topped expectations for earnings and revenue, it gave a weak outlook for the fourth quarter. Dell – The technology company popped as much...
