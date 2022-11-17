Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
Yes, Phil Schiller deleted his Twitter account; no, Apple has not removed its tweets
Apple senior vice president of marketing turned Apple fellow Phil Schiller voted with his feet over the weekend and deleted his Twitter account. Apple, on the other hand, has not — despite how it may appear. Schiller’s account went offline over the weekend, although it could technically return within...
9to5Mac
Finally, a formidable response to Amazon-owned Goodreads: Introducing The StoryGraph
The StoryGraph – an app that lets you track, rate, and review the books you’ve read amongst many, many other things – is something every book lover should have in their app library. Complete with beautiful analytics, personalized recommendations, and a 1.2 million-member community, The StoryGraph is everything Goodreads isn’t. We spoke with cofounders Nadia Odunayo and Rob Frelow to dig more deeply into everything we love about our new favorite book app.
9to5Mac
iOS privacy concerns deepen as Apple’s promises on analytics anonymity appear to be false
IOS privacy concerns were raised last week when security researchers appeared to demonstrate that iPhones send the same analytics data to Apple whether you grant or decline permission. The same researchers have now demonstrated that Apple can – despite assurances to the contrary – link this data back to individual...
9to5Mac
iPhone 15 design to feature titanium case, may have iPhone 5C-style rounded back – leaker
A leaker with a decent track record has reported that the iPhone 15 design will feature a titanium casing, and may have a rounded back, rather than the squared edge of the current models. This might give next year’s iPhone lineup a similar profile to the iPhone 5C, where the...
9to5Mac
Spotify wants to make your podcast sound better with new one-tap feature for Anchor
Spotify has pushed more and more into podcasting in recent years, including its acquisition of the podcast creation platform Anchor in 2019. Now, Spotify is rolling out an update to the dedicated Anchor app on iPhone with a new feature it says can drastically improve the audio of your podcast with just one click…
9to5Mac
iCloud for Windows users claim images and videos from strangers are showing up in their library
There are ongoing issues apparently affecting the iCloud for Windows app, particularly in regards to photo and video storage. According to a number of online complaints from users, iCloud for Windows is corrupting certain videos. There are also reports of a more worrying problem: photos from strangers popping up in people’s iCloud Photo library.
9to5Mac
Mozilla bundles Firefox Relay with its VPN as a discounted $6.99/mo subscription
Mozilla has announced an update to its Firefox Relay and VPN security offerings today with the main change making them a more affordable, bundled subscription. For $6.99/month, you can get both the Relay and VPN services from the non-profit to protect your devices. Mozilla announced the new security bundle today...
Should you buy a cellular Apple Watch? Here’s everything to consider
The Apple Watch lineup is available in a number of different options and configurations, ranging from different case materials, colors, sizes, and more. One of the most important things to consider, however, is whether or not you should buy an Apple Watch with cellular connectivity. An Apple Watch with LTE...
Tidbyt is a retro-style display that’s perfect for those looking to use their iPhone a little less in 2023
One of the balances I am trying to strive for in 2023 is using technology more efficiently. I like to know what’s happening around the world in news, sports, and finance, but I want to look at an iPhone less. I want technology that works passively, and that’s one reason why I am excited to have Tidbyt on my desk for the new year.
Flighty update brings live flight tracking data to your iPhone, even when you’re in Airplane Mode
The flight tracking app Flighty has been one of the top implementations yet of Apple’s new Live Activities feature in iOS 16 and the iPhone 14 Pro. A new update rolling out this week, just in time for holiday travel, adds a clever new trick for updating your flight progress with real data even when you’re in the air.
9to5Mac
Report: iPhone 14 Pro clocks in as the fastest 5G smartphone in US and UK
Over the last two months, we’ve seen a few reports that show iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max as the fastest 5G smartphones. Now Ookla is back with its latest report that solidifies Apple’s spot as the maker of the fastest 5G devices in the US, UK, and more.
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work: Jamf launches Jamf Ventures to invest in projects that enhance security and usage within Apple’s ecosystem
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
9to5Mac
Review: AirPods Max are as important for music to me now as the iPod was [U: November 2022]
Update November 21, 2022: I’m re-upping my review from August 2021 while AirPods Max are on sale for $450 on Amazon and Best Buy. While I’m here, I’ll add that AirPods Max are still a great purchase in November 2022. They’re that good and the only rumored change has been new colors, but we no longer expect that to happen this year. I recommend AirPods Max at $549, and the price is even more palatable for $100 less.
"I Discovered This As A Kid, And It Just Stuck": People Are Sharing The Weird Food Combinations That They Can't Help But Love
Let's be honest: we all have at least one of these...
9to5Mac
Apple Fitness+ adds new Time to Walk episode with musician Chaka Khan
Apple is continuing to expand its popular Time to Walk series for Apple Fitness+ users. This time, the company has added a new Time to Walk workout featuring 10-time Grammy award winning musician Chaka Khan. As reported by AP News, this new 32-minute episode debuted on Time to Walk on...
9to5Mac
NFL Sunday Ticket: Apple taking streaming football negotiations into overtime over ‘rights to the unknown’
It’s hardly a secret that Apple is negotiating with the National Football League for streaming rights to NFL Sunday Ticket. What seems impossible to know yet is if Apple will actually replace DirecTV as the new home of the valuable pro football package. The Athletic’s Daniel Kaplan cites multiple...
OLED iPad: Here’s everything we know
After introducing iPads with LCD and miniLED display technologies over this past decade, Apple is said to be readying an OLED iPad. While other competitors already offer tablets with an OLED display, here’s why Apple is taking so long, why it’s planning to do it now, and which models will get the perfect blacks this technology features.
Comments / 1