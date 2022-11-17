ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

9to5Mac

Yes, Phil Schiller deleted his Twitter account; no, Apple has not removed its tweets

Apple senior vice president of marketing turned Apple fellow Phil Schiller voted with his feet over the weekend and deleted his Twitter account. Apple, on the other hand, has not — despite how it may appear. Schiller’s account went offline over the weekend, although it could technically return within...
9to5Mac

Finally, a formidable response to Amazon-owned Goodreads: Introducing The StoryGraph

The StoryGraph – an app that lets you track, rate, and review the books you’ve read amongst many, many other things – is something every book lover should have in their app library. Complete with beautiful analytics, personalized recommendations, and a 1.2 million-member community, The StoryGraph is everything Goodreads isn’t. We spoke with cofounders Nadia Odunayo and Rob Frelow to dig more deeply into everything we love about our new favorite book app.
9to5Mac

Spotify wants to make your podcast sound better with new one-tap feature for Anchor

Spotify has pushed more and more into podcasting in recent years, including its acquisition of the podcast creation platform Anchor in 2019. Now, Spotify is rolling out an update to the dedicated Anchor app on iPhone with a new feature it says can drastically improve the audio of your podcast with just one click…
9to5Mac

iCloud for Windows users claim images and videos from strangers are showing up in their library

There are ongoing issues apparently affecting the iCloud for Windows app, particularly in regards to photo and video storage. According to a number of online complaints from users, iCloud for Windows is corrupting certain videos. There are also reports of a more worrying problem: photos from strangers popping up in people’s iCloud Photo library.
9to5Mac

Mozilla bundles Firefox Relay with its VPN as a discounted $6.99/mo subscription

Mozilla has announced an update to its Firefox Relay and VPN security offerings today with the main change making them a more affordable, bundled subscription. For $6.99/month, you can get both the Relay and VPN services from the non-profit to protect your devices. Mozilla announced the new security bundle today...
9to5Mac

Should you buy a cellular Apple Watch? Here’s everything to consider

The Apple Watch lineup is available in a number of different options and configurations, ranging from different case materials, colors, sizes, and more. One of the most important things to consider, however, is whether or not you should buy an Apple Watch with cellular connectivity. An Apple Watch with LTE...
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work: Jamf launches Jamf Ventures to invest in projects that enhance security and usage within Apple’s ecosystem

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
9to5Mac

Review: AirPods Max are as important for music to me now as the iPod was [U: November 2022]

Update November 21, 2022: I’m re-upping my review from August 2021 while AirPods Max are on sale for $450 on Amazon and Best Buy. While I’m here, I’ll add that AirPods Max are still a great purchase in November 2022. They’re that good and the only rumored change has been new colors, but we no longer expect that to happen this year. I recommend AirPods Max at $549, and the price is even more palatable for $100 less.
9to5Mac

OLED iPad: Here’s everything we know

After introducing iPads with LCD and miniLED display technologies over this past decade, Apple is said to be readying an OLED iPad. While other competitors already offer tablets with an OLED display, here’s why Apple is taking so long, why it’s planning to do it now, and which models will get the perfect blacks this technology features.

