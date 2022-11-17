Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Dell’s XPS 17 laptop with an RTX 3050 just got a $500 price cut
If you were planning to purchase an upgrade from Black Friday laptop deals, the good news is that you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday as this year’s Dell Black Friday deals are already online. Here’s an offer that you won’t want to miss — a $500 discount for the Dell XPS 17, which brings the device’s price down to $2,049 from its original price of $2,549. You can’t go wrong with this laptop if you need a powerful companion, and if you buy it now, you won’t have to deal with the chaos on Black Friday itself.
Digital Trends
Get this Lenovo laptop for $100 in Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale
Laptop deals simply don’t get cheaper than the Lenovo laptop deal we’ve spotted as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop for only $99. Normally priced at $250, you save a massive $150 off the usual price making this an unmissable offer. While it’s a basic system, it’s incredibly cheap for a laptop with Windows 11 installed. Here’s why it might be the laptop for you.
Digital Trends
Perfect for work and school, this 15-inch Windows laptop is $179
Do you need a reliable and affordable Windows-powered laptop for work or school? If you’re on the hunt for one, you shouldn’t ignore Walmart’s offer for the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook. It’s part of the retailer’s early Black Friday laptop deals with a $20 discount, which brings its price down to $179 from its original price of $199. It’s unclear how long the laptop will be included in the Walmart Black Friday sale though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you’re going to have to complete the transaction today.
Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
Digital Trends
Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long
It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Forget iPad 2022 — the iPad Air just hit lowest price ever before Black Friday
The iPad Air (2022) is now on sale for just $519, which is one of the best early Black Friday iPad deals we've seen.
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
Samsung Galaxy A series phones: Your complete buyer's guide
The Galaxy A series is packed with new innovations and exciting upgrades. From the Galaxy A23 5G to the excellent Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73, here's what you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy A series.
TechRadar
Grab yourself this Lenovo Chromebook for just $99 before Black Friday
Want a super-cheap laptop that isn't super-ugly? This Lenovo Chromebook is the way to go. We're seeing tons of early Black Friday deals landing on Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and beyond. A lot of these early bird deals aren't that impressive, but we've sorted the wheat from the chaff to bring you this stellar deal on Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 Chromebook.
Engadget
The best MacBook deals we found for Black Friday
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. You're not alone...
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 benchmark results surface online
As the first wave of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered handsets is still in the making, a reference handset coming from Qualcomm is showing noticeable improvements over existing mobile processors. The benchmarks reveal that the upcoming chip is faster than its predecessor and Apple's A16 Bionic. Last week, Qualcomm unveiled...
laptopmag.com
Walmart Black Friday deal: 11th Gen Intel HP Laptop 15 for just $349
One Walmart Black Friday deal offers the HP Laptop 15 for the cheap. Although the countdown clock to Black Friday 2022 still ticks, it's not too early to snag a great bargain. Right now, you can get 11th Gen Intel-powered HP Laptop 15 for just $349 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 – Apple's top class tablet comes at a dear price
Once again, Apple packs the performance of a mobile workstation into a passively cooled tablet and, thanks to a large number of accessories, enables numerous application possibilities. But the price of the Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 has also increased significantly... Professionals who work on the go often have the...
notebookcheck.net
Moto X40 officially backed to become Motorola's first-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Android smartphone
Motorola has started to tease the Moto X40 as an upcoming Android flagship smartphone that will upgrade to the latest top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform from Qualcomm. The device - likely to launch as the Edge 40 Pro for the international market - is now backed as an all-round performer thanks to its new silicon with signature profound curves as a primary design cue.
Leaked OnePlus 11 Specs Hint 2K Display, 50MP Primary Camera
A new leak for the OnePlus 11 Pro indicates the phone may have a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 5,000 mAh battery. An announcement is expected in January.
Leaked render reveals budget Motorola phone for 2023
Motorola is likely to introduce a budget smartphone early next year.
Best Windows tablets 2022
Here are our picks for the best Windows 11 tablets you can buy right now. At the top of our list is the Surface Pro 9 5G, which we think is the best due to its ARM processor, large display, and thin form factor while still packing good battery life and excellent performance.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Reno9 series teased as the first mid-range Android smartphones with 16GB RAM options
OPPO has now endorsed a slew of leaks and rumors pointing to new additions to the Reno line of Android smartphones before the end of 2022. The 9, 9 Pro and Pro+ variants are indeed on the way, with triple rear cameras in the latter only. Their predecessors have had...
Vivo V25 review: One of the best-looking budget phones, and then some
The Vivo V25 is a real eye-catcher with its color-changing back design, which is complemented by capable cameras and decent battery life. However, it falls short in a few important areas.
The Best Smartwatches Of 2022
In the early days of smart wearable tech, it was easy to dismiss smartwatches as little more than a fun novelty. Sure, they could be used to answer messages or play music, but they couldn't do much that a smartphone didn't already have covered. Those days, however, are long gone, and today's best smartwatches are packed with features that complement the latest smartphones while adding plenty of extra functionality.
SlashGear
58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0