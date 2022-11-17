ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Governor DeSantis: Freedom First Policies Continue To Bring Visitors To Florida

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 4 days ago
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced continued record visitation to Florida in the third quarter of 2022. VISIT FLORIDA estimates that Florida welcomed 35.1 million visitors between July and September 2022, marking a 6.9 percent increase from Q3 2021, and the fifth consecutive quarter of overall visitation surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

According to VISIT FLORIDA , 32.6 million domestic visitors traveled to Florida in Q3 2022, representing 18 months of domestic visitation growth from 2019.

So far this year, Florida has welcomed 104.5 million travelers, an increase of 4.1 percent from the same period in 2019, and over 15.3 percent more than in 2021.

To ensure visitors continue to experience Florida and are not dissuaded by the impacts of Hurricane Ian, VISIT FLORIDA has launched a $2.7 million campaign to convey to travelers that the “Sun is Shining in Florida.”

“Our freedom first policies continue to bring visitors to Florida from across the country and around the world,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This increase in tourism will support our entire economy, especially small businesses that have been built from the ground up by hardworking Floridians.”

“We are thrilled to cap off more outstanding growth for Florida’s tourism industry in the third quarter of 2022,” said Dana Young, VISIT FLORIDA President, and CEO. “Even as more destinations have become available, Florida has firmly maintained the top spot on every traveler’s list. Looking ahead, VISIT FLORIDA is wholly focused on continuing the momentum we have created, and further reinforcing that we are the No. 1 vacation destination in the world.”

Additional highlights from VISIT FLORIDA’s latest visitation estimates include:

  • Florida welcomed 1.9 million overseas travelers in Q3 2022, an increase of 85.5 percent from Q3 2021.
  • Canadian visitation to Florida during Q3 2022 accounted for 539,000 visitors, an increase of 442.2 percent from Q3 2021.
  • 34.3 percent of visitors traveled to Florida by plane in Q3 2022, marking a return to historical travel patterns.
  • Hotel rooms sold grew 9.2 percent compared to the same period last year, and the overall occupancy rate grew by 6.2 percent.

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

