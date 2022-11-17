ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 17

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala . – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 17, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

November 14

  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy 157
  • theft of property; Megan Ln.
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 616
  • permitting dogs to run at large; Co. Rd. 1719
  • harassment; Co. Rd. 1105
  • violation of protection order; Co. Rd. 1442
  • harassment; Co. Rd. 1234

November 15

  • harassment; Co. Rd. 463

November 16

  • burglary; Co. Rd. 627
  • trespassing; Co. Rd. 54
  • theft of property; Cupp Dr.
  • harassment; Co. Rd. 469
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1755

Arrests

November 14

Logan, Bradley L; 40

  • FTA-speeding above 45 mph on county road

McDuffie, Joey L; 37

  • FTA-resisting arresting

Owens, Chad M; 38

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA-possession of dangerous drugs

November 15

Drane, Anthony G; 36

  • FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
  • Motion to revoke-larceny/theft
  • Motion to revoke-giving false identification to law enforcement
  • Motion to revoke-receiving stolen property

Gray, Jason P; 29

  • GJ-sexual abuse-1 st degree

Johnston, Taylor N; 40

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA-possession of marijuana
  • FTA-possession of dangerous drugs

Ouintanilla, Christian N; 33

  • FTA-failure/refusal to display insurance

Smith, Audrey C; 64

  • FTA-conspiracy to hinder/interfere with police business

Wylie, Aden N; 18

  • possession of drug paraphernalia

November 16

Chandler, Abby G; 19

  • FTA-identity theft
  • FTA-larceny/theft

Dingler, Erica L; 36

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA-public intoxication

Howard, Henry L; 45

  • assault-harassment

Loggins, Ashley N; 36

  • FTA-resisting arrest

Moore, Billy E; 55

  • FTA-driving under the influence of alcohol (2 counts)
  • FTA-driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled (2 counts)

Sickler, Michael S; 34

  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Thompson, Destiney K; 25

  • probation violation-burglary-residence-force

Thornton, Lacey N; 28

  • FTA-assault-harassment/intimidation
  • FTA-driving while license suspended

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

November 12

  • unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Commerce Ave. N.W; Nintendo Switch

November 16

  • domestic violence-3 rd degree; Logan St. S.W.
  • theft of property-2 nd degree; Main Ave. N.E; medication
  • theft of property-4 th degree; Cleveland Ave. S.W; tools; $200

Arrests

November 16

Gandy, Melissa G; 38

  • FTA-failure to register

King, Jeffrey D; 44

  • driving under the influence
  • resisting arrest
  • attempting to elude law enforcement

Moore, Christina J; 45

  • FTA-theft of property-4 th degree

Steele, James B; 46

  • FTA-driving while suspended
  • FTA-insurance violation

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com .

AL.com

Search on for Cullman County armed robbery suspect

Cullman County authorities have released an image of a man they are seeking in connection with a Monday afternoon armed robbery. According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at a Holly Pond business at about 1:45 p.m. A man wearing a camouflage mask and hat entered...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies suspected hit-and-run victim

From The Tribune staff reports FAIRFIELD — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a suspected hit-and-run on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 1:45 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Anthony Thomas Hudson was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene after the collision. Related Story: JeffCo […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
CBS 42

Suspects sought, community mourns victim of Pell City hit-and-run

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run in Pell City Sunday. According to Pell City Police, the victim was run over after confronting two suspects regarding broken vehicles at a home on Skyline Trail. On Monday, chief Clay Morris identified the victim as Rebekah Poe, 48, of Pell […]
PELL CITY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO K-9 team recognized as NNDDA ‘Top tracking team’

CULLMAN, Ala.  – Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry is honored to recognize the efforts of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) K-9 Program, according to a post the department made on social media:   “The CCSO tracking team attended the 2022 NNDDA (National Narcotics Detector Dog Association) certifying conference in Perry, Georgia. 109 dog team from all across the country attend the training.   “The CCSO was recognized with the title of NNDDA ‘Top tracking team.’ This accompanied individual awards, with deputies from Cullman County finishing in 2nd and 3rd place.   “Director of K9 Operations, Matthew Bales, who is over the K9 program, was also certified and recognized as an explosive detection certifying official.”  “I am so proud of all the men and women here at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for their continued hard work and dedication. The effort of our K9s and their handlers were evident in the  awards they received this past week. They do an amazing job and they are something that Cullman County can take pride in,” said Gentry. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Cullman house fire

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning house fire in Cullman claimed the life of a 68-year-old man Saturday. According to Chad Whaley with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a fire in the 2300 block of County Road 940 around 7:35 a.m. The Cullman County Coroner’s Office identified the victim […]
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Three people arrested on drug charges in Lawrence Co.

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were arrested in Lawrence County on drug charges on Thursday. Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unite Agents, along with the Lawrence County Special Response Team, executed a search warrant in the Caddo Community on Lawrence County Road 434. During the search, agents found one ounce...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

One person dead in apartment shooting

One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Birmingham. Birmingham police were called at approximately 9:56 p.m. on Saturday night to Don L. West Manor Apartments regarding a person being shot. The victim, Zevin Lenard Patterson, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Crawford trial, day 5

Warning: This article includes graphic language. CULLMAN, Ala. – Defendant Jason Crawford, on trial for the murder of his wife Tiffiney Joy Crawford, took the stand Friday, Nov. 18 as the first witness of the day in Judge Martha Williams’ courtroom. He stated that on May 2, 2017, the day of the victim’s death, his suspicions about his wife’s infidelity were confirmed as he searched her computer’s history. He stated he was “pretty devastated.” At approximately 5:30-6 p.m. the defendant called the victim and Tiffiney denied the affair. He attempted to reach the victim’s friend, Maggie Derrick, and she did not answer....
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Jason Crawford found guilty of murder

CULLMAN, Ala. – On Friday night, after four days of testimony, Cullman’s Jason Crawford was found guilty in the murder of his wife Tiffiney Joy Crawford. The victim was shot twice in the head on the night of May 2, 2017. The defendant was indicted over a year later after the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation took over the case the day following the murder.  The jury began deliberations at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 after closing arguments were presented. At approximately 5:20 p.m. the jury requested access to the body cam video presented as evidence earlier in the week. The request was granted by Judge Martha Williams.  At 8:05 p.m. the jury returned with a guilty verdict with all members of the jury individually asked if they agreed with the verdict. They each did. Jason Crawford was taken into custody immediately, handcuffed and taken from the courtroom.   Sentencing will occur at a later date.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
ssrnews.com

Second Murder Suspect Booked After Being Wanted for 1.5 Years

A 21-year-old man, who has been wanted for more than a year and a half in the fatal robbery of 14-year-old Cody Walker, was booked this morning into Santa Rosa County Jail. Isaac Cameron Daniels, whose residence is listed as Vestavia, Alabama, has been charged with a capital felony homicide county and a first-degree felony robbery count. He’s being held without bond on the murder charge.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
AL.com

Man charged with murder after fatal fentanyl overdose in Leeds; 4 others arrested

A Leeds man is charged with murder after authorities say he provided the fentanyl that led to a deadly overdose several months ago. Jose Ingnacio Medina-Estrada, 33, is also charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substances, obstruction of justice using a false ID, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
LEEDS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Commission holds first five-person meeting

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission grew by two on Tuesday, Nov. 16 as Kelly Duke and Corey Freeman joined the standing commission members, Garry Marchman and Kerry Watson, along with Chairman Jeff Clemons. The new commission recognized Miss Cullman County Fair Outstanding Teen Heidi Armstrong and Miss Cullman County Fair Alexis Sartin.  In other business, the commission approved the following:  Change speed limit to 25 mph on County Road 1121 Set the dates and times for Commission Meetings Add Commissioner Kelly Duke and Commissioner Corey Freeman to all County bank accounts Consider authorizing payment to the City of Hanceville for Mud Creek Cleanup...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

