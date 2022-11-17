Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 17
CULLMAN, Ala . – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 17, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
November 14
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy 157
- theft of property; Megan Ln.
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 616
- permitting dogs to run at large; Co. Rd. 1719
- harassment; Co. Rd. 1105
- violation of protection order; Co. Rd. 1442
- harassment; Co. Rd. 1234
November 15
- harassment; Co. Rd. 463
November 16
- burglary; Co. Rd. 627
- trespassing; Co. Rd. 54
- theft of property; Cupp Dr.
- harassment; Co. Rd. 469
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1755
Arrests
November 14
Logan, Bradley L; 40
- FTA-speeding above 45 mph on county road
McDuffie, Joey L; 37
- FTA-resisting arresting
Owens, Chad M; 38
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
November 15
Drane, Anthony G; 36
- FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
- Motion to revoke-larceny/theft
- Motion to revoke-giving false identification to law enforcement
- Motion to revoke-receiving stolen property
Gray, Jason P; 29
- GJ-sexual abuse-1 st degree
Johnston, Taylor N; 40
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA-possession of marijuana
- FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
Ouintanilla, Christian N; 33
- FTA-failure/refusal to display insurance
Smith, Audrey C; 64
- FTA-conspiracy to hinder/interfere with police business
Wylie, Aden N; 18
- possession of drug paraphernalia
November 16
Chandler, Abby G; 19
- FTA-identity theft
- FTA-larceny/theft
Dingler, Erica L; 36
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA-public intoxication
Howard, Henry L; 45
- assault-harassment
Loggins, Ashley N; 36
- FTA-resisting arrest
Moore, Billy E; 55
- FTA-driving under the influence of alcohol (2 counts)
- FTA-driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled (2 counts)
Sickler, Michael S; 34
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Thompson, Destiney K; 25
- probation violation-burglary-residence-force
Thornton, Lacey N; 28
- FTA-assault-harassment/intimidation
- FTA-driving while license suspended
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
November 12
- unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Commerce Ave. N.W; Nintendo Switch
November 16
- domestic violence-3 rd degree; Logan St. S.W.
- theft of property-2 nd degree; Main Ave. N.E; medication
- theft of property-4 th degree; Cleveland Ave. S.W; tools; $200
Arrests
November 16
Gandy, Melissa G; 38
- FTA-failure to register
King, Jeffrey D; 44
- driving under the influence
- resisting arrest
- attempting to elude law enforcement
Moore, Christina J; 45
- FTA-theft of property-4 th degree
Steele, James B; 46
- FTA-driving while suspended
- FTA-insurance violation
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
