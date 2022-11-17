A $37M fix ends flash flooding on DeSoto County road

DeSoto County’s $37 million solution, ending years of flash flooding on Holly Springs Road, is nearing completion as officials prepare to open the thoroughfare Monday, Nov. 21.

The public is invited to the 11 a.m. opening ceremony on Holly Springs, east of Johnston Road. Officials expect to allow motorists on the road shortly afterward.

The county closed the road in August to finish work that included raising 2.6 miles of roadway 10 feet and installing five new bridges. The work required motorists to take a 21-mile detour.

“We worked real hard not to close the road off until we had to,” said District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell, who recounted a similar long detour she had to take. “I empathize with citizens, but the outcome is so great. This is really building for the future.”

Too much water

This photo, taken several years ago on Holly Springs Road, shows damage from flash floods. On several occasions, the county had major repairs after flooding washed away parts of the road. (Courtesy Desoto County Government)

The photographs tell the story of a roadway in trouble.

One image posted on Facebook shows water forming a sort of lake that covers one side of the road and stretches beyond the edges of the photo. On the other side of the double-yellow line, muddy water has eaten away at the asphalt, creating an impassable path.

Maintenance on the road became repetitive, District 5 Supervisor Michael Lee said. Silt built up, giving the waterways less and less passage under bridges.

“It became quite frequent because of all the limbs and debris,” Lee said. “We would have to bring a trackhoe out there, possibly every one to two months.”

The water sometimes carried huge chunks of the road away. Debris, concealed by muddy water, created additional road hazards.

Officials had to put up gates to block motorists, who could see pavement sometimes but were in danger of the deceptive current carrying them away, Lee said. Regulars who traveled the road knew to watch social media for closure announcements.

The two-lane road was stressing under modern demands.

Farm Road to Modern Road

Holly Springs Road had been a simple two-lane farm road. Acres of planted fields surrounded it on the southern end of DeSoto County.

Over the years, the tremendous growth of the county and the region created more runoff. Silt built up under the bridges.

“They were put in 50 years ago,” Caldwell said of the bridges. “They weren’t built to handle that much water.”

Commuters replaced tractors. It still wasn’t a very busy road, but it was an important one.

The roadway was raised approximately between Johnston and Dairy Barn Road, less than 3 miles.

The entire 12-mile thoroughfare, however, is a west-east route that spans the southern part of the county from Hernando to Cockrum at Miss. 305, below Olive Branch. It carries motorists to destinations beyond DeSoto County. Marshall County and Tate County motorists use it, too, Caldwell said.

Officials also worried about safety issues.

Closure of the road due to flooding separated schools from their district emergency services. That forced other districts to double up, taking on medical calls outside their typical service areas until the road could be repaired.

Fixing for the future

Holly Springs Road was closed in August for workers to connect the new roadway bed to the old. Public officials hope to reopen the road Monday, Nov. 21 after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Toni Lepeska/The Daily Memphian)

DeSoto’s supervisors knew for years that a fix was necessary, but finding the money was challenging. Over time, elected officials cobbled together the funds. Making the case that safety was at issue seemed a winning strategy.

A federal grant for the project totaled more than $15 million. A state Senate bill and an emergency road and bridge fund put several more millions of dollars on the table. And local funds covered more than $12 million of the cost.

Phase I included most of the construction, while Phase II included tearing down old bridges and then connecting the old and new parts, which required the closure.

The effort was collaborative and included the local legislative delegation and two districts of the federal Corps of Engineers, Caldwell said.

While only about 3,000 vehicles daily travel the road, officials expect new safety measures — including eliminating dangerous curves — to attract more cars.

“A lot of people wouldn’t use this (thoroughfare) because they didn’t know if it was going to be closed,” Caldwell said. “We know the traffic count is really going to pick up now.”