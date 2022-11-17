ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVZ

Twitter Africa employees accuse Elon Musk of discrimination over severance terms

Laid-off employees at Twitter’s Africa headquarters are accusing Twitter of “deliberately and recklessly flouting the laws of Ghana” and trying to “silence and intimidate” them after they were fired. The team has hired a lawyer and sent a letter to the company demanding it comply...
KTVZ

As Meta and Twitter slash staff, TikTok plans to keep hiring

While much of Silicon Valley is grappling with hiring freezes and job cuts, at least one social media company is still planning to keep hiring: TikTok. The short-form video app remains committed to its goal of hiring nearly 1,000 engineers at its Mountain View office, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN on Monday. This specific hiring target is related to the company’s goal of ensuring US user data is overseen by a team based in the United States amid scrutiny in Washington due to its parent company ByteDance’s ties to China.

KTVZ

Bob Iger moves fast to dismantle Chapek’s reorganization of Disney

One day after the shock announcement of Bob Iger’s return to Disney, and the resulting ouster of his successor-turned-predecessor Bob Chapek, an astonished Hollywood is grappling with what exactly the move will mean for the entertainment behemoth’s short-term and long-term future. But while there is no shortage of...
KTVZ

America faces a possible rail strike in two weeks after largest union rejects labor deal

America faces a growing risk of a crippling national freight rail strike in two weeks. The rank-and-file members of the nation’s largest rail union, which represents the industry’s conductors, rejected a tentative labor deal with freight railroads, the union announced Monday. The nation’s second-largest rail union, which represents...

