Smithfield, NC

JCC salutes its first-generation students, graduates

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
 4 days ago

SMITHFIELD — Consuela Blaizes, the first in her family to attend college, is associate vice president of health, wellness and human services at Johnston Community College. She holds a doctorate in nursing practice, a master’s degree in nursing education and a bachelor’s degree in nursing. And yet a dean during her undergraduate years told Blaizes she’d never amount to much. […]

The Johnstonian News

