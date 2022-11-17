LOUDONVILLE – I recently had the opportunity to chat with some of the cast and crew from Siena College’s production of Company. It was an entertaining and enlightening conversation. Dr. Krista Dennis oversees the Creative Arts department at Siena. She is a theatre-maker, open to adventuresome theatre, and always looking to stretch her students. She promotes the actual productions more as an end result of their thought processes, allowing them the opportunity to delve into the characters the performers are inhabiting, where they are coming from, their own backgrounds, and how that all ties into the play at hand. Her warmth, willingness to share, and clear excitement about what she is doing is patently obvious. Also taking part in the conversation was Company‘s director Sharon Paluch, a Siena alumna and founder/Artistic Director of Consortium Actors, who shares Krista’s contagious enthusiasm for this production.

