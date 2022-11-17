Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Related
nippertown.com
Artist Spotlight: Natalie Boburka
Natalie Boburka cares passionately about the earth. A conceptual artist, Boburka utilizes different mediums and techniques to create series that explore our human connection to the natural world, gender, politics, and each other. She’s currently showing her work in 10 shows across the capital region, including 2 solo shows at the Westerlo and Saugerties libraries, while also coordinating community arts events, teaching private art classes, and continuing to work on her concept series exploring color, textures and shape.
nippertown.com
“The Flick” Looks for Authenticity in a Changing World
COHOES – Perhaps in part because I spent the first 21 years of my life in Massachusetts, I could sense my anticipation on entering Cohoes Music Hall for Creative License’s production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning The Flick, by Annie Baker. The play is set in 2012 in a run-down movie theater near Worcester, MA, perhaps like the type of place found in or near my hometown; though this one has one of the last 35mm film projectors in the state, as the switch to digital was nearly complete. Baker uses this backdrop to present a search for authenticity in a fast-changing world.
nippertown.com
In Session: Joe Gietl
ALBANY – Everywhere you turn within the 518 community, there’s a veritable overflow of creatives working on their projects; projects that follow them through the night and into the early hours of the morning. Where the roads of endurance and passion meet is often where you find some of the most creative output. This is certainly the case for local filmmaker, Joe Gietl, whose episodic series, The Fledgling, is about to enter another phase of promotion, as the sizzle reel is currently in post-production. I had a chance to sit down with Gietl this past week to discuss his work, and more. What follows is our conversation.
nippertown.com
A Few Minutes with… Lucas Garrett; “Reaching Through Dreams”
After almost quitting music altogether, singer-songwriter Lucas Garrett said recently that he owes a newfound sense of clarity to the support from the 518 community. “I’m back,” Lucas said last week over the phone. But having clarity isn’t about seeing everything in clear definition all the time. Sometimes...
nippertown.com
Exhibit by NYC Artist Jessica Hargreaves to Open at HVCC, Dec. 1
TROY – “The Blindspot of an Old Dream,” an exhibition of paintings and installation by New York City Artist Jessica Hargreaves, opens Thursday, Dec. 1, with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. in The Teaching Gallery at Hudson Valley Community College. The reception, gallery hours and a subsequent artist’s talk (see below) are open and free to the public. The Teaching Gallery is located in the Administration Building on the Troy campus.
nippertown.com
Siena’s Cast and Crew Make for Good “Company”
LOUDONVILLE – I recently had the opportunity to chat with some of the cast and crew from Siena College’s production of Company. It was an entertaining and enlightening conversation. Dr. Krista Dennis oversees the Creative Arts department at Siena. She is a theatre-maker, open to adventuresome theatre, and always looking to stretch her students. She promotes the actual productions more as an end result of their thought processes, allowing them the opportunity to delve into the characters the performers are inhabiting, where they are coming from, their own backgrounds, and how that all ties into the play at hand. Her warmth, willingness to share, and clear excitement about what she is doing is patently obvious. Also taking part in the conversation was Company‘s director Sharon Paluch, a Siena alumna and founder/Artistic Director of Consortium Actors, who shares Krista’s contagious enthusiasm for this production.
nippertown.com
Darlingside; Then and Now, Here and There
Dave Senft led Darlingside offstage at Universal Preservation Hall (UPH) in Saratoga Springs after their encore on November 3, likely the Massachusetts band’s last quartet show as Senft leaves the road. Some 12 days later, a re-shaped Darlingside played a hometown show at the Parlor Room in Northampton –...
nippertown.com
Concert Review: Black Violin @ Proctors Theater, Schenectady, 11/18/2022
Hip hop duo Kev Marcus and Wil B, better known as Black Violin, brought their holiday show “Give Thanks” to Proctors Theatre in Schenectady Friday, November 18th. Infused with messages of hope, holiday spirit, and some good old-fashioned hip-hop transposed for viola and violin, “Give Thanks” had the audience on its feet and dancing through much of the show.
Comments / 0