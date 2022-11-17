Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BCH Celebrates CEO’s 40th AnniversaryBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
laportecounty.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, November 24 – 27
Between celebrating what to be thankful for and ringing in the coming Christmas season, Northwest Indiana has an activity for anyone and everyone in the Region! Start your Christmas shopping early at local businesses, get to know your community during winter festivals, and maybe catch sight of Santa!. Take a...
nwi.life
It’s All About Community at Lake Station’s Fifth Annual Turkey Box Giveaway
The cars started lining up in the early afternoon at Riverview Park in Lake Station. While it would not start for a few more hours, residents were eagerly anticipating the turkey boxes and supplies that would afford them Thanksgiving dinner celebrations. Sporting a red fox tail fur hat willed to...
Amaze Light Festival Rings in the Holiday Season in South Suburban Tinley Park
It's not Thanksgiving quite yet, but if you're already feeling the holiday spirit, there are plenty of options including one immersive experience in south suburban Tinley Park. The Amaze Light Festival, located at Odyssey Fun World, features dazzling displays comprised of one million lights, a one-of-the kind stage show, holiday...
Turkey giveaway today: Free food available for those in need across city, suburbs for Thanksgiving
There are more turkey giveaways on Sunday throughout the city and suburbs.
WGNtv.com
‘Don’t know what to do’: Tinley Park food pantry closed after fire
TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Monday should have been the busiest day of the year at Together We Cope’s food pantry – but instead the nonprofit is closed because of damage from a fire. At around 7:30 a.m., Executive Director Kathryn Straniero received a call from the mayor...
'It means everything': Local nonprofit sets up ice fishing tents for homeless amid freezing temps
"There are people in this city that I know for a fact have died from this cold," said Andrew Allamen, who is experiencing homelessness.
Two Fish Crab Shack to host free Thanksgiving dinner in Bronzeville
Two Fish Crab Shack will host its annual free Thanksgiving dinner for anyone looking for plans.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago groups giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is joining several West Side organizations Friday night to hand out turkeys to families in need. A giveaway was happening Friday afternoon at the 15th District police station located at 5701 West Madison Street. Frozen turkeys and sides were being distributed until 6 p.m.
Families Can Grab Free Turkeys On South, West Sides This Weekend
CHICAGO — Families in need can grab free turkeys at giveaways Friday and Saturday. Turkeys and other food will be available at giveaways Friday in Englewood and Saturday in Roseland and Garfield Park to help families prepare for Thanksgiving next week. The details:. Englewood. Local groups are teaming up...
Turkey, Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Friday
There are several places to get free Thanksgiving turkeys again Friday.
150 guests celebrate the 90th birthday of Deacon Attorney John Henry Hall
A host of guests representing the many people one might know in a lifetime came out to celebrate the 90th birthday of Deacon Attorney John Henry Hall, B.S., M.S., J.D., Ed.D., LL.M., on Sunday, November 6. The formal event was held at the Chateau Banquet Hall in Merrillville, Indiana, and included a program of Who’s Who in Indiana and the United States.
hometownnewsnow.com
Weather Linked to Fatal Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash outside La Porte over the weekend. It happened Saturday about 4 p.m. on Johnson Road at County Road 500 West. According to La Porte County Police, Dwayne Nash, 65, of Michigan City ran a stop sign and...
wrtv.com
Indiana officer and wife adopt infant girl left at Safe Haven Baby Box
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana police officer and his wife have adopted an infant months after she was surrendered at a baby box where people can anonymously leave newborns at firehouses. Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, added Myah to their family on Friday,...
Car in Albany Park partially swallowed by sinkhole
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a rough morning for one Albany Park man as e walked outside to see his car partially swallowed by a sinkole. It appened in the 5000 block of North Lawndale. Owner Jim DeWan says city crews ad been working on that block since last spring and did more work this week. Adding to the headache, Dewan says the city wasn't willing to help im get his car out. They were eventually able to get a private tow truck to get taht car out of the sinkhole. DeWan believes a water pipe may have burst under the street, causing the sinkhole. CBS 2 was waiting Saturday for someone with the city to confirm that.
nwi.life
Franciscan Health battles diaper insecurity with sixth annual Diaper Drive
NORTHWEST INDIANA -- Franciscan Health’s Northern Indiana hospitals collected more than 17,000 diapers to support families battling diaper insecurity this October during the sixth-annual Diaper Drive. Franciscan Health Dyer, Munster, Hammond, Crown Point and Michigan City collected a total of 17,296 diapers throughout Diaper Insecurity Month this October. This...
vfpress.news
Broadview Church Elects New Senior Pastor
Saturday, November 19, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. Broadview Missionary Baptist Church, 2100 S. 25th Ave. in Broadview, has a new pastor after a 16-month search, church officials said. The new pastor, Rev. Jasper Paul Taylor, was elected with 94% of the congregation’s vote of approval. “Rev....
Funeral for slain Uber driver to take place Saturday
CHICAGO — The funeral for the 36-year-old uber driver who was shot and killed November 5 took place Saturday morning in Evanston. Caron Arterberry was driving for Uber when he stopped at 80th and South Jeffery and a car pulled up next to him and two people started shooting. Arterberry was killed and the passenger […]
Cook County property tax sale process hits Black homeowners hardest, BGA finds
The Cook County property tax sale process that can result in evictions and robs their communities of generational wealth.
Boost Mobile giving away turkeys at several locations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're a week away from thanksgiving and boost mobile is getting Chicago families ready by giving away free turkey.It's part of their Boostgiving.From Thursday through the weekend families can attend turkey giveaways at several locations.Today's giveaway will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1335 Douglas Street.The company says if turkeys run out, they'll have other holiday goodies.
