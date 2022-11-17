ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, IN

laportecounty.life

10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, November 24 – 27

Between celebrating what to be thankful for and ringing in the coming Christmas season, Northwest Indiana has an activity for anyone and everyone in the Region! Start your Christmas shopping early at local businesses, get to know your community during winter festivals, and maybe catch sight of Santa!. Take a...
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Chicago groups giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is joining several West Side organizations Friday night to hand out turkeys to families in need. A giveaway was happening Friday afternoon at the 15th District police station located at 5701 West Madison Street. Frozen turkeys and sides were being distributed until 6 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Weather Linked to Fatal Crash

(La Porte County, IN) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash outside La Porte over the weekend. It happened Saturday about 4 p.m. on Johnson Road at County Road 500 West. According to La Porte County Police, Dwayne Nash, 65, of Michigan City ran a stop sign and...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
wrtv.com

Indiana officer and wife adopt infant girl left at Safe Haven Baby Box

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana police officer and his wife have adopted an infant months after she was surrendered at a baby box where people can anonymously leave newborns at firehouses. Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, added Myah to their family on Friday,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
CBS Chicago

Car in Albany Park partially swallowed by sinkhole

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a rough morning for one Albany Park man as e walked outside to see his car partially swallowed by a sinkole. It appened in the 5000 block of North Lawndale. Owner Jim DeWan says city crews ad been working on that block since last spring and did more work this week. Adding to the headache, Dewan says the city wasn't willing to help im get his car out. They were eventually able to get a private tow truck to get taht car out of the sinkhole. DeWan believes a water pipe may have burst under the street, causing the sinkhole. CBS 2 was waiting Saturday for someone with the city to confirm that. 
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

Franciscan Health battles diaper insecurity with sixth annual Diaper Drive

NORTHWEST INDIANA -- Franciscan Health’s Northern Indiana hospitals collected more than 17,000 diapers to support families battling diaper insecurity this October during the sixth-annual Diaper Drive. Franciscan Health Dyer, Munster, Hammond, Crown Point and Michigan City collected a total of 17,296 diapers throughout Diaper Insecurity Month this October. This...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
vfpress.news

Broadview Church Elects New Senior Pastor

Saturday, November 19, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. Broadview Missionary Baptist Church, 2100 S. 25th Ave. in Broadview, has a new pastor after a 16-month search, church officials said. The new pastor, Rev. Jasper Paul Taylor, was elected with 94% of the congregation’s vote of approval. “Rev....
BROADVIEW, IL
WGN News

Funeral for slain Uber driver to take place Saturday

CHICAGO — The funeral for the 36-year-old uber driver who was shot and killed November 5 took place Saturday morning in Evanston. Caron Arterberry was driving for Uber when he stopped at 80th and South Jeffery and a car pulled up next to him and two people started shooting. Arterberry was killed and the passenger […]
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Boost Mobile giving away turkeys at several locations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're a week away from thanksgiving and boost mobile is getting Chicago families ready by giving away free turkey.It's part of their Boostgiving.From Thursday through the weekend families can attend turkey giveaways at several locations.Today's giveaway will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1335 Douglas Street.The company says if turkeys run out, they'll have other holiday goodies.
CHICAGO, IL

