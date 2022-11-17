ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 shoplifting suspects arrested in Visalia, police say

By Manny Gomez
 4 days ago

VISALIA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Three people were arrested in Visalia after an incident at the Dick’s Sporting Goods store on Mooney Boulevard, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers say that on Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. Visalia Police Department Property Crimes detectives were working on a detail that was focused on retail theft groups that were targeting local businesses.

During the detail, police say the Property Crimes Unit responded to Dicks’s Sporting Goods and contacted suspect 39-year-old Marcus Castaneda who exited the business with over $3000 of merchandise without paying. During the investigation, suspects 28-year-old Crystal Morfin-Magana and 28-year-old Jazmarie Hernandez were also determined to be involved in the theft.

Police say all three suspects lived out of the area and traveled to Visalia to commit the thefts. They were booked into the Tulare County Jail on suspicion of various theft charges.

The Visalia Police Department says the Property Crimes Unit will continue to work special details throughout the holiday season.

Suck it
4d ago

And nothing with happen to them. Will be a misdemeanor at best, 1 year prob, if that, credit for book and release. This is California, this is why these crimes happen, no fear of punishment.

