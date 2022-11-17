Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
3 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Are you brave enough to take the Ghost Boat down the Wisconsin Dells to Haunted Canyon?Ellen EastwoodWisconsin Dells, WI
Related
Channel 3000
Byron Lee Lewis
MADISON – Byron Lee Lewis, age 70, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. He was born on Jan. 7, 1952, in Arlington, Va., the son of Charles and Mildred (Lee) Lewis. Byron married Denise Lewis on June 11, 1985, in Madison. He worked at St. Mary’s Hospital as the first CAT scan technologist and was with them for just shy of 30 years.
Channel 3000
Lorraine “Connie” M. Allord
Madison- Lorraine M. “Connie” Allord, age 102, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in Madison, WI. She was born on January 27, 1920, to George and Ruth (Reibel) Conley in Tomahawk, WI. Connie was their only child and spent much of her youth helping on the farm...
Channel 3000
Stuart J. “Stu” Butler
Stuart J. “Stu” Butler, age 61, died peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from liver cancer surrounded by his family at home. Stu, the son of Patrick and Ruth (Cadwell) Butler, was born on June 5, 1961, in Madison WI. He attended La Follette High School, and then...
Channel 3000
Florine Bonnie Decorah-Johnson
Florine Bonnie Johnson, age 75, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin walked on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at the Native American Church in Wisconsin Dells with Stuart Lonetree officiating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, WI. Visitation will be held at the Native American Church on Tuesday, Nov 22, beginning at 3:00 p.m.
Channel 3000
Wendy Lee Tiede
GRAND MARSH-Wendy Lee Tiede, age 64, of Grand Marsh, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on July 28,1958, in Madison, the daughter of Leo and Rachel Fay. Wendy was a member of Hope Lutheran Church where she actively enjoyed volunteering with several luncheons...
Channel 3000
Debora Jean Wheeler
Debora Wheeler, age 67 of Portage, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Friday, November 18, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held at the United Presbyterian Church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.
Channel 3000
Jean Rae Brindley
OREGON – Jean Rae Brindley, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at home. She was born on Jan. 6, 1941, the daughter of John and Cleopha (Klubertanz) Baltzer. Jean graduated from Edgewood High School where she met the love of her life, William, on a blind date. They were married on Sept. 18, 1959, and recently celebrated 63 years together.
Channel 3000
Nicholas Gee
MADISON – Nicholas Gee, age 20, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. He was born on Earth Day, April 22, 2002, and he embraced taking care of the earth. He wanted to someday visit Egypt and tour the pyramids, and recently was able to enjoy the earth by going on a hot air balloon ride.
Channel 3000
Lari Suzanne Hoffman
Lari Suzanne Hoffman (York), 74, passed away on November 12, 2022. Lari was born in Red Oak, Iowa on November 17, 1947 to Dr. Fred and Lari York. She was a graduate of UW-River Falls with a degree in History. She was a Wal-Mart associate for 25 years. Lari was an active member of On the Rock Quilters in Watertown. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, reading, and cuddling with her cat.
Channel 3000
Anthony John Mackesey
Tony was born January 18, 1962 in Baraboo, Wisconsin the son of John and Kay (Dankert) Mackesey. He attended Wisconsin Dells High school where he participated in many sports, but excelled in football. He graduated with the class of 1980, and decided to continue his education at UW LaCrosse. After graduating with his Bachelors in Business Administration, Tony spent some of his time working for Kaiser Distributing. He then went to Florida with his friend, John Baker, and worked a short time for a beer distributor there. He also worked for the Riverview Boat Lines in Wisconsin Dells, City of Wisconsin Dells Public Works, retiring just a year ago from the Lake Delton Public Works Dept.
Channel 3000
Norbert A Meier
MADISON- Norbert A. Meier, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at BeeHive Homes. He was born on May 12, 1935, in Endingen, Switzerland, to Robert and Frieda Meier. Norbert was a veteran of the army in Switzerland. He married Karen (Hradek) on June 30, 2001.
Channel 3000
Madonna “Donna” Emkow
COLUMBUS—Madonna Marie “Donna” Emkow, age 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home. She was born on February 20, 1932 in Darlington, Wisconsin, the daughter of Eugene and Loretta (Posey) Schultheis. Her family moved to Columbus when Donna was a senior in high school. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1950.
Channel 3000
Jeffrey Philip Hausmann
MAPLE BLUFF – Jeffrey Philip Hausmann, age 76, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at his home in the same community where his life began, in the Village of Maple Bluff, Wis. He died from complications associated with ALS. Born to Philip and Dorothy...
Channel 3000
Heather Reese steps up in a new role
In summer 2020, Heather Reese, an attorney who’d spent the previous decade working in compliance and strategic initiatives for Wisconsin Public Media, got a new job title: associate director. It was a time of bustling significance for the organization, which includes Wisconsin Public Radio and PBS Wisconsin. In 2018,...
Channel 3000
Welcome to Axe Week
MADISON, Wis. — It’s the biggest game on Wisconsin’s schedule and not just because it’s the next one. It’s Minnesota and the battle for Paul Bunyan’s axe. And this is a rivalry that Jim Leonhard knows all too well. The Badgers Interim Head Coach went 2-2 as player against the Gophers, but went out on top as a senior winning the axe.
Channel 3000
Pet-entially Yours: Bon Secour
Three-month-old puppy Bon Secour is looking for his forever home. Contact the Dane County Humane Society for details. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Inside Madison’s largest and busiest firehouse during a 24-hour shift
Liza Tatar came to Madison in 1998 after college at the University of Virginia, where she played varsity soccer. She was working in a coffee shop when a conversation with a customer, a female Madison firefighter, changed her life. The firefighter suggested Tatar consider a firefighting career. “I had never...
Channel 3000
Wisconsin moves up in rankings after tie, win over Minnesota
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin women’s hockey had itself a weekend and now the team is getting rewarded. After earning a tie and win over previously No. 1 Minnesota, the Badgers are now ranked second in the USCO Division 1 women’s poll. Moving up in the rankings as well is Ohio State. The Buckeyes take over the top spot followed by Wisconsin (2) and Minnesota (3).
Channel 3000
Third period goals give Badgers big win over Minnesota
MADISON, Wis. — After a close game on Saturday, it was all Badgers on Sunday as they rolled over No. 1 Minnesota, 4-1. Nicole LaMantia found the net first, scoring a powerplay goal with about five minutes on the clock in the first period. The Gophers responded just two minutes later, with Taylor Heise tallying her own powerplay goal.
Comments / 0