Portland Thorns’ Christine Sinclair holds book-signing event at Powell’s for new memoir

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Olympic gold medalist and Portland Thorns team captain Christine Sinclair published her first book on Nov. 1. On Saturday, she’ll be signing copies for fans at Powell’s Books.

Sinclair co-wrote her memoir “Playing the Long Game” with Stephen Brunt, an award-winning writer, broadcaster and author of many bestselling books.

The book was published one day after Sinclair and the Thorns won the National Women’s Soccer League Championship .

Sinclair, a Canadian professional soccer player who’s been with the Thorns since 2013, has scored the most international goals of any men’s or women’s soccer player.

Sinclair has long been known for separating her personal life from her career and admitted in an Instagram post that she opens up in the book.

“Talking about myself has never been something I’ve liked to do. But we are at a point in time, a point in my career, to create change in sport & beyond – to breathe equality for the next generation,” she wrote.

She said the book reflects on the significant moments and turning points in her life and career.

According to her publishing company, Random House Canada, “Playing the Long Game” shares the significant moments in Sinclair’s life and career – the good and the bad.

The memoir reflects on the people and coaches who helped shape Sinclair and the sometimes harsh realities of the women’s sports industry.

“‘Playing the Long Game’ is a book of earned wisdom on the value of determination and team spirit, and on leadership that changed the landscape of women’s sport,” Random House Canada wrote.

Sinclair will be signing copies of her memoir for fans at Powell’s City of Books in downtown Portland on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 1-3 p.m.

