50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Walmart "Boujee" Store Remodel For Upscaled Ohio ShoppingC. HeslopBeavercreek, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
wnewsj.com
‘Giving Tuesday’ promotion at WC to benefit student experience
WILMINGTON — Wilmington College is joining organizations and higher education institutions from across the nation in observing Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, when affinity groups are encouraged to financially support their favorite non-profit entities. The college set the ambitious goal of raising $100,000 in 24 hours. All gifts will benefit...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton Class of 1982 holds reunion
The East Clinton High School Class of 1982 held a reunion Saturday evening, Nov. 12, in New Vienna. Twenty-one classmates and their guests gathered to reminisce after 40 years. Absent friends and deceased classmates were remembered. Pictured are: (back row, left to right) Kevin Stinson, Tess Holthouse, Kirk McMillan, Dale Robinson, Charlie Hargrave, Tom Holyk, Neil Gilmore, George Wilson, Robin Purtee Griggs, Timothy Larrick; (second row, left to right) Kevin Smith, Bill Kincaid, Pam Thornburg, Darlene Ellenbarger, Tammy Cain, Mie Young Reed, Penny Moore; (front row, left to right) Tod Evans, Ron Kendall, Judy Croghan, Kathy Morgan Woodrow.
WKRC
Which area high schools send the most students to UC?
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
wnewsj.com
Prose named Trooper of the Year at Wilmington Post
WILMINGTON – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kyle L. Prose has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Wilmington Post. The selection of Prose, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Wilmington Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Wilmington Post chose Trooper Prose based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
wnewsj.com
East Clinton bowlers split with Georgetown
WILMINGTON — Ricky Kempke started the season off with a big game as the East Clinton boys bowling team defeated Georgetown in the season opener at Royal Z Lanes. In the boys match, East Clinton came out on top 2,451 to 2,339 with Kempke bowling a 268 game. He finished with a 438 series.
wnewsj.com
Hurricane falls in 3OT to Bulldogs 59-57
WILMINGTON —Battling through four quarters of regulation and three periods of overtime, Batavia outlasted Wilmington 59-57 Monday night at Fred Summers Court. The SBAAC American Division loss puts Wilmington at 1-1, 0-1. Batavia is 2-0, 1-0. The teams were tied at the end of regulation 41-41 then 47-47 after...
wnewsj.com
Quakers hold on for 82-74 win over Owls
WILMINGTON — Abdul Kanu poured in 25 points to lift the Wilmington College men’s basketball team to an 82-74 victory over Kenyon College Saturday in the home-opener for the Quakers at Fred Raizk. “Everyone loves playing at home, but it’s winning at home that makes it special,” WC...
wnewsj.com
Locals dazzled at downtown event
Locals braved the blustery cold for the musical and magical merriment of the Hometown HoliDazzle, presented by Main Street Wilmington, in downtown Wilmington on Saturday. Locals braved the blustery cold for the musical and magical merriment of the Hometown HoliDazzle, presented by Main Street Wilmington, in downtown Wilmington on Saturday.
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
You will see flags across the state flying at half-staff Monday, but why is that?
wnewsj.com
Second half outburst propels Astros 44-36
LEES CREEK — A big second half effort lifted East Clinton to a 44-36 win over Waynesville Saturday in the championship game of the Jeff Craycraft Memorial Tip-off Tournament. The Astros (2-0) trailed 24-18 at halftime then outscored the Spartans 26-12 in the second half. East Clinton made a...
wnewsj.com
Massie wins it in fourth, takes consolation game 35-31
LEES CREEK — In a tight battle from the start, Clinton-Massie rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Fayetteville-Perry 35-31 Saturday in the consolation game of the Jeff Craycraft Memorial Tip-off Tournament at East Clinton. The win puts the Falcons at 1-1. The Rockets fall to 0-2. McKenna Branham...
whbc.com
Southern Ohio Wagner Trial Nearing Its End
WAVERLY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The ongoing murder trial of George Wagner IV in Pike County has reached its next phase. Closing arguments are set for next Monday. On Friday, attorneys on both sides spent hours sorting through many weeks worth of evidence and exhibits.
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
WLWT 5
Virus surge shuts down schools, reveals another problem for educators
A virus surge that has been packing pediatric hospitals and emergency rooms is now hitting hard at local schools. So many were sick at Lockland schools, the district decided to close Friday. “They're just out of school. They got a bunch of sickness going around,” said Jerry Bonner, who has...
wnewsj.com
Astros pull away to win National opener 48-32
BETHEL — East Clinton opened SBAAC National Division play Monday with a 48-32 win at Bethel-Tate. The Astros (3-0, 1-0) are fresh off winning the Jeff Craycraft Memorial Tip-off Tournament championship Saturday and were locked in a tight one early. Megan Tong had eight points in the first quarter,...
WHIO Dayton
New legislation introduced to honor Kenton Ridge graduate killed in 2019 car crash
COLUMBUS — New legislation has been introduced to honor Caitlin Preston, an 18-year-old graduate of Kenton Ridge High School killed in a car accident in 2019. >>ORIGINAL STORY: 18-year-old killed in head-on crash on state Route 72 near Cedarville. State Representative Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek) and State Representative Bill Dean...
WHIO Dayton
Holly Days returns to Dayton Arcade this December
DAYTON — “Holly Days” will return to the Dayton Arcade this December for the second year in a row. The event will take place from Dec. 6 through Dec. 8 from 3-8 p.m. each day. This year will feature holiday shopping, small business vendors, food trucks, sweet...
Lima News
Ohio Chamber president: Ohio municipal tax burden needs new look
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a lot going for it, but if the state is to be the best place in the nation to do business, it has work to do, said Steve Stivers, the president of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Among the tasks Stivers suggested to Dayton Area...
WHIO Dayton
Newly arrived Ukrainians welcomed in City of Dayton
DAYTON — The City of Dayton helped welcome newly arrived Ukrainians to the area. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” took place Saturday afternoon at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. “This is an opportunity for newly arrived Ukrainians to meet each other and connect with Ukrainians...
Brigid’s Path helps nearly 200 babies, celebrates five years in Miami Valley
"I love being able to work with the families and to show them how to give a bath for the first time or how to feed a baby for the first time," Baumer said.
