Hyde Park, NY

Suspected sexual predator in Hyde Park arrested

By Ben Mitchell
 4 days ago

HYDE PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Thursday, New York State Police arrested Michelle E. Betley, 22, of Hyde Park for a class A-II felony charge for predatory sexual assault against a child. Investigations determined that Betley had engaged in predatory sexual assault against a victim under the age of thirteen.

Betley was arraigned and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail. Anyone convicted of a class A-II felony can face a maximum life sentence with a minimum between three years and eight years plus four months (or longer for predatory sexual assault).

