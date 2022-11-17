Suspected sexual predator in Hyde Park arrested
HYDE PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Thursday, New York State Police arrested Michelle E. Betley, 22, of Hyde Park for a class A-II felony charge for predatory sexual assault against a child. Investigations determined that Betley had engaged in predatory sexual assault against a victim under the age of thirteen.
Betley was arraigned and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail. Anyone convicted of a class A-II felony can face a maximum life sentence with a minimum between three years and eight years plus four months (or longer for predatory sexual assault).
