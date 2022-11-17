ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bring Me The Sports

Marc-Andre Fleury injury update; Wild lineup changes

By Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q3p7c_0jEfWDZY00

Evason hopeful his top goaltender won't miss too much time

Two days after Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury suffered an upper-body injury in a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators, head coach Dean Evason still doesn't have a timetable for his return.

"Obviously he's not in our lineup tonight. It's hard to say too much. It's just an upper-body injury that we hope will be shorter than longer," said Evason ahead of Thursday's game in St. Paul against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"You just don't know. We'll continue to evaluate," he added. "He's in here today getting treatment, getting it looked after. Hopefully we'll have him sooner than later."

Evason didn't say when or how Fleury was injured in the game, nor did he get into specifics about what kind of injury his No. 1 goalie is dealing with.

"There's a lot of contact in that game. Both goalies got bumped a lot. I'm not going to get into details. We're not 100% the exact time it happened," said Evason.

Filip Gustavsson will start in goal Thursday night. His backup is Zane McIntyre, the former Thief River Falls High School star who later played at the University of North Dakota. McIntyre was called up from the Iowa Wild on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the lines are again changing for the Wild as they hope to spark an offense that has scored just eight goals in the past six games. The biggest change is putting Mason Shaw and Connor Dewar on the second line with Matt Boldy, while teaming Joel Eriksson Ek with Brandon Duhaime and Marcus Foligno on what the physical third line.

Marco Rossi is back down on the fourth line with Tyson Jost and Sam Steel.

  • L1: Kirill Kaprizov — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello
  • L2: Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Matt Boldy
  • L3: Brandon Duhaime — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
  • L4: Tyson Jost — Marco Rossi — Sam Steel

"Our home record sucked. It has to get better," Evason said, noting that Minnesota is 2-4-1 at home this season after losing just 10 times in regulation at home last season.

"We've gotta play more of a road game here, not worry about getting too cute or fancy and trying to impress anybody. We've gotta impress people by playing the right way and winning hockey game."

Note : Jordan Greenway has been skating and starting to take contact in practice. Evason expects his big winger back in the lineup sometime during their seven-game homestand, which starts with the Penguins Thursday night. Greenway has played in just two games this season as he fights his way back from a shoulder injury.

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

OSKAR SUNDQVIST HITS KURALY FROM BEHIND, REFUSES TO FIGHT AFTER

On Saturday night, Oskar Sundqvist (6'3'') refused to fight Mathieu Olivier (6'1'') after he threw an iffy check unto Sean Kuraly. It wasn't a dirty hit, per se. It also wasn't a hit that goes unnoticed by most hockey teams. It was from behind, no question. The Wings were leading...
markerzone.com

DARRYL SUTTER ELABORATES ON THE PERSONAL NATURE OF TKACHUK'S TRADE REQUEST

No team in the NHL saw a greater exodus of star players than the Calgary Flames. All told, the Flames lost 259 points from four separate players; most of which came from Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau. That magnitude of subtraction would have the utmost affect on any club, but...
markerzone.com

NHL RELEASES OFFICIAL EXPLANATION AFTER TORONTO GOAL CAUSES BACKLASH (VIDEO)

The NHL has decided to officially explain to fans why a Toronto Maple Leafs goal against the Buffalo Sabres Saturday jifht counted despite Buffalo's net being way off its moorings when the puck crossed the line. Here's the replay of the shorthanded goal scored by Mark Giordano. He was clearly pleading his case at the end.
BUFFALO, NY
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy