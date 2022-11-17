ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

This Paso Robles restaurant is one of the Top 100 brunch spots in California, Yelp says

By Sara Kassabian
The Tribune
 4 days ago

A Paso Robles restaurant is one of the Top 100 Brunch Spots in California , according to Yelp.

The aptly named Brunch made the list along with such stellar Golden State eateries as Lapisara Eatery in San Francisco, Great Maple in Newport Beach and Toast Kitchen & Bakery in Costa Mesa.

Yelp said it complied its list of California’s best places for brunch in by ranking restaurants based on the total volume of rankings and the ratings of the reviews.

Brunch opened at 840 13th Street in Paso Robles in May 2018.

The menu features classics including eggs benedicts and avocado toast, as well as unique offerings such as s’mores French toast, bacon breakfast pizza and street tacos.

Brunch also serves up morning-friendly cocktails such as mimosas and bloody marys.

Brunch in Paso Robles was listed as one of the Top 100 Brunch Spots in California by Yelp in 2022. Brunch

“My goal was to bring the fun L.A. hipster vibe to the area,” Brunch owner Brooke Johnson told The Tribune in 2018. “I really wanted to keep my menu items unique and outside the box, and I really felt like Paso needed something different.”

As of Thursday, the restaurant had an average of 4 1/2 stars on Yelp out of 384 reviews.

“This is a great place to grab brunch if you’re in Paso Robles,” wrote Yelp reviewer Erika R ., who ordered mimosa flights and eggs benedict. “The restaurant is bright and airy with a few booths for larger groups. Service is great and the food comes out pretty quick and delicious.”

Another Yelp reviewer, Drake M., raved about eating what “could possibly be in my top 3 favorite breakfasts of all time , the bacon breakfast pizza,” at Brunch.

Paso Robles restaurant Brunch serves up breakfast favorites such as French toast. Courtesy photo

“It has a white sauce with pickled onion and jalapeños with plenty of bacon pieces and topped with perfectly cooked sunny side eggs,” he wrote. “It was salty and spicy in all the best ways.”

Brunch is open for breakfast and lunch 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, call 805-296-3616 or visit facebook.com/brunch.805

