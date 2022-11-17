Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
OUPD: Intoxicated man arrested after assaulting police officer during Bedlam game
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Officers with the University of Oklahoma Police Department arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a non-OUPD officer and resisted arrest during the Bedlam game on Saturday. OUPD were called to the east side of the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to assist with crowd control,...
1600kush.com
Four arrested at Cushing house on meth charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Three men and a woman were arrested on felony methamphetamine charges after Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers served a search warrant at a Cushing house in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street, with assistance from sheriff’s deputies and Cushing police. David Alexander...
okcfox.com
Woman with warrants in Kansas arrested after Pottawatomie County pursuit
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KOKH) — A woman wanted in Kansas was arrested following a pursuit in Pottawatomie County last week. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office said they tried to stop a car at Leo and Highway 77 last Wednesday. Deputies said the driver of the car, Samantha Heine, drove off...
okcfox.com
NEW: Body camera footage released of Governor's intoxicated son at Guthrie Haunts
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — New body camera footage was released after Governor Kevin Stitt's son was found intoxicated and in possession of firearms at Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. Logan County deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts where they found a hard case of firearms in the parking lot of Guthrie...
OKCPD: Standoff following assault report ends peacefully
The Oklahoma City Police Department says a brief standoff on the city's northwest side Monday ended peacefully with the suspect in custody.
KTEN.com
Davis Police seize over $400,000 worth of drugs in multiple busts
DAVIS, Okla. (KTEN) -- More than 400,000 dollars worth of illegal drugs are off the streets in the city of Davis. DPD K-9 officer Gary Smith says he assisted in two busts equating to the nearly half-million dollars in the seizing of narcotics. One of the busts was a traffic stop, where Smith and his K-9, Miclo, discovered over 100 pounds of marijuana, the largest bust ever within the city of Davis.
guthrienewspage.com
Vehicle crash kills OKC woman, injures two, in eastern Logan County
One person died and two others were transported to hospitals Friday night after a driver apparently made an improper U-turn, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emergency crews responded to State Highway 33 at Hiwassee Road just after 7 p.m. on Friday. The crash was approximately three miles west of Langston.
Crash In Logan County Kills 66-Year-Old Woman, OHP Says
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 66-year-old woman was killed in a crash Friday night in Logan County. OHP said Patia Pearson was driving a 2018 Ford Fiesta when she made an improper U-turn on OK-33. That's when OHP says another vehicle crashed into the front driver side door, causing...
KOCO
Police search for suspect after shooting in Oklahoma City, officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Oklahoma City, police said. On Saturday, police responded to a scene near 112th Street and Greystone Avenue where there were reports of a shooting. Police said they received calls from neighbors that a person fired shots at the home and a vehicle in front of the home.
okcfox.com
'We gave plenty of warning': OKCPD arrests more than 30 people for street racing
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police coordinated an operation that ended in the arrest of more than 30 people who were participating in street takeovers on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30. The operation, which included over 40 officers from five different agencies, was against particular groups that were...
okcfox.com
Logan County D.A. takes action after Governor's intoxicated son found with guns
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — FOX 25 is following up with the Logan County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office after the son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with deputies on Halloween. Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux defended the action of his deputies. "We have...
Oklahoma County Detainee Dies At Hospital After Experiencing Medical Emergency
An Oklahoma County detainee died in the hospital Saturday after experiencing a medical emergency, according to authorities. The Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) said at around 11:40 p.m. Friday, a detention officer called for medical personnel to respond to Renee Houston’s cell. Officers immediately began life-saving efforts, and emergency...
okcfox.com
Jail officials investigating inmate death at the Oklahoma County Detention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - An inmate's death was reported Saturday morning at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. According to a jail spokesperson, Renee Houston was found unresponsive in her cell around 11:40 p.m. on Friday. Detention Officers and medical staff began life-saving efforts. Houston was taken to the hospital and...
okcfox.com
OKCPD searching for woman who stole hotel employee's purse
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who stole an employee's purse from a hotel near E. Reno Ave. Last Saturday, police say this woman walked inside a hotel near E. Reno Ave. and S. Lincoln Blvd. where she struck up conversation with the front desk employee. At some point while the employee was occupied, the woman went behind the counter and stole her black purse.
Dozens arrested in Oklahoma City ‘street takeover’ crackdown
Oklahoma City law enforcement officers are taking actions against dangerous street takeovers.
Oklahoma City Police Identifies Suspect Killed By Officers Near McLoud
The Oklahoma City Police Department released the identities of a suspect killed and the three officers who killed him Tuesday near McLoud. Authorities said they were trying to serve an out-of-state warrant to 38-year-old Timothy Johnson at the address of a travel trailer near Southeast 134th Street and Harrah Road.
KXII.com
One dead, two critically hurt in crash near Mill Creek
MILL CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - One person was killed and two others are critically injured after a crash near Mill Creek Thursday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened on State Highway 1 just before 5:30 p.m. near Center Road. According to troopers, Bradley Vineyard, 23, of Davis, was driving northbound...
Police: Body of man found in Norman ditch
The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office will determine what caused a man's death after his body was found in Norman.
Norman Police investigating person found in a ditch
Norman Police Department say they were contacted around 8:30 am and dispatched detectives who arrived to a ditch near the intersection of Classen Avenue and Boyd Street and found a person laying in the ditch.
Over 200 property owners face off against OTA in court over Open Meeting Act
A new chapter in the battle about the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's (OTA) expansion plan unfolded Monday afternoon as the OTA and a legal team representing more than 200 property owners squared off in a Cleveland County court room.
