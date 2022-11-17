Read full article on original website
Sana Starros: Sana goes solo in her own mini series
Launching Wednesday 1st February, Sana Starros gets her own 5-issue mini series and the creative team behind it are interviewed over at Marvel.com. STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #1 (OF 5) Written by JUSTINA IRELAND. Art by PERE PÉREZ. Cover by KEN LASHLEY. Variant Cover by SARA PICHELLI. On Sale...
Event Review: MCM Birmingham Comic Con: 11th – 13th November 2022
With the show having taken place either two or three times a year since the mid 1990’s, the latest running of MCM Birmingham Comic Con (formerly Memorabilia) quite possibly placed the number of events into triple digits, if not extremely close. Given that enviable lineage, the show is one not to miss, and Sunday 13th November saw myself and Desert Planet Discs co-host Carl Bayliss head to the National Exhibition Center to see what Star Wars treats were on show and take in the vibe of the day.
Film and TV Review: Star Wars: Andor Episode 11
Every time an episode of Star Wars: Andor lands, Fantha Tracks will be giving their responses, and here are our initial gut feelings, deep dives and thoughts on episode eleven of season one, ‘Daughter of Ferrix’. Beware of spoilerific elements in here. Ross Hollebon. The Narkina 5 prison...
Culture Fly: Galaxy Box brings the cosmos to you
Check out the latest Galaxy Box from Culture Fly, bringing together for just $45.00 a freighter full of cool and unique products. In the latest box there’s money banks, notepads, pins, jackets, postcards and much more besides. f.
ILM VFX: Winners of the 2022 HPA Visual Effects Award
It’s a good day when it allows us a reason to congratulate the wizards at ILM VFX for their stellar work, in this case the visual effects for the entirety of the first season of The Book of Boba Fett, for which it won a coveted HPA Award. Introducing...
Gentle Giant: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Admiral Ackbar Milestones Statue
From the team at Gentle Giant, their new Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Admiral Ackbar Milestones Statue. Limited to 2 per order, shipping to US / Canada / EMEA / Japan / South Korea / Brazil / Mexico / Russia / AU and arriving June 2023, this can be yours for $250.00 and you don’t even need a fish tank to keep him in.
Comic Review: Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #7
It is a dark time for CHEWBACCA THE WOOKIEE. His ship, the ”MILLENNIUM FALCON”, is missing and he has been sentenced to death on the prison planet of GULHADAR. Fortunately, Chewbacca has found allies on the prison world: the pirate queen MAZ KANATA and a mysterious and resourceful girl named PHAEDRA, who has devised a bold yet dangerous plan to escape.
Denuo Novo: Rey quarterstaff costume accessory
£298.00 will get you this screen accurate Rey quarterstaff costume accessory, allowing you the opportunity to be the galaxy-saving scavenger from Jakku thanks to our friends at denuo Novo who are currently exhibiting at the winter edition of London Comic Con at Olympia. DENUO NOVO is proud to offer...
Star Wars: Revelations #1: The Eye of Webbish Bog, Vader and more
From writer Marc Guggenheim, wirth interior art by Salvador Larroca, Paco Medina and others wrapped in a cover by Phil Noto, this is Star Wars: Revelations, a one-shot that lands this coming Wednesday 23rd November. Star Wars: Revelations #1, a special one-shot, will chart a course for what’s ahead in...
Book Review: Star Wars: The High Republic: Convergence
It is an age of exploration. Jedi travel the galaxy, expanding their understanding of the Force and all the worlds and beings connected by it. Meanwhile, the Republic, led by its two chancellors, works to unite worlds in an ever-growing community among near and distant stars. On the close-orbiting planets...
Galactic Pals: Best Moments Part 2
Climb aboard the Youngling Care Space Station with Miree, a droid caring for an energetic tauntaun, some curious porgs, a roughhousing rancor, a frustrated Ortolan, a toddling Gungan, and a playful Loth-cat. Watch more Star Wars Galactic Pals on http://www.StarWarsKids.com. and http://www.YouTube.com/StarWarsKids. Watch those fingers as you try to pet...
New Star Wars prints via Dark Ink Art
Available via Dark Ink Art, three new pieces by Chris Dee (Following Orders) and Raymond Swanland (Conquering Shadow and Ghost in the Wind). Introducing the Power of the Galaxy STAR WARS collection, which features some of the most influential and impressive characters. Your Star Wars Power of the Galaxy set...
