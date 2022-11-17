ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WRGB

Advocates call for update to New York's "bottle bill"

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — More than 300 New York groups calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to modernize the state’s bottle bill. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Returnable Container Act, advocates released a letter to Gov. Hochul Monday. This letter was signed by various New York...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRGB

College athletes in New York can now be compensated for endorsements

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — New York collegiate athletes can now receive compensation for the use of their name, image, or likeness without the risk of forfeiting their scholarships or eligibility to participate in collegiate athletics. Governor Hochul signed legislation (S.5891-F/A.5115-E) Monday, making that possible for students whose images...
NEW YORK STATE
WRGB

Monuments statewide lit up purple for epilepsy awareness

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Department of Health is raising awareness about epilepsy by ordering state monuments to be lit up in purple. The CDC estimates that over 200,000 New Yorkers live with epilepsy-- which is a disorder that can cause seizures. Thanks to our...
WRGB

Delmar Boy Scouts host 50th Annual Sportsmart Event

Albany, NY (WRGB) — A Capital Region tradition returned Saturday for the 50th time. The Sportsmart Event, hosted by the Delmar Boy Scouts (Scout BSA Troop 75), was back at Bethlehem Central High School for the first time since 2019, after being relocated because of COVID-19 the past two years. Thousands poured in to donate sporting goods, and purchase those used items for a fair price.
BETHLEHEM, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy