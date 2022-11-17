Read full article on original website
WRGB
Advocates call for update to New York's "bottle bill"
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — More than 300 New York groups calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to modernize the state’s bottle bill. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Returnable Container Act, advocates released a letter to Gov. Hochul Monday. This letter was signed by various New York...
WRGB
Transgender Day of Remembrance potluck attendees reflect on Colorado shooting
The deadly Colorado nightclub shooting happened on the eve of the Transgender Day of Remembrance. That’s today, Nov. 20. A time to memorialize those who have been murdered as a result of transphobia. Cafe Euphoria partnering with local businesses and the Pride Center of the Capital Region for their...
WRGB
College athletes in New York can now be compensated for endorsements
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — New York collegiate athletes can now receive compensation for the use of their name, image, or likeness without the risk of forfeiting their scholarships or eligibility to participate in collegiate athletics. Governor Hochul signed legislation (S.5891-F/A.5115-E) Monday, making that possible for students whose images...
WRGB
Monuments statewide lit up purple for epilepsy awareness
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Department of Health is raising awareness about epilepsy by ordering state monuments to be lit up in purple. The CDC estimates that over 200,000 New Yorkers live with epilepsy-- which is a disorder that can cause seizures. Thanks to our...
WRGB
Two arrested, accused of causing tens of thousands in damage in catalytic converter thefts
CLIFTON PARK, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested two people in connection to a series of catalytic converter thefts in the Clifton Park and Halfmoon area. Police say they received multiple complaints back in October of catalytic converters being removed from vehicles that were parked at businesses in the area.
WRGB
Delmar Boy Scouts host 50th Annual Sportsmart Event
Albany, NY (WRGB) — A Capital Region tradition returned Saturday for the 50th time. The Sportsmart Event, hosted by the Delmar Boy Scouts (Scout BSA Troop 75), was back at Bethlehem Central High School for the first time since 2019, after being relocated because of COVID-19 the past two years. Thousands poured in to donate sporting goods, and purchase those used items for a fair price.
