FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — We're hearing for the first time a 911 call for help from a sailboat during Hurricane Nicole. When Hurricane Nicole was pounding the Treasure Coast with fierce winds and heavy rain on the night of November 9, most people were on dry land in their homes or in hurricane shelters or maybe they evacuated and left the area. But one couple chose to ride out the hurricane on their sailboat.

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO