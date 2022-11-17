Read full article on original website
Millions in unemployment benefits improperly allocated, state audit finds
BALTIMORE (WBFF/TND) — A state audit of Maryland's unemployment benefits system found millions of dollars of benefits were improperly allocated during the pandemic (and the years immediately preceding it). The audit covered April 17, 2017, through November 15, 2020. The Maryland Department of Labor's Division of Unemployment Insurance (DUI)...
I-Team: Kids taken from battered mothers
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A CBS12 News viewer contacted the I-Team and asked for us to investigate the problems and policies of Florida's Department of Children and Families. According to insiders and child rights advocates, the system is still struggling at decision time; during the key moments,...
KFC thief, banner plane, and car in flames: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in video. Florida man breaks into KFC, secret recipe remains safe, detectives say. Detectives are looking for a man who burglarized a KFC in Tampa. The Tampa Police Department said the burglar was caught on...
Gas prices in Florida fall ahead of holiday travel, but remain higher than last year
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Gas prices in Florida continue to fall as millions are preparing to hit the road for Thanksgiving. The average price per gallon in Florida is $3.46 as of Sunday, according to AAA. That reflects a 10 cents drop in price from last week, but remains...
Fire chief says boaters who stay on boats in hurricane put first-responders at risk
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — We're hearing for the first time a 911 call for help from a sailboat during Hurricane Nicole. When Hurricane Nicole was pounding the Treasure Coast with fierce winds and heavy rain on the night of November 9, most people were on dry land in their homes or in hurricane shelters or maybe they evacuated and left the area. But one couple chose to ride out the hurricane on their sailboat.
Coastal erosion from Hurricanes Nicole and Ian likely to impact wildlife through 2023
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The significant beach erosion along much of Florida’s coastline caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole will impact more than man-made structures - or people in general. This kind of erosion may not be a good thing for wildlife, and though the two...
22 people, including multiple children rescued from makeshift boat off of Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — 22 people, including multiple children were pulled from a makeshift boat early Monday morning. The U.S. Coast Guard said a good Samaritan saw the boat near Rodriguez Key, east of Key Largo. Rescue crews said they spent the next few hours battling six to...
Driver runs red light crashing into deputy
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An intersection was shut down after a driver ran a red light and crashed into a deputy. The incident occurred Friday night at the intersection of 41st Street and 58th Avenue in Gifford. A witness told deputies that a driver ran the red...
