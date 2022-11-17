Read full article on original website
Local LGBTQ+ community addresses Colorado hate crime
REDDING, Calif. — The man responsible for the mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado over the weekend has been charged with a hate crime. Given the targeted nature of the crime, impacts are being felt from afar. KRCR spoke with Nor Cal OUTReach Project, a Redding nonprofit...
The North Coast may see an expansion of healthcare access due to new bill
EUREKA, Calif. — Nurse practitioners will soon be able to treat patients without physician supervision in California. This is after California's Nursing Agency approved changes to the nurse practitioner requirements on Nov. 14. "It's going to expand access to care by removing that requirement that a physician be available,"...
Native American Heritage Month
REDDING, ca — November is a time to celebrate many things, including Native American Heritage Month. A time to celebrate Indigenous people as well as honoring the local tribes and upholding the United State’s solemn trust and treaty responsibility to Tribal Nations. The Northstate is home to many...
Large controlled burn may cause smoke in Mount Shasta, Saturday
Mount Shasta Fire Department (MSFD) announced that smoke may be visible through the City of Mount Shasta Saturday due to a large controlled burn. MSFD says this controlled burn is happening at the Black Butte Transfer Station's dump Saturday, they did not specify how long they expect this burn to take place.
