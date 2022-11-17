ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

KSP: Man threatened mass shooting at Kentucky schools, churches

HORSE CAVE, Ky. -- A man is arrested for allegedly making threats against schools and churches in two Kentucky counties. Kentucky State Police arrested 30-year-old Joshua Morrison, of Horse Cave, after they say he sent virtual threats of a mass shooting of schools and churches in Warren and Hart counties on Sunday.
HORSE CAVE, KY
Tennessee corrections officer arrested for domestic assault

CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. -- A Middle Tennessee corrections officer is jailed for assault. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began looking into 20-year-old Corrections Officer Brendan Michael Lee regarding allegations of assault against his girlfriend on Friday. Agents then obtained a warrant charging him with aggravated domestic assault. Lee has since...
CANNON COUNTY, TN

