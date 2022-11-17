Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Middle TN school districts ask lawmakers to modify controversial 3rd grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- More local school districts are taking a stance against a controversial new law in Tennessee that says third grade students must repeat the grade if they don’t pass the state reading test at the end of the year. Students can avoid getting held back if they...
fox17.com
Police call speculation, misinformation in 4 Idaho stabbings 'detrimental' to IDing killer
MOSCOW, Idaho (KLEW) — Police in Idaho are addressing speculation and misinformation on social media platforms surrounding the recent stabbing deaths of four college students, saying it's detrimental to the case as they work to identify the killer. The four victims, who wee discovered dead last Sunday in an...
fox17.com
TN state leaders, community members respond to death of toddler who lived at homeless park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News first told you about a 23-month-old who was seen at Brookmeade Park back in March. That toddler, named Ariel Rose, died Nov. 11 at a transitional housing facility in North Nashville. Her cause of death is still under investigation. Ariel’s grandfather and...
fox17.com
KSP: Man threatened mass shooting at Kentucky schools, churches
HORSE CAVE, Ky. -- A man is arrested for allegedly making threats against schools and churches in two Kentucky counties. Kentucky State Police arrested 30-year-old Joshua Morrison, of Horse Cave, after they say he sent virtual threats of a mass shooting of schools and churches in Warren and Hart counties on Sunday.
fox17.com
Tennessee corrections officer arrested for domestic assault
CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. -- A Middle Tennessee corrections officer is jailed for assault. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began looking into 20-year-old Corrections Officer Brendan Michael Lee regarding allegations of assault against his girlfriend on Friday. Agents then obtained a warrant charging him with aggravated domestic assault. Lee has since...
