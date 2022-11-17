Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Democratic U.S. Rep. Gomez triumphs in California district
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez has defeated rival Democrat David Kim in a Los Angeles district after a battle on the party’s progressive flank. With nearly all the ballots counted, Gomez has 51.3% to 48.7% for Kim, or a margin of about 3,000 votes. The race was a rematch from 2020 when Gomez defeated Kim, an immigration lawyer. The heavily Democratic 34th district is a diverse, urban mix of neighborhoods that cuts across income, racial and ethnic groups. It includes downtown Los Angeles, Koreatown and the heavily Latino Boyle Heights. Earlier this week, Republicans regained control of the House.
FOX 28 Spokane
Republican Rep. Valadao wins California Central Valley vote
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao has defeated Democrat Rudy Salas in a Central Valley district, overcoming a strong Democratic registration advantage and fallout from his vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump. With most ballots counted Monday night, Valadao had 52.7% of the votes to 47.3% for Salas, or a margin of about 4,500 votes. Valadao was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. He is one of only two of those 10 to be reelected, along with Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington. Others retired or were defeated by Trump-endorsed primary challengers. With Valadao’s victory, Republicans will hold 219 House seats next year. Democrats will hold 212.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Nov. 12-18, 2022
From the discovery of a mural suspected to have been created by British street artist Banksy on a building destroyed by fighting in Borodyanka, in the Kyiv region, of Ukraine, to U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands before their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting in Nusa Dua, in Bali, Indonesia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP News Summary at 11:16 a.m. EST
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police say a 22-year-old gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing at least five people and injuring 18. Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Adrian Vasquez says two firearms were found at the scene. The gunman was taken into custody around five minutes after police first received a call Saturday night about the shooting at Club Q. Vasquez says two heroic patrons confronted the gunman and stopped the shooting. Although a motive in the shooting wasn’t yet clear, the incident came as anti-gay rhetoric has intensified by extremists. In a statement, Club Q termed the shooting a hate attack.
FOX 28 Spokane
Brazilian economist will lead regional development bank
NEW YORK (AP) — Latin American governments have selected Brazilian economist Ilan Goldfajn to lead the region’s largest development bank. It follows a misconduct probe that led to the firing of the previous president. Governors from the Inter-American Development Bank’s 48 members selected Goldfajn on Sunday to lead the Washington-based multilateral lender. Other candidates had been nominated by Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Trinidad & Tobago. The bank last year disbursed a record $23 billion to alleviate poverty made worse by the coronavirus pandemic in the region. The U.S. is the largest shareholder, with 30% of voting rights.
China anti-virus curbs spur fears of global economic impact
Anti-virus controls that have confined millions of Chinese families to their homes and shut shops and offices are spurring fears of further damage to already weak global business and trade
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown pardons 45K for marijuana convictions
About 45,000 people previously convicted of marijuana possession in Oregon will be pardoned and $14 million in fines will be forgiven.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:13 p.m. EST
Taylor Swift tickets breakdown probed by attorneys general. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Some state attorneys general aren’t shaking off this week’s Ticketmaster debacle. Fans expressed outrage and heartache over fruitless attempts to by tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour. Now the top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania are looking into it. Hours-long delays and error messages were reported Tuesday during a pre-sale of tickets for Swift’s upcoming 52-date tour. Ticketmaster blamed bots and historically unprecedented demand. Multiple lawmakers have accused Ticketmaster of abusing its power as the dominant seller of concert tickets. Even the White House weighed in, saying the Biden administration believes a “lack of competition leads to higher prices, and worse service.”
Police say surveillance tech offers them more tools but Sebastopol has placed a high bar for approval
photo credit: Courtesy of Thomas R Machnitzki/Wikimedia Police surveillance tech has been met with push back around the Bay Area - this week Sebastopol added itself to the list of cities putting greater scrutiny on the controversial technology. A 2020 audit of Sebastopol’s police department raised the question of whether the city’s values were reflected in its policing policies. Two years on the city has moved to insure greater transparency and public oversight of any potential use of surveillance technology. Sebastopol’s new police chief Ron Nelson addressed the aim of the new city policy. "It's to essentially prevent and protect our citizens from...
Comments / 0